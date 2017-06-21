Market Punishing Shale To Force Lower Production Growth

Investors will increasingly reward producers that spend within cash flow rather than producers that are reckless with spending.

The market is shutting off the equity funding route for producers that are spending outside of cash flow just to grow production.

S&P oil and gas producer ETF (XOP) hit another 52-week low today. Oil started selling off after news leaked that OPEC will not consider deeper production cuts in July. The floor fell out and WTI is trading at $42.50/bbl.

The increasingly interesting take from our discussions with producers, servicing firms, and consultants in the industry is that shale producers are now being squeezed from both ends. Servicing prices have increased 30% this year, and much of the rest of the year drilling has been locked in. While costs have increased, the fall in oil (if sustained) will squeeze from the revenue side. The result is a leveraged effect on operating cash flow, which will force producers to spend even more out of cash flow now.

In a recent report by BCA Research, BCA estimates that U.S. shale producers are outspending cash flow by $50-$60 billion this year and will outspend cash flow by another $50-$60 billion next year. This funding gap was originally supposed to be filled with equity issuance as the credit market (mainly banks) are still tight for producers. With share prices at 52-week lows, the equity funding front is also now shut off. The only realistic conclusion to make here is that shale producers will have to cut back capex spending.

Looking at the funding gap difference, if U.S. shale producers spent within cash flow for 2018 capex, shale oil production growth would be flat year over year. The assumption currently baked in by the sellside assuming 1 million b/d won't even be remotely close as producers are forced to cut back spending. This, in our opinion, is what's currently happening in the energy market. The market mechanism is forcing producers to come to the realization that spending outside of cash flow will not be rewarded -- unlike previously, when the market rewarded aggressive capex spending.

What does that mean for energy investors?

We believe investors will increasingly pay attention to how prudent a producer spends capex. If a producer is taking on debt or issuing equity to grow, the stock price will be punished severely. If the producer is prudent in spending and growing only within cash flow, we think the producer will be bought. The theme, in our view, is to be positioned in energy producers that will be prudent with capital spending while still being able to grow in a $50/bbl WTI pricing environment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.