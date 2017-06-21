Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) Presents At Tudor Pickering Holt & Co Hotter N' Hell Conference - Slideshow

Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) Presents At Tudor Pickering Holt & Co Hotter N' Hell Conference - SlideshowJun.21.17 | About: Carrizo Oil (CRZO) The following slide deck was published by Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. in conjunction with this event. 124 Click to enlarge Notes: About this article:ExpandTagged: Basic Materials, Independent Oil & Gas, Earnings SlidesWant to share your opinion on this article? Add a comment.Disagree with this article? Submit your own.To report a factual error in this article, click hereFollow SA Transcripts and get email alerts