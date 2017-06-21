BP: Positive Progress Derailed

BP (NYSE:BP) has watched as it stock has slid heavily the past couple of weeks. However, in the grand scheme of 2017, the stock has held up quite well, significantly better than crude oil prices. The stock has key value components, such as high quality assets backing it and a high dividend yield, but, naturally, these come with clear risks considering the turbulence in the crude oil patch. The discount that Brent crude is now trading at to its starting point at the beginning of the year allows this current dip in the stock to be an excellent long-term entry point; however, investors still need to proceed with caution as the negativity in crude oil may not be fully priced in as the bears are in control of the commodity.

Source: WorkBoat

What's Happening With Crude Oil?

BP has the correct state of mind in that it expects prices could trend further negative. Now, the following statement is from the Q1 report, which was at the beginning of May, and since that time, crude oil prices have fallen nearly $5/barrel or about 10%. A new bear market is upon crude oil, but thankfully, management is prepared for it.

So we expect oil prices to remain uncertain and volatile, but we continue to expect the momentum in our businesses to drive stronger operating cash flows as we move through the second half of the year driven by our cost restructuring over the last three years and the series of new projects we have coming online this year

Perhaps a better question we have to ask ourselves is when the pain in crude oil will end. Crude oil is at its lowest level since November 2016. It's clear that there's support at $42.50/barrel and if it falls through that, there's naturally support at the even $40/barrel. In Tuesday's session, crude broke through the bottom trend line of its current channel and while some may classify this as a buying opportunity, the negativity is clear. This downward channel will continue until a large fundamental factor changes the current scenario. That's either going to be a larger output cut, lower American production, or lower American and OECD inventories.

Source: StockCharts

This break to the downside comes on a day where the API released its inventory report and reported a 2x than expected withdrawal in inventories - quite the positive event. The EIA showed a 2.45 million barrel withdrawal and crude finally broke positive. Despite the Brent being the core gauge to use here, the markets have a clear focus on American crude oil fundamentals as these seem to be dictating market movements as of late.

The problem here is that throughout the downturn of lower crude oil prices, inventories have skyrocketed. From the beginning of 2015 until now, there have been high net YOY increases. What you're looking at below is one of the largest problems in the crude oil market because traders, both domestic and international, are fixated on American inventory levels. These inventories are currently in seasonal decline, as expected, but even the smallest build - such as the one during the week of June 7 - sends global gauges into a tailspin. The backbone of this currently high inventory is two-fold in that both rising levels of American production, brought on by higher rig counts and lower breakevens, and a less than effaceable output cut by OPEC are creating headwinds for current prices. When inventories can see material enough withdrawals, such that we're below early 2016 levels, the market will have support to send the WTI above $50/barrel and Brent above $55/barrel.

Source: EIA

Let's think about the potential realization considering the low crude oil prices. The average price per barrel of Brent crude was $54 in the first quarter. That led to realizations of nearly $50/barrel. Thus, it's clear that BP receives a discount to the market price of crude, but not by any absurd margin. This is the best pricing we've seen for the company in nearly eighteen months, but it's important to remember that this high level of realization per barrel of crude is going to be lower on the Q2 report. The average price of Brent, so far this quarter, is $51.33/barrel. Considering that BP also has exposure to other crude oil gauges because of its global footprint, a rough assumption of realizations may be in the range of $43-$45/barrel. It may not seem like much, but a 10-15% dip in realizations is going to significantly hinder progress in this company's cash flow recovery - something it needs to be strong in order to support Gulf of Mexico obligations, dividend outflows, and current capex spend.

Source: Investor Relations

And What Of BP?

BP has been steadily climbing over the last year. The fact that the stock isn't lower than it was during the spring does say a lot about the stock's resilience against the movements in crude oil prices. It's tough to ignore the opportunity here, that when viewed relative to $46/barrel on the Brent, this looks cheap. Unfortunately, the logic that investors can align themselves with the price of crude and gauge the relative cost of the position that way doesn't extend to BP. Take, for example, the months of February and March, where BP was trading in the low-$30s, but Brent crude was trading in the mid-$50s.

Perhaps this means, however, that BP will take on a stronger correlation to crude oil prices if crude oil swings to the upside. It's clear, right now, that there's related selling pressure, otherwise the current downtrend wouldn't be justified. BP is well off of its 2017 highs, by about 8%, which does create an opportunity for short-term capital gains if fundamentals for crude can see less pessimism over the course of the summer. I think that if you're scouting this stock for a potential position you wait to see if this stock trends down to its 200 DMA and if it falls through, wait for an uptick and get in for the long-term. You'd be getting into this year long upward channel at the bottom of the range, in that regard.

Source: StockCharts

The reason I say to have a long-term time horizon on this position, too, is that the pacing of the stock in its recovery relative to crude oil is much faster than expected. That works to the advantage of investors. Essentially, as crude oil, in its future recovery, edges up past historical resistance levels, this stock is going far surpass its 2014 high near $44/share before crude oil is even remotely close to $100/barrel. That price target is achievable at $65/barrel crude oil.

Source: StockCharts

Of course, investors need to factor in dividends into their total return projection for the long-term. Right now, the stock is yielding 6.89%. If crude oil falls further and drags this stock with it, investors are being paid handsomely to wait and that's an advantage not every energy stock has. This is a high yield and while it's been challenging to keep it online over the last two years, as cutting it would significantly boost cash flow, BP has put its shareholders first. Capitalizing on a near 7% yield, especially if this stock falls through its 200 DMA, is a quality long-term decision, in my opinion.

Conclusion

The current downtrend in BP's stock is clearly an opportunity, especially from a long-term perspective. However, investors can't be so quick to take a position in this name because the fundamental environment is loaded with negativity. To answer the question of when the pain in crude oil will be over, the fact is that we don't know and despite numerous projections that can be made, it's ultimately going to come down to a higher level of global cooperation. Supply has to be curtailed or crude oil is going to be trading sideways to down with severe persistence for at least another three to four quarters. That's why it's smart to be in high-yielding dividend stocks while the price of crude oil is at relative lows and wait out the negativity.

