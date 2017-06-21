Buying Dividend Growth Stocks Without Looking - More Than 2 Years Later

I began tracking the top 10 and top 15 Dividend Achievers Index (NYSEARCA:VIG) many years ago. That top 10 had a history of outperforming the underlying index, largely due to the performance of the top 10 through the recession of 2008-2009. You can find my tracking of the top ten holdings starting with this article.

In March of 2015 I sold our holdings in the ETF VIG and moved the proceeds to 15 of the top holdings. I manage the retirement portfolios for my wife and myself in discount brokerage accounts. In this article you'll find the rationale for some of those selection nuances. Yes, it is my belief based on readings and observations that you just need to buy enough of 'em in the larger cap dividend growth space, especially when you insist on a meaningful history of paying increasing dividends. As you may know the Dividend Achievers Index insists on at least 10 years of dividend growth. My personal list includes 9 of the very noble Dividend Aristocrats. The index does apply proprietary Dividend Health screens.

These are the 15 companies that I purchased are 3M (NYSE:MMM), PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS), Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), Lowe's (NYSE:LOW), Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA), Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), Nike (NYSE:NKE), Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT), Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL), Texas Instruments (NYSE:TXN) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

The mission for those 15 companies is to deliver solid total returns over time, but mostly to hold up a little better than a broad market index such as the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) through a modest or major stock market correction. I hope the portfolio will deliver superior risk adjusted returns. I also hope that in semi retirement the 15 companies will deliver a growing income stream that will provide for more reliable income compared to a broad market index. I would have most likely skimmed 20 holdings but I also have three US picks in Apple (OTC:APPL), BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) and Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B). I am comfortable with the 15 Achievers plus 3 picks.

Retirement income will be provided by the dividends and share harvesting of my US and Canadian dividend growth companies along with bond income and unit harvesting of the bond holdings if required.

I may or may not need to share harvest to create income, but I am certainly prepared to sell small allotments of stocks to create income. The portfolio retirement income will be used in concert with part time employment income, real estate income, home equity loan amounts, and government pension amounts. Our accountant will be consulted to create the most tax efficient use of the above options. Our Toronto home has become our "Accidental Investment".

Without further ado, here is the returns history of the 15 Achievers from March of 2015 through to end of May 2017. Always keep in mind that past performance does not guarantee future returns or performance. Portfolio 1 is the Dividend Achievers 15, Portfolio 2 is VIG.

As we can see the 15 companies are trying very hard to mimic the underlying index ETF. The portfolio is moving below and above the index returns and appears to be about to soon match the returns of VIG. As I had stated in late 2016, the underperformance of the 15 might be an opportunity as one might expect those 15 companies to match or beat the returns of the underlying index over time. While slight, those 15 companies did begin to outperform the underlying index VIG in 2017.

Here's the individual company performance for the total period of March of 2015 through to end of May 2017.

We can see that it's quite the mish mash of returns, the good, the bad and the ugly and the go-nowhere collection. If I was pretending to be an individual stock analyst (and expert in a few sectors) that portfolio of 15 companies might drive me around the bend. I am so glad that I am reinvesting without looking, ha. Well I do have to look when I add new monies to ensure that I press the right tickers. In the name of rebalancing on the fly, I have added more monies to the losers of the group, I have taken advantage of some of that underperformance. I will present those buys in a future article. The losers of the group have been given new monies; is that value investing? Double ha.

To keep an eye on the income stream I have run the 15 companies from January 2015 through to the end of May 2017 to allow for full-year comparisons. Portfolio 1 is the 15 companies; Portfolio 2 is the index ETF VIG.

We can see some explosive growth on the dividend income side of the equation. According to portfoliovisualizer, with dividend reinvestments, the portfolio income from 2015 to 2016 would have increased by over 18% and by 16% without dividend reinvestment. I have witnessed some issues with portfoliovisualizer with respect to dividends of my Canadian holdings. Perhaps some further investigation would be in order to confirm that the portfolio could deliver such explosive dividend growth. That said, some of the holdings, given their modest or low dividend payments and low payout ratios, are known for an impressive dividend growth rate. For example, here's what gurufocus.com has to say about Lowe's dividends.

During the past 12 months, Lowe's Companies Inc's average Dividends Per Share Growth Rate was 25.00% per year. During the past 3 years, the average Dividends Per Share Growth Rate was 23.90% per year. During the past 5 years, the average Dividends Per Share Growth Rate was 20.30% per year. During the past 10 years, the average Dividends Per Share Growth Rate was 19.80% per year.

That's impressive dividend growth. That's why I chose Dividend Achievers and that meaningful 10 years or more dividend growth history. As I have written, I see that dividend growth history as a divining rod that can potentially find wide moats and financial stability and very competent management. It's not as much about cashing those immediate dividends (though I like them a lot), it's more about what the dividends are telling us about a sub sector of large cap companies. There's good reason why Benjamin Graham suggested that unsophisticated investors insist on at least a 20 year history of dividend payments.

In closing I will write that the 15 companies are doing what they are supposed to be doing - provide solid capital appreciation tied to increasing dividends. But there has been no major correction. The portfolio of 15 is held for defense in those corrections. Who knows when they will be put to the test and given the opportunity to demonstrate the reasons for why they are held?

I will also be back with an update on those 3 US picks that have almost doubled the returns of VIG over the last year.

Thanks for reading. I welcome your comments and observations and criticisms (suggestions). And please always know and invest within your risk tolerance level. We should also understand the tax consequences. When in doubt, consult a tax professional or Certified Financial Planner that is willing to work for a fair fee.

Happy investing.

