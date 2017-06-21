Accelerated Domestic Equity Upside (2013 Repeat?)

With ~90% probability, historical statistical precedents also call for noteworthy upside in the SPX over the coming year.

SPX breaking out of ascending wedge pattern as it did in 2013 as upside gains accelerated.

I generally try to avoid granular, shorter-term chart analysis (and typically find little value therein), but I'm going to do just that in the one presented below because the analysis comes in the context of corroboratory evidence for a broader framework and thesis.

Either way, note that as of yesterday and coming off of a few recent attempted failures, the SPX appears to have broken out of an ascending wedge pattern.

Those can often be bearish patterns where break-downs should be anticipated, but not always. When they turn out bullishly it's because the energy is so substantive that it pops whatever asset we're looking at out of the pattern for what usually becomes a new path of accelerated upside.

Fascinatingly, this is precisely what happened in Jan-13. At that time we finally broke out of an ascending wedge in the SPX that made a failed break-out attempt at resistance in Sep-12, not dissimilar from the market's recent failed break-out attempt in Mar-17, a swing high that we've struggled to surpass since.

Worth noting: once the SPX busted out of its ascending wedge pattern in early 2013, our "5th consecutive annual gain" analog framework manifested itself, with domestic equities going on to massive ~25%-35% gains that year and ~45% cumulative gains into mid-2014.

Again, though the ascending wedge break-out analysis above short-term/granular in nature, it's consistent with what one would expect here via our broader "mid-cycle pause" analog framework. The implications flow through to all domestic equity indices, including (NYSEARCA:SPY), (NYSEARCA:DIA), (NASDAQ:QQQ) and (NYSEARCA:IWM).

