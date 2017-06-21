Swedish 5% Sectoral Flows Fuel The Stock Market Along

In this article, we examine Sweden from a sectoral flow analysis perspective to see if the private sector, containing the local stock market, is getting the support it needs from the government and external sectors to continue its march upward.

This report was produced using a balance of national accounts assessment of Sweden.

One can summarize the national accounts in the following formulas:

Private Sector [P] = Government Sector [G] + External Sector [X]

and

GDP = Private Sector [P] + Government Sector [G] + External Sector [X]

These are accounting entities. See the methodology section below for more detail on this formula.

The private sector is where the stock market is, and we as investors want the stock market to go up. The stock market can only go up if the flows into it are positive. The private sector derives income from three sources:

Credit creation from banks. Externally from overseas commerce. Government spending.

In an ideal scenario, the private sector would receive large and growing income flows from all three sources, and at the very least, the overall impact should be a positive flow even if one or two of the three flows are negative. The stock market in the private sector, as well as all other private financial assets, should rise if the overall income flow into the private sector is positive. Certainly, the stock market would be unlikely to rise if the income flows were negative. Even in a shrinking economy, some sectors can grow while the rest of the pie shrinks.

We will look at each inflow in turn and start with the private sector.

Sweden

We shall start our analysis with the private sector.

Private Sector

The chart below shows the level of private credit creation entering the private sector through commercial banks at interest.

The chart shows that private credit creation is rising steadily with new money added to the circular flow of income.

The chart below shows the stock market:

The chart shows the stock market finally exceeded the all-time high set in 2000 in 2015; since then it has reversed a little and is again attempting to enter all-time highs. This is bullish as it means there is little overhead resistance in the way of sellers and most people are not underwater on their stock market investments.

The chart below shows GDP:

The chart shows that GDP has risen strongly for years and has since 2013 been heading south, which is not a good trend.

The following chart shows the M3 money supply. The money supply continues to rise even though GDP is falling. Normally, the two track together so that money matches the number of transactions occurring in the economy.

The chart below shows inflation:

The chart shows that the government has been managing the money supply well and that inflation is low and not volatile. Since the last 1980s, inflation has been well below 5% most of the time. More recently, after a period of near zero inflation, a rising trend has begun. One would expect inflation to occur because the money supply has kept rising despite a falling GDP.

In any private sector, one would like to see the customer base expanding and ever more transactions, and for that, you need people and lots of them. The chart below shows population:

The chart indicates that the population has steadily grown, and there are almost 10 million people in the economy. A healthy growth rate and a positive chart.

One must also have jobs for this population so they can earn an income, produce things and make sales to. The chart below shows total employed persons:

The chart reveals that the number of employed persons has steadily grown with barely an interruption. Over 5 million people with pay packets to spend.

The flip side of employed persons is unemployed persons and is shown in the chart below:

The chart shows that the unemployment rate is trending down from a 10+% peak in 2008-2014 and is now at just under 7%. Historically, one can see that unemployment has been relatively high since the mid-1990s. This is in contrast with inflation that has been relatively smooth and low over the same period. One sees that Sweden will tolerate unemployment more so than inflation, a trend common to most of the world.

Current neo-liberal economic principles dictate that the inflation rate is more important than the level of employment and that a stock of unemployed people can be used to both set a low price for labor and keep inflation down by reducing aggregate demand. The unemployment level could, therefore, be intentional public policy.

The government could have employed this idle labor force, which the private industry had no use for, and set them to work improving the public realm. It chose not to, and if full employment is the government's policy, it has not been achieved in over thirty years.

Land and capital can be unemployed too, and this rate is shown in capacity utilization below:

The chart shows that capacity utilization is rising from a low set in 2009 and is now over 90%. Capacity utilization of less than one hundred show idle plant and machinery; over one hundred percent means that new plant and machinery is being added to the economy; one sees this very rarely.

House prices in Sweden are rising steadily as are building permits as the two charts below show.





