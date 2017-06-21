Amazon And Whole Foods: Leaving Money On The Table?

Whole Foods (NASDAQ: WFM) CEO John Mackey said the deal with Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) was the result of a "whirlwind courtship." Mackey described the initial contact with Amazon like a "blind date." And "it was truly love at first sight." Mackey compared the relationship to an "old traditional marriage, where there are all kinds of rules and chaperones." He said they could not "consummate" the relationship until the deal was official, and that it was "not a Tinder relationship."

Amazon's planned $13.7 billion acquisition of Whole Foods (the "deal") signals a bet that people will opt more for the convenience and low cost of online orders and delivery. An interesting duality is that the largest online business moves towards brick and mortar, while Whole Foods, the organic food brick and mortar store, moves online. It may sound like a marriage made in heaven. As this deal is most likely to be consummated, Whole Foods shareholders most likely will be rewarded at least a 27% premium by the date of consummation. Amazon's shareholders are at risk of "leaving money on the table."

While the grocery industry is highly fragmented, the 20 public traded grocers represent $600 billion of the $800 billion U S grocery market. For a typical cash merger and acquisition, you would expect that Whole Foods' deal should have been a non-event. However, to the market's surprise, Amazon has added $14.7 billion (3.1%) and Whole Foods $4.2 billion (30.7%) to each market capitalization in two trading sessions following the announcement of the deal. In total, they have created near $18.88 billion wealth for their shareholders. After adjusted close to 1% general market advance, the net increase is close to$14.7 billion (Bloomberg).

On the other hand, the bid on Whole Foods has been viewed by the public traded grocers as Amazon's "rite of passage" to the $800 billion grocery market. Amazon has filed the first shot to start the beginning of the end for the traditional grocery business. The phase "Retail is dead!" will soon apply to the ever-so-safe grocery industry. As a result, the announced deal has slammed eight of nine grocery stocks for a combined loss of $2 billion (-6.42%)(Table 1).

To the discount stores, the combination between Amazon's ecommerce dominance and Whole Foods' brick and mortar national footprint becomes "lethal." This signals the further reduction of an already paper-thin industry profit margin.

This has led the discount stores running for cover. Nine of the 11 discount stocks, from Big Lots (NYSE:BIG), Dollar General (NYSE:DG) to Target (NYSE:TGT) and Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT), have lost more than $30.3 billion (-8%) of the total market capitalization (Table 2). Between nine grocery stocks and 11 discount store stocks, the total two-day loss amounts to $32.3 billion. After adjusted for the underlying general market advance, the total loss is $37 billion. Since voluntary merger and acquisitions are a value-increasing proposition, it is odd that $22.3 billion (= $37 - $14.7) market capitalization seemingly evaporated over a win-win solution without real fundamental news. At this point, I like to examine several possibilities for the $22 billion loss:

At the onset, it may appear that the competitors have disproportionately reacted, given that Whole Foods represents only 2% of the grocery industry revenue share. However, every grocer is at risk considering there is theoretically a $800 billion grocery market up for grabs. Recently, there is indication that Amazon is interested in GrubHub (NASDAQ: GRUB), an online food ordering company. This may pave the way for Amazon to disrupt the $5.32 trillion US retail and food service sales.

Another likely reason is that there might be more upside for WFM because the Amazon deal is not a done deal. It appears that Amazon's bid is considered at the low end of the valuation. Competitive bids may arise to stop Amazon's invasion into the grocery market. It has been estimated that the fair value for WFM is around $45. Any worthwhile and meaningful new bid should be north of $45 a share. The resulting $15 billion plus total cash pretty much precludes most of the companies on the table (i.e., Table 1 and Table 2). The only potential suitors, in terms of cash flow availability and debt capacity, include Kroger (NYSE: KR), Costco (NASDAQ: COST), Target and Wal-Mart (Table 3).

Ironically, if this is a reasonable possibility, why have the same stocks experienced the largest two-day drop in share values amid the announcement of the Amazon/Whole Foods deal (Table 1 and Table 2)?

Anyway, Whole Foods CEO Mackey continued the romantic allusion of the meeting. "The executives from both sides immediately hit it off." "We just had these big grins on our faces. These guys are amazing. They're so smart. They're so authentic. They say what's on their mind," and concluded with "until death do us part."

Does this sound like a partner constantly looking for something better on the horizon?

Barring the two unlikely cases above, there is always the possibility that AMZN has left some of the value that the competitors concede on the table. If this turns out to be the case, AMZN should have another $46 a share upside on the deal.

After all, nobody should lose in a food fight.