Amazon Is Making A Big Mistake

A lot has happened at Amazon (AMZN) since I wrote my last article about the company on June 6th. Let's examine just a little of it:

Amazon has announce they are buying Whole Foods ( WFM ).

Amazon now has a patent to stop you from comparison shopping while you are in their stores.

Amazon is opening more brick and mortar bookstores.

Rumors of Amazon buying other retailers are running rampant. Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) (if the Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA) deal falls through) and even the suggestion to buy Restoration Hardware (RH) have been floated.

So why is Amazon buying Whole Foods? There are a few possible reasons.

One is to expand the footprint of Amazon Fresh or Amazon Go. In this article the obstacles facing any large scale layout of Amazon Fresh are discussed in depth. The company is struggling to find a profitable business model for Amazon Fresh. The initial roll out in Seattle was met with less than overwhelming enthusiasm. Since I live in Seattle I visited one of the locations. It is next to a Home Depot and a Starbucks office complex. Not in a residential area, and not downtown. The logic of this location (if AMZN is catering to residential retail customers) is questionable at best. IF Amazon Fresh is to be successful Amazon would be better served by finding better locations. The problem with finding the correct locations is that prime real estate in dense urban areas or downtown locations is either prohibitively expensive or non existent. If Amazon chooses to make their future Amazon Fresh footprint in residential locations they will find the sprawl of residential housing to be a deterrent since it will increase pick up travel times to and from their locations. If it will take 20 or 30 minutes round trip why not just shop yourself? And KNOW the produce you choose is fresh. Or if an item is out of stock you can choose a replacement of your liking. The whole Amazon Fresh concept in my opinion has limited appeal. A second possible reason for the WFM acquisition is to gain a foothold in many dense urban areas so Amazon can accelerate their grocery delivery business. With over 400 stores in the United States the logistics and timeliness of getting food deliveries to customers is now easier. But does easier translate into profitable or successful? As I mentioned in my article two weeks ago, if you exclude Amazon Web Services (AWS) revenues from total revenues you get total AMZN sales of $20.07 billion. That $20.07 billion generated only $160 million in operating income. That computes to a profit margin of less than 1%. In Whole Foods' most recent SEC quarterly fling they showed sales of $3.73 billion with an operating profit of $99 million or 2%. Combining the WFM revenues into the Amazon financials barely gets total operating income above 1% so income acceleration can be ruled out as a possible reason for the Whole Foods acquisition. Next (and in my opinion most likely) reason is the very real problem of increasing competition from Wal-Mart (WMT) and other retailers. For a more in-depth look at this topic you can read my last article. AmazonGo is AMZN's experiment into a larger size food store footprint. Does Amazon want to implement AmazonGo in some of the WFM locations? Possibly. But the initial store has seen more than its fair share of obstacles. A large scale store rollout is long way out (if ever). There are two problems with this not being a good strategy for Amazon: A) Amazon has very little top level managerial experience in running a multi-billion dollar retail brick and mortar business. The management accompanying the Whole Foods acquisition is questionable at best. John Mackey has done little/nothing right in the past two years. His business plan for the future of Whole Foods was flawed and growth has been declining for two years now. B) The organic food model that differentiated WFM from their competitors has been successfully copied by Kroger (NYSE:KR) and Wal-Mart. With other food staples costing more at WFM and a competitive industry with just 1% or 2% profit margins WFM - and now Amazon has no choice but to lower their prices if they want to see revenue growth again. That translates into pressure on future operating margins. Finally, my last possible reason is because Amazon wants to become a large scale brick and mortar retailer. They know that brick and mortar will to some form always be around. They want to dominate the sector now that there has been such a huge wash out of retail chains. The challenges however are immense. From books (Borders and Barnes & Noble) to Linens n Things for housewares to Blockbuster for videos or Circuit City for electronics, there is no guarantee of a viable long-term retail business model. All were at one time dominant players in their fields. But retail is a fickle endeavor. Tastes and trends change on a daily basis. Social networking influences consumers like never before. For anyone to think that the size of Amazon or their inexperience in mass retailing will assist them in becoming a brick and mortar powerhouse is in for a rude awakening. For proof of this you only need to read this article that explains how Amazon now has a patent to stop customers from price checking/matching while in their stores. Amazon Go is likely the key reason for this. This will not alleviate the customer from doing price checks however. It will simply change their behavior. Customers can still price check while in their homes prior to leaving or leave the store. A little more inconvenient? Sure. But to save money many customers are accustomed to a little inconvenience. Also, do not forget this potential consequence: If customers know they cannot price check an item they will have a lesser degree of certainty that they are indeed getting the best or lowest price. This alone will likely cause them to want to price check prior to making their purchases, especially for larger ticket items. This is NOT a good way to build brand loyalty and is just one example of the missteps Amazon will make in retail.

Amazon buying Whole Foods was discussed as logical because it allows AMZN to enter the pharmacy/OTC drug market. If this was the strategy of Amazon they would be better served to buy the Rite Aid chain. With over 4,600 locations (10 times more stores than WFM) and the price being a fraction of the $13 billion being laid out for Whole Foods. Unfortunately, in my opinion a Rite Aid purchase does not make sense either. Many stores need updating and many of the locations are not in densely populated neighborhoods. So it appears that Amazon's hands are tied. Future growth seems to be tied to online. And the sub 1% operating profits that shareholders have come to expect from their non AWS operations. Someone needs to ask Alexa how to solve this dilemma.

Conclusion

The decision to acquire Whole Foods has changed nothing from my June 6 conclusion. In fact, it has strengthened my case. I expect Amazon to underperform the major market indices for the remainder of 2017.