Households have some debt though, as the table below shows:

Domestic credit to private sector (% of GDP World Bank 2015) 128.9% HOUSEHOLD DEBT TO GDP 85.3% HOUSEHOLD DEBT TO INCOME 151.43% Household debt Total, % of net disposable income, 2015 (OECD) 177.7%

(Sources: World Bank, OECD, Trading Economics as marked)

The private household sector is fragile and susceptible to a steep fall should an economic shock occur such as a dot-com or GFC boom-bust. Professor Steve Keen posits that private debt levels of 150% are the critical point. In terms of household debt to income, Sweden has exceeded the critical 150% private debt level, and households will fall hard in a recession. A recession means loss of employment, loss of income, an inability to service high debt, debt foreclosure and then a run on assets when many come on the market at the same time. A downward spiral that we saw happen for the same reason in 2007-09.

High private debt levels also produce a phenomenon identified by economist Professor Michael Hudson known as "debt deflation." Debt deflation is the deflation of aggregate demand due to loan service costs on high debt. The concept is that so much aggregate demand is funneled to debt service, mainly to afford a place to live, that there is little money left to buy real goods and services offered for sale in the private sector. Less demand leads to fewer sales, less income, fewer jobs and less investment.

The bottom line is the private sector is in decline overall with a falling GDP. On the plus side, there is a rise in employed persons, credit creation and low inflation. On the downside, there is high unemployment of people and very high private debt levels.

We will move onto the government sector

Government Sector

A review of the most recent Swedish budget and policy papers shows a familiar pattern of a government that thinks that it is a household or business and wants to save money or make a profit from its operations not realizing that it is itself the source of the local currency and has an infinite supply to issue limited only by inflation and real resources in the economy.

In her latest budget release, the finance minister extols the virtues of tight fiscal policy and cites as an achievement the reduction of the deficit.

"The Budget Bill for 2017 presented to the Riksdag today contains the Government's proposals to continue building our society. The Bill is based on an agreement between the government parties and the Left Party. "Sweden's economy is strong, and unemployment is falling fast, but many challenges remain. In the budget for 2017, we are taking responsibility for Sweden and implementing necessary reforms to protect welfare, get more people into work and meet the climate challenge," says Minister for Finance Magdalena Andersson. In a world characterized by slow economic recovery, Sweden is strong. Sweden's growth rate is very high by international standards and will continue to be among the highest in our part of the world in 2017. Unemployment is declining, and the employment rate is the highest in the EU. Since this Government took office, 120 000 more people have a job to go to. "We have pursued a tight fiscal policy, and the large deficit of over SEK 60 billion that the Government inherited has essentially been wiped out. This has been achieved despite the strain on public finances following the large number of asylum seekers who came to Sweden in 2015. As a result, we will be able to implement necessary reforms to meet the challenges we face both in the long term and here and now."

(Source: Swedish Minister for Finance Magdalena Andersson)

The following chart from the Ministry of Finance shows that the government has an explicit plan to extract money out of the private sector on an ever-increasing basis.

(Source: Swedish Government, Ministry of Finance)

The chart below shows the government budget balance since 1996.





The Swedish government has been a neutral to negative force in the economy over the longer term.

The chart shows the familiar pattern of decreasing deficits and then surpluses heading into a boom-bust, then recession, and then a return to larger deficits as the automatic stabilizers deploy to catch all the people whose job disappeared in the downturn.

If the deficit cuts and surplus budgets had not taken place, the downturn would either have not occurred or been less severe because aggregate demand would have been maintained. Capitalism runs on sales and sales are income. If you take away someone's job, you remove their income, and they stop buying things; when this happens en masse, there is a recession. The bad news is that the government has run a surplus budget two years in a row and is now actively draining the private sector of money even with 6%+ unemployment of labor.

