Rational AG Has Significant Growth Potential, But The Market Knows It

Rational shares already factor in very strong financial performance, but few companies can generate this level of ROIC with substantial growth potential still ahead of it.

The company has turned its attention to the North American market, where market penetration of combi-steamers is only around 15% but where restaurant operators are eager to cut operating costs.

Companies with returns on invested capital consistently above 30%, strong market share, and the potential to continue generating double-digit growth are hardly a dime-a-dozen, and I believe Rational AG (OTC:RTLLF) (RAAG.DE) has had uncommonly good results in no small part by maintaining a narrow focus on the foodservice equipment industry. More specifically, Rational AG pioneered the combi-oven concept and continues to focus its energies around a very limited product line-up built around saving space, labor, and operating costs in the commercial kitchen.

There a lot of very important "buts" to consider. First, Rational's ADRs have virtually no liquidity, so investors will have to look overseas (and even there its low share count doesn't lead to a lot of turnover). Second, insiders control the company. Third, the valuation is quite high as investors have rewarded the shares with a generous multiple as revenue has notably accelerated. Still, there is a large market opportunity waiting for Rational outside of Europe, management has shown it can run this business very well, and Rational would be an attractive target if or when those insider owners decided to sell.

A Pioneer In Space And Labor-Saving Technology

For all intents and purposes, Rational invented the combi-steamer/combi-oven concept in the mid-1970s and has been the leader all the way through to today. Marketed as the SelfCookingCenter, Rational's combi products can perform a wide range of cooking functions (steaming, poaching, braising, pan frying, grilling, baking, et al) in a single box and can more or less replace half of the equipment in a traditional professional kitchen. Just one or two of these units in a kitchen can replace numerous stations (and workers), leading to a more efficient use of space, lower labor costs, and lower energy costs.

Ongoing innovation and self-improvement has allowed Rational to maintain a strong position in the market. Rational believes it has around 50% to 55% of the combi-steamer market, which is only about 30-35% penetrated so far, though penetration in Western Europe is closer to 60%. Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) (formerly known as Manitowoc Foodservices) is a distant number two in the world market with around 8% share, though Alto Shaam has a strong presence in the U.S. market and Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) likewise has some presence in the market. Globally this is something close to a $4 billion market (for combi-steamers, that is), though I do not believe that 100% penetration will ever be achieved.

Although quite small today, Rational is pursuing another avenue of growth with its Frima VarioCooking Center. While sometimes described as a version of a tilting skillet, that doesn't really capture the point. What the VarioCooking Center really is more of a combi-steamer concept for those types of cooking that combi-steamers can't really handle - namely boiling, roasting, and deep-frying. Like a combi-steamer, these are all-in-one "boxes" that replace multiple stations in a professional kitchen. The VarioCooking Center offers much faster cooking times, lower energy consumption, and more automation (integrated monitoring and lifting/lowering) and when combined with SelfCookingCenters, largely takes over traditional cooking stations in a kitchen.

Rational bought this business 25 years ago, but it is still less than 10% of overall sales and has only penetrated maybe 1% or 2% of its potential global market. Competition here is more diverse, with companies like Welbilt and Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) selling tilting skillets and Middleby pursuing combo devices like its CTX oven that can cook, bake, and broil in a single appliance.

Growth Will Come From Outside Europe

Rational has long generated more than 60% of its revenue in Europe and while that market is not necessarily saturated, it's no longer likely to generate above-average growth for the company. Penetration for combi-ovens is much lower in North America (around 15%), Latin America, and Asia, though, and those are markets that Rational is giving more and more attention to now.

Sales in North America were up 58% in the first quarter after growing 15% for 2016 as a whole, and if Rational could replicate its European share and penetration rate here, another $300 million or so could flow into the revenue line (assuming no market growth). One of the challenges that Rational may have here is that the market structure is different. Restaurants make up close to 70% of the commercial foodservice market in the U.S., and quick-service restaurants like McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) and Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) make up around 80% of U.S. restaurant traffic. Historically, Rational has generated around half of its revenue from institutional clients like cafeterias, hospitals, and so on, and only about 40% from restaurants, hotels, and fast food (with the latter representing just 5% of sales).

