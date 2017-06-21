The Hydrogenics Train Has Left The Station, Why The Stock May Also

In July of 2014 I had written an article discussing why Hydrogenics (NASDAQ:HYGS) stock was about to take off. It should be noted at the time, HYGS had climbed from under $5 in late 2012 to just over $35 in early 2014 before pulling back to under $20 at the time of publication. In the article I had discussed the large business opportunities that were waiting for those who were able to see the framework for a potential game changing story and technology.

So what happened? Interestingly quite a bit. But prior to discussing the virtues and opportunities that I believe are upon us, it's important to understand that myself, and management for that matter, got ahead of ourselves. The difficulties associated with the adoption of nascent disruptive technologies is known by many but was a necessary and unforeseen part of the hydrogen evolution and HYGS in particular. New technologies are difficult to time. For example, many internet stocks which initially rose on optimism about the future, later crashed only to re-emerge and make higher highs, once the utility of the business proposition and TAM (total addressable market) became apparent to all. However, for those with a strong stomach, and the courage of their convictions, as with the Internet, HYGS stands at the intersection of disrupting one of the largest industries in the world, energy. What can be chalked up to order lumpiness and time for adoption markets to evaluate and develop the requisite understanding has now turned into revenue, backlog, and massive new business lines.

Today, HYGS has changed much since the stock was $35 in 2014. Ironically, despite the lower stock price,things are much better now. China, and the associated $50 million plus order recently received for 1,000 buses and future royalties (not to mention the strategic investment above the market at the time by Heijili, and the other likely orders to come on the industrial side from this new strategic partner) was a business line and geography that didn't previously exist back in 2014. At the time of the last conference call, HYGS had a record $109.8 million backlog and had spoken to the fact that over $45 million of it would be recognized in the next 12 month (nearly approaching breakeven ebidta - stated to be around $50 million in revenue) without the inclusion of the recently announced $50 million bus order. Because of the capital infusion by Heijili, the company will be sitting on nearly $35 million (roughly 3$/share) in cash. The company may elect to retire the $12 million in debt and the elimination of the corresponding interest would lower the break even point by a couple of million in revenues (assuming HYGS standard 30% gross margins). Because of the many years of developing this new technology, HYGS shareholders will be in the enviable position of now finally being able to utilize the large accumulated net operating losses. When we add in the $50 million recent order over the 2-3 year time frame the company announced, we can see how $45 million (over the next 12 months) becomes $61-$70 million while the revenue backlog moves to a whopping $160 million. That means that HYGS could become (because it currently is not) the world's first profitable publicly traded fuel cell company by a wide margin. This doesn't include the pending three separate 5 megawatt orders (roughly $3 million in revenue per megawatt or $45 million) from Kolon or the potentially $100 million opportunity from Kurion. It also does not include anything in the $25 billion (and rising quickly) power to gas market that the company has recently gotten some order traction in Europe on. Those larger orders are long overdue, and much like other large orders like Enbridge, they usually come, just later than most have thought. Also, GE subsidiary Alstom is close to rolling out their rail application for yet another large $50 million order to come online. So it naturally begs the question of why the stock is $10 and not $35 like it was in 2014? Well for starters Commscope has been persistently selling their 2.4 million share stake (now down to only 600k shares). Also, until recently, most thought HYGS would be nearing another capital raise and had built up a nearly 400,000 share short position in anticipation of it. Analysts who had previously had $35-45 price targets have been once bitten twice shy and have taken a more conservative approach to the stock now and targets have been a meager $9-12. Despite these factors, it's clear the story is meaningfully better now than when the stock traded $35 back in 2014.

Additionally, HYGS appears cheap compared to competitors Ballard Power (NASDAQ:BLDP) and Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) especially given that those other companies have much narrower lines of business opportunities than HYGS. Because all three companies are currently not profitable, I am using price to sales ratio. Both PLUG and BLDP currently trade between 5-6x 2017 revenues. For HYGS, assuming the $45 million plus in stated 12 month backlog (by the company on the last call, see above link), plus the recently received orders, we can assume $65 million in revenue (to be conservative because orders were also received after the close of the quarter). Using the comp midpoint of 5.5x sales we arrive at a comparable value of $28.6/share for HYGS. However, not all sales are created equal. For example, until recently PLUG had negative gross margins whereas HYGS typically carries gross margins of 30%. Because of that, one could reasonably argue that HYGS should command a premium. All of this leads me to the main point of this article. The business conditions of HYGS are the best they have ever been. The train has left the station on the fundamentals and I believe the recent rally is just the beginning of the process of the stock catching up this new reality.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HYGS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: And plan to trade it as price dictates