Sweden has the following tax rates:

(Source: Trading Economics)

The rates of taxation are breathtakingly high for workers. The top earner is losing 57.1% of his income in tax and a further 38.42% in social security payments. Social security is like a tax because it is income that cannot be spent now and so does not add to aggregate demand.

On top of the other taxes is a 25% sales tax on all that one buys.

On the other hand, business pays a light 22% tax and no sales tax if exporting. This is very good for business profits, especially for export-oriented firms.

The Swedish government is the sovereign issuer of its currency unit; as the source of all money in the economy, it does not need to obtain funding from the private sector via taxation or borrowing. This sort of economic thinking shows that the government is acting as if the gold standard still exists and that its spending needs to be squared off against a fixed quantity of gold; this has not been the case since 1971.

The following diagram shows how the fiat money system works and the role of taxation in such a system.

(Vertical and horizontal macroeconomic relations, Wray, L. Randall; Watts, Martin. Modern Monetary Theory and Practice: An Introductory Text (Page 346))

Taxation is a vent for excess aggregate demand and serves no other useful purpose except for discouraging unwanted behavior such as pollution and finite resource usage, etc.

Taxation that dampens aggregate demand and creates enormous and unnecessary collection dead-weight losses could be dropped and that resource can be more productively allocated.

Fiscal policy that is hemmed in by self-imposed constraints, such as bond issuance, expanded by dropping those artificial restrictions.

Expanding the money supply, debt free and not at interest, within the limits of set inflation, employment and currency exchange rates could begin. This is a far more intelligent basis than the current "old think."

America has made some progress in this regard, and a bill stands before Congress that would remove the bond issuance financial constraint. If Sweden passed its version of the NEED Act, this bond issuing process could be deleted and the money issued by the Treasury with no bond creation via a third party. This would eliminate the "national debt" that so many people misinterpret as a bad thing and politicians use as an excuse for defunding the public purpose.

We now move onto the third and final sector of the economy, the external sector.

External Sector

The chart below shows the current account situation.

The current account chart shows a strong surplus that adds to the private domestic sector and is a positive thing.

Important to the external sector is the exchange rate of the local currency unit.

The chart shows that the Krona has been steady in a range of 6 to 10 for decades. The exchange rate has weakened since 2013. A weakening currency usually means a falling GDP and employment rate that give the currency its backing; this is indeed happening and could be intentional public policy.

Sweden has an economy trimmed and optimized for exports following standard neo-liberal economic principles as follows:

The overriding concept is that the external sector is positive and adds to the economy. This is achieved via large export businesses selling their products overseas to achieve an overall current account surplus. The currency must be low so that the country's products are cheap for foreigners to buy. For this to occur, the demand for imports must be suppressed so that the demand for the Krona is kept low. To keep imports down and the currency low, the following internal public policies are followed:

Wages are kept as low as possible using a stock of unemployed people. Add to this stock immigrants.

Wages are taxed as much as possible so that there is little aggregate demand in the domestic economy that might manifest itself in demand for imported goods that might drive up the value of the currency.

The internal economy is made as expensive as possible through privatizations so that public goods such as education, health, infrastructure, power, water, roads, ports, railways, etc. that were once produced at close to cost price are now produced with a debt interest and profit charge built in. This further dampens internal aggregate demand for imports that might drive up the currency. One could say the public realm is being cannibalized and funneled into private sector profits at the same time as helping dampen aggregate demand, a win-win for private business interests. This is because some of the added cost to using the privatized public asset is paid out to shareholders as capital gains and dividends that did not exist when the infrastructure was publicly operated at close to cost price or less.

Exporting firms are taxed as little as possible or not at all. A typical example is a low corporate tax rate and a value added tax that only applies internally and not levied on exported goods. See the tax section in this report.

The country's economic rent is then channeled to a few large export-oriented businesses, at the cost of the rest of the population. Business profits are maximized and expressed as capital growth in share prices and dividend payouts. Lavish remuneration of business executives working for the large export-oriented companies is also a key feature. To share in this surplus, one has to be an owner of such a company. One can do this by being a shareholder; dividends and capital gains are taxed at a lower rate than personal income.

