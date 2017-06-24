A Safe 9% Yield From A Newly Issued Preferred Stock

The dividends convert from 9% to 3-month LIBOR plus 721.3 basis points on July 1, 2022; this provides investors with important interest rate protection.

The stock will be cumulative perpetual preferred; NGL will have the option to call the preferred at par starting on July 1, 2022.

This research report was jointly produced with High Dividend Opportunities co-author Philip Mause.

NGL Energy Partners, L.P., (NYSE:NGL) has just issued 9% preferred stock - the NGL Energy Partners LP, 9.00% Class B Fixed/Float Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units.

Terms of the Preferred

Coupon & Par Value : The new issue has a par value of $25/share and will pay a 9% dividend (coupon rate).

: The new issue has a par value of $25/share and will pay a 9% dividend (coupon rate). The dividend is cumulative : This feature makes cumulative preferred shares more valuable than non-cumulative preferred shares or common shares because in the event that payments are suspended, they accumulate and are owed to the shareholders, and will be repaid in full if and when the payments are restored. Furthermore they must be completely repaid before the common shareholders are allowed to receive any further dividend payments.

: This feature makes cumulative preferred shares more valuable than non-cumulative preferred shares or common shares because in the event that payments are suspended, they accumulate and are owed to the shareholders, and will be repaid in full if and when the payments are restored. Furthermore they must be completely repaid before the common shareholders are allowed to receive any further dividend payments. Distribution : The dividends will be paid quarterly on 1/15, 4/15, 7/15, and 10/15.

: The dividends will be paid quarterly on 1/15, 4/15, 7/15, and 10/15. Call date : The preferred will be "perpetual" which means that NGL will have no obligation to redeem it. However, NGL may - at its own election - choose to redeem the preferred at par at any date on or after July 1, 2022.

: The preferred will be "perpetual" which means that NGL will have no obligation to redeem it. However, NGL may - at its own election - choose to redeem the preferred at par at any date on or after July 1, 2022. Price & Yield: NGL-B last traded at $24.57 for a yield of 9.16%.

Ticker Symbol - The preferred units are currently trading based the ticker symbol NGL-B.

Protection against rising interest rates - The vast majority of Preferred Shares are perpetual, which means that they may never be called. During periods of rising interest rates, the issuing company of the Preferred Share has no incentive to call them, as it may be more expensive to replace them in the future. This makes them highly vulnerable as interest rates increase, and they can see their prices fall significantly. For example, a 1% rise in interest rate can result in at least 10% decline in the price of a perpetual preferred stock.

With NGL-B, Investors should not be unduly concerned about the "perpetual" aspect of the issue because it offers interest rate protection. NGL-B has a special feature. On July 1, 2022, the interest will convert to 3-month LIBOR plus 721.3 basis points. Based on the latest LIBOR interest rates, this would be equivalent to roughly 8.5%. With the U.S. Fed planning more interest rate hikes in the future, NGL-B is likely to yield more on July 1st, 2022. This feature has the advantage of protecting investors from higher interest rates in the future.

The Offering - NGL placed 7.4 million shares in the offering with the underwriters having the option to purchase an additional 1.1 million shares. The current holder of NGL Class A preferred will have an option to buy new NGL Class C preferred (whose terms will be identical to new Class B preferred) at a volume up to 41.67% of the Class B preferred shares placed in the offering. It is unclear whether the holder of the Class A preferred will exercise this option in whole or in part.

NGL states that the proceeds from the offering of the Class B shares will be used to pay down moneys owed under NGL's revolving credit agreement. Immediately before the issuance of the Class B preferred, NGL entered into an agreement with the creditors under the revolving credit agreement to increase the amount of leverage allowed under applicable covenants.

Dividend Coverage Ratio - There are at least 2 ways to analyze the dividend coverage ratio:

Coverage based on DCF: First, NGL must pay $25.6 million per year in dividends under its Class A preferred. Assuming that 8 million Class B shares are sold and that no Class C share are sold, NGL will owe $18 million per year in dividends under its Class B preferred. NGL has estimated "Distributable Cash Flow" (or DCF) for fiscal year 2018 (ending March 31, 2018) as $300-325 million. Taking a midpoint of $312.5 million, and assuming total dividends owed under both classes of preferred at $43.6 million, coverage would be 717% or more than 7 times the preferred dividends due. Coverage based on EBITDA: A more conservative way of looking at coverage is to combine preferred dividends with estimated interest payments ($180 million) and compare that number with adjusted EBITDA. NGL has estimated fiscal 2018 adjusted EBITDA at between $500 and 525 million with a midpoint of $512.5 million. Thus, the coverage of interest payments plus preferred dividends by adjusted EBITDA would be 229% or 2.3. This estimate is likely conservative because the interest estimate is based on first quarter interest expense and interest expense should be reduced by the pay down of debt due to the Class B preferred issue as well as a large issue of common equity in mid-February.

More about NGL Energy Partners - NGL had a disappointing fourth quarter (ending March 31, 2017) largely due to a much warmer than normal winter adversely affecting propane sales volumes and prices and revised down its guidance for the year. Investors were expecting a dividend hike in 2017, and it looks like the dividend hike will be postponed until 2018. Following the news, the unit price declined from the $20s to the $13 range and it closed recently at $13.30.

The lowered guidance that management has provided is based on very conservative estimates, whereby NGL projects that the dividend on the common shares, which currently stands at 12.8% will have a coverage ratio of 130%.

NGL has a diverse set of businesses and has been expanding which has created the need for capital but which is also having the effect of generating more cash flow. The Grand Mesa Pipeline, which opened late last year will alone generate some $120 million in cash flow per year. While NGL may find it hard to increase its common dividends in the near future, NGL has decent prospects going forward and is in no danger of defaulting on either its debt or its preferred dividend obligations. In this regard, NGL pays a dividend of $1.56 per common unit at a cost of some $190 million per year, which we expect to be well covered in 2018.

It is worth to note that if in the future NGL's outlook changes or faces any challenges, the company could cut the huge dividend to common shareholders if necessary to protect preferred shareholders and creditors.

Risks - There is a degree of interest rate risk between now and 2022 but an investor always has the option of holding the preferred until the conversion at which point the risk would disappear.

Note about taxation - NGL-B's dividend is likely to be subject to K-1 tax reporting because its issuing company is subject to K-1 taxes. In general, investors prefer to put such securities in a taxable account.

Recommendation - NGL Class B Preferred offers investors a very generous dividend, which provides a high degree of safety due to its solid coverage ratio. It has the added advantage of protecting investors against a long-term interest rate increase due to the 2022 shift to a LIBOR-plus mechanism. Many of the "Fixed-to-Floating" Preferred Stocks issued by MLPs are currently trading well above par value of $25/share. Example:

NGLS-A (coupon 9%), which last traded close to $27.

NS-A, (coupon 8.5%) which last traded at $26.12.

NS-B (coupon 7.63%) which last traded at $25.12

Investors today are getting in below Par Value, which is advantageous. Also, preferred stocks in general offer investors less price volatility, which is better suited for conservative investors. In our current low interest rate environments, NGL's Class B Preferred offers investors a very high yield for a comparatively low risk.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NGL, NGL-B.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.