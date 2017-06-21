Bullish On Ziopharm

Glioblastoma (GBM) is one of the deadliest forms of cancer in medicine, affecting over 74,000 people each year worldwide. GBM entails highly malignant brain tumors that consist of many different cell types, making it easier for the cancerous cells to invade the brain and more difficult for the immune system to recognize and attack the foreign cells. Additionally, the tumors can be difficult to remove entirely due to the intricate structure of the brain. These tumors account for approximately 15.4% of all brain tumors and result in a patient median overall survival of 6 to 7 months.

Ziopharm Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) has been working on a gene treatment to fight GBM, specifically on patients with recurrent or progressive diagnoses. Recent Phase 1 clinical trials with the Ad+RTS-hIL-12 + Veledimex treatment have produced positive and promising results, encouraging the FDA to allow Ziopharm to surpass Phase 2 and begin with a Pivotal trial. Despite the manufacturing obstacles, we believe that Ziopharm's accelerated path to approval regarding the Ad-RTS-hIL-12 treatment and the Intrexon (NYSE:XON) partnership allowing use of the Rheoswitch technology presents Ziopharm as an undervalued company with the opportunity of robust growth.

Ziopharm's Recent Results

Ziopharm conducted a clinical trial that lasted 3 years with 25 patients in each group, with each group broken up by dose escalation of the drug Veledimex. Veledimex is the oral activator that catalyzes the Ad-RTS-hIL-12 in the tumor. The different doses of Veledimex were 20 mg, 30 mg, and 40 mg.

The results of the Phase 1 trial were presented at the annual ASCO conference on June 5, 2017. They revealed that the 20 mg cohort proved most successful, extending the patient's mOS to 12.5 months. Also, the presentation stated that the combination of Veledimex and Ad-RTS-IL-12 on the GBM patients was tolerated well, with the most adverse effects being mild, flu-like symptoms that demonstrated reversibility upon cessation of the Veledimex. Finally, and most importantly, there were no drug related deaths.

Ziopharm's Pipeline

As depicted below, Ziopharm is making great progress in some of their clinical trials research so far. The areas that show the greatest promise are their breast cancer clinical trials and their GBM trials, both using the gene compound called Ad-RTS-IL-12. The recent success from the GBM trials could continue accelerating their breast cancer drug study. We believe that there would be a synergistic relationship between the success of the Ad-RTS-IL-12 treatment in GBM and in breast cancer. Ziopharm's GBM research is very promising. We believe in the science that this company works tirelessly to perfect, and we are invested in their mission because of the good they are doing.

Perhaps what is most exciting about Ziopharm that gives them a competitive advantage over the other biopharm companies is that they have been given Accelerated Approval to skip the second phase and enter directly into a pivotal trial. Because GBM is such a grave disease with a low survival rate and limited treatment options, the accelerated approval was given to Ziopharm's use of Ad-RTS-IL-12.

In comparison to Ziopharm's Ad-RTS-hIL-12, let's examine Merck & Co.'s (NYSE:MRK) cancer drug Keytruda. Keytruda has shown massive success in FDA approval and treating different types of cancers. Examine the chart below. It began with the FDA approval of Keytruda for Melanoma on September 4, 2014. Follow the chart to see the different types of cancers Keytruda has been approved to treat since then. We believe that Ziopharm's takeoff begins with the treatment of GBM by Ad-RTS-hIL-12. With FDA approval for this treatment, there would be many more similar treatment opportunities to follow. This is exactly what occurred with Merck's Keytruda. Keytruda had a large impact in treating former president Jimmy Carter's stage 4 melanoma.

Stock Analysis

There were reports of investors being unhappy with the presentation because it did not provide any new information regarding the treatment and median overall survival. The recent decline in stock price could be attributable to this disappointment. Essentially, nothing that the public did not already know was revealed by the company. Also, the stock's volume dropped substantially by over half a million shares on the day of the ASCO presentation. Our interpretation is that people are not buying the stock, but are not necessarily selling it off either.

The lack of trading of the stock reveals a low demand, leading to a lower price. Currently, the stock is trading at $5.45. The graph below displays the 5 year price activity, including the 50 day SMA and 25 day SMA.

The graph shows the consolidation of the three SMA's with the original price over the last 5 years. Our expectation is that with this consolidation, a spike is likely to occur.

Ziopharm's Financials

On June 9, 2017, Ziopharm's CEO, Lawrence Cooper, presented at the Jefferies 2017 Global Healthcare Conference and readdressed the current financial state of the company. On May 12, 2017, the company made a public offering to raise $47.2 million in proceeds. Adding this number to their aforementioned $66.4 million of cash on hand produced a total of $113.6 of unrestricted cash resources. Additionally, the company maintains $25.9 million in cash on hand at the MD Anderson Cancer Center (Cooper's former home institution) for projects to be performed in Houston. Cooper claimed that the company predicts to hold enough current cash resources to fund operations into the fourth quarter of 2018, which is a full year increase in the cash runway predicted on May 1, 2017.

Scientific Competitive Advantages

Outside of the numbers, we believe that Ziopharm possesses critical competitive advantages over other companies developing CAR T immunotherapies. Perhaps the most important advantage is Ziopharm's licensing rights to Intrexon's RheoSwitch Therapeutic System (RTS) technology.

The RheoSwitch system functions to control the T-cells after their infusion. This ability to control the T-cells reduces the amount of cytokine released by T-cells. Too much cytokine released at once results in Cytokine Release Syndrome and can be harmful to the patient. The Veledimex holds the control switch and is critical in managing the toxicities in the patient.

Juno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JUNO), a immunotherapy competitor, underwent a drastic toxicity failure with its JCAR015 treatment. The treatment JCAR015 resulted in 5 patient deaths between July and November of 2016, forcing Juno to discontinue the once promising treatment. Veledimex in combination with Ad-RTS-hIL-12 initiates the gene expression and withholding the Veledimex pill ceases the expression. The critical thing to note here is that the RheoSwitch system is not just on and off, but it is also a control switch. The control aspect helps reduce the treatment effect without stopping the treatment entirely. Competitor Belicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) has a similar switch system; however, it is only on and off with no control. Belicum's switch system can be compared to a light switch while the RTS is comparable to a dimmer with many different control levels.

Image source: Ziopharm.com.

In addition to the RheoSwitch system, Ziopharm has been studying a non-viral gene transfer known as the Sleeping Beauty system. This system is efficient and reduces the cost, time, and challenges of viral-based delivery vectors. Costs of viral gene transfer include major toxicities, the inhibition of the broad adoption of T-cells genetically modified by the virus, and increased risks of lymphodepletion.

Image source: Ziopharm.com.

Risks/Downside

In general, CarT therapy is a complex process to understand and perform. Developing the technology is lengthy and meticulous. Additionally, the manufacturing of the technology may be the most difficult step in the process. Many scientists and experts argue that this is the greatest obstacle to overcome in the CarT therapy field. For example, scientists need lab facilities where patient specific CAR-T can be developed within a reasonable time frame and at an efficient cost. Overall, the manufacturing obstacles present the greatest risks in Ziopharm's progress.

Conclusion

We believe that the most important advantage that Ziopharm has to offer over its competitors is its science. When buying a bio-pharmaceutical company, you are investing in the science, and Ziopharm seems to have some of the strongest science in the oncology field. All of this evidence leads us to our conclusion that the science is worth investing in and has a prosperous opportunity for growth.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ZIOP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.