Citizens are encouraged to take on as much debt as possible so that a large portion of their income flow is absorbed with debt payment and interest service on loans. This, of course, drives up the price of assets such as land, houses and stocks and bonds. This again adds to the capital gain in these financial assets and absorbs more income to be able to afford them thus dampening aggregate demand as well. The critical point comes when banks run out of creditworthy borrowers and then the process runs in reverse.

This may not be a sustainable economic model for the long term; however, for the moment, it is working for the stock market and export businesses if for few others.

Sectoral Analysis Methodology

Each nation state is composed of three essential components:

The private sector

The government sector

The external sector

The private sector comprises the people, business, and community, and most importantly, for investors, the stock market. For the stock market to move upward, this sector needs to be growing. This sector by itself is an engine for growth and innovation. However, it needs income from one or both of the other two sectors to grow in value.

The government sector comprises the government with its judicial, legislative and regulatory power. The key for the stock market is that this sector can be both a source of funds to the private sector through spending and also a drain on funds through taxes.

The government through its Treasury also sets the prevailing interest rate and provides the medium of exchange. Too much is inflationary and too little is deflationary. It puts the oil in the economic engine and can put in as much as its target inflation rate allows. It is not financially constrained; for a sovereign government with a freely floating exchange rate any financial constraint such as a matching bond issue is a self-imposed constraint. A debt ceiling is also a self-imposed constraint.

The external sector is trading with other countries. This sector can provide income from a positive trade balance, or it can drain funds from a negative trade balance.

One should note that a negative trade balance also means that a country has traded currency, that is in infinite supply, for real resources that have a finite supply.

For the stock market in the private sector to prosper and keep moving upward, income must enter the flow. Otherwise, the sector can only circulate existing funds or is being drained of funds and is in decline.

The ideal situation is that the private sector has a net inflow of funds and is constantly growing, thus giving the stock market headroom within which to expand in value. For this to happen, one or both of the other sectors have to be adding funds to the circular flow of income.

The following formula expresses this simple relationship.

Private Sector [P] = Government Sector [G] + External Sector [X]

P = G + X

Non-government sector $ = Government sector $

For the best investing outcome, one looks for countries where the government sector and external sector are both net adding to the private sector and causing the local stock market index to rise with the receipt of additional funds.

Applying the Sector Flows, Summary and Recommendation

The sector flows at present are shown in the table below. GDP is falling, so each year these numbers get smaller in absolute terms.

Private Sector Credit Creation [P] External Sector [X] Government Sector [G] TOTAL [P]+[X]+[G] Yearly 2 % 5% -2% 5%

(Source: Trading Economics and author calculations based on same)

Sweden is a short-term buy. Our assessment criteria is met in that overall the sector flow is positive and quite strong at 5%.

Most of the heavy lifting is being done by the external sector at 5% of flows. Private credit creation in the domestic private sector is 2% making for a total of 7%. The excellent result is spoilt by the government sector which is taking from the other two sectors and running a surplus that drops sector flows by -2%. The government surplus is hard to understand given that there is over 6% unemployment in Sweden and inflation is low. Even more so given that Sweden is a currency sovereign and has a relationship with its currency similar to a referee at a football match awarding points by marking bank accounts up and down on a keyboard.

The government is working to undermine the economy, and a recession is not far off given the demonstrable link between recessions and government surplus budgets. When this comes, it will hit Sweden hard due to its high private debt levels making for an excellent short sell when the time comes.

Large companies present in ETFs representing Sweden are enjoying the export boom and privatization of the commons for profit can be expected to continue to profit and increase in value for as long as these trends continue. The Swedish government is helping these companies to make "super profits" from the benefits of a low currency, low as possible labor cost and access to state asset sales upon which to erect a toll booth economy.

An investor wishing to have exposure to the Swedish stock exchange can do so through the following ETFs: