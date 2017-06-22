Energy Transfer Partners: Time To Be Greedy?

What Happened?

When it rains it pours. A series of highly negative headlines and events have occurred as of late regarding Energy Transfer Partners, LP (NYSE:ETP) and the MLP sector in general. You can read about all the negative news events here. Nonetheless, my perception of what to do regarding the units at this point is quite different from most. You see I am a contrarian investor at heart. One of my favorite quotes from investing icon Sir John Templeton is the following:

"Invest at the point of maximum pessimism."

Templeton is known as a contrarian investor. He referred to his investment philosophy as "bargain hunting." Templeton's guiding principle was:

"Search for companies that offered low prices and an excellent long-term outlook."

I feel this statement perfectly illustrates where ETP units lie right now. The reward far outweighs the risk at the time with the yield over 11% coupled with an adequate coverage ratio of better