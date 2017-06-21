AT&T: A High Dividend Yield But Not Without Risk

AT&T is a great income stock but is more appropriate for investors with a higher degree of risk appetite at this time.

However, this is also a potential goldmine for AT&T in terms of consolidating its position as a leading mobile TV provider.

Back in February, AT&T (NYSE:T) was trading at a price of just above $41. At the time, I made the argument that even at this price, the company could still have significant upside from that level.

With free cash flow levels having shown relatively higher levels to close competitor Verizon (NYSE:VZ), along with a more attractive valuation on this basis, I saw significant upside for the company (and still do over the long term).

However, in recent months, the company has seen a slide down to a price of $38.66 at the time of writing:

AT&T is a strong company in its own right. However, a significant factor that is causing uncertainty for this company (and one I forgot to mention in my last article) is that of the AT&T-Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) merger.

Currently, investors appear to be approaching the company with a degree of caution as a result of the pending deal. One major consequence of the merger is that AT&T will incur a heavy debt load, with the total cost of acquisition being just over $108 billion when net debt is included.

So, is this a warning sign or a potentially big buying opportunity?

It depends on the risk you're prepared to take. It is notable that while AT&T's dividend yield is now over 5%, the payout ratio for the company currently stands at 67.1%.

In this regard, growing debt levels means that the company could come under strain should cash dry up, which is a risk that needs to be evaluated when considering AT&T as an investment.

The big motivation for AT&T to acquire Time Warner is to get a foothold into mobile entertainment - with sales of traditional cable bundles on the decrease.

For instance, overall revenue for AT&T fell due to lower equipment and legacy wireline sales, but at the same time, growth was recorded in IP and video services:

Source: AT&T Investor Update: 1st Quarter Earnings

In this regard, AT&T has had to take steps to adapt to changing consumer tastes, and the acquisition of Time Warner would give the company significant control over a TV market that is becoming increasingly smartphone-based.

In terms of valuation, we see that earnings per share (diluted) have dropped significantly, while the PE ratio itself has not dropped all that much:

The firm appears to be more attractively valued on a price to free cash flow basis, but as mentioned, higher debt levels could seek to undermine this going forward:

In this regard, AT&T is a bit of a risk right now. However, the company pays a great dividend yield, and it could be a very rewarding investment for the brave. Much of the company's future performance hinges on how well the Time Warner merger plays out, as this has the potential to change the financial performance of this company quite significantly.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.