Rational will have to adapt to the needs of the U.S. market (as well as other markets outside Europe), but I believe experience is in their favor here. Rational has shown a strong ability to innovate in the past, with the company recently introducing a smaller combi-steamer (that expands its addressable market from kitchens that produce around 30 meals per day to those that produce 20 or more) and responding to customer requests with a smoker attachment for the VarioCooking platform.

Keep in mind, though, that competition will be fierce. Welbilt has been trying to improve its innovation and R&D re-investment rate, and management believes their latest line-up of combi-oven/combi-steamer products is even better than Rational's. Middleby, too, should not be underestimated. Middleby has been acquiring/developing in areas like frying technology, multi-purpose cookers (like the CTX oven), induction cookers, waterless steamers, and integrated "kitchens of the future" concepts that likewise promise significant reductions in square footage, labor, and utility costs while delivering food to the table even faster.

The Opportunity

By doing a very small number of things, and doing them very well, Rational AG has managed to produce what I believe are pretty exceptional financial results. Rational's gross margins are over 20 points higher than those at Middleby and Welbilt (Illinois Tool Works doesn't offer that level of detail) and the company's operating margins are close to 10 points higher than those at Middleby (and close to 15 points higher than Welbilt's).

Looking ahead, I expect that Rational will have to sacrifice some of that margin excellence to drive adoption in North America, Latin America, and Asia. There are simply going to be more points of contact for the marketing effort, and that will necessitate higher spending. What's more, chains have more market power in North America and if Rational wants to replicate its European market share/penetration in North America, it will almost certainly have to deal with chains - which could put pressure on gross margins. Rational presently does its manufacturing in Germany (combi-steamers) and France (Vario) and I'm not sure that will be the optimal approach for North America, let alone emerging markets like China, Brazil, Mexico, and India.

Rational has demonstrated that it can innovate and add functionality to its products. While I do think that Welbilt and Middleby are likely to gain share in the combi-steamer market, Rational has staked itself out to a strong lead and enjoys a very strong brand reputation. What's more, I'd note that there's a roughly six to seven-year product cycle in play that can help support revenue growth as the company replaces older installed models with new, higher-function (and higher-priced) units.

I'm looking for revenue growth in the high single digits over the next decade. While it may well prove true that the U.S. market is over-saturated with restaurants, I believe Rational's revenue growth can be supported by the ongoing desire of commercial foodservice operators to reduce their operating costs. Should Rational prove able to box out Welbilt and Middleby in the combi-steamer space and keep them from gaining much market traction, revenue growth in the low double digits becomes more plausible. I also expect Rational to generate FCF margins in the high teens to low 20%s, as the initial costs of expanding the sales efforts in markets like North America and Latin America will eventually be leveraged into higher margins.

Insofar as M&A goes, Rational AG is pretty much the polar opposite of Middleby. While Middleby has relied enormously on M&A to build its business, Rational AG has barely moved on that front. I don't really expect that to change, though there are other labor/input-saving technologies out there that could fit under its umbrella. I'd also note that the Chairman and Deputy Chairman of the Board of Rational collectively own about 71% of the shares. This company has, in my opinion, done right by its shareholders, but I believe the ownership situation makes a sale of the company less likely - even though it would be an attractive asset for larger players like Welbilt.

The Bottom Line

Unfortunately, I cannot model a scenario where Rational shares look meaningfully undervalued unless you are willing to accept a mid-single-digit required return. That's too low for me, and I think these shares look more like a hold after their nearly 25% move in the past year. That said, these shares deserve a spot on a watch list as a meaningful pullback would create an opportunity to own an uncommonly well-run business that still has significant growth potential ahead of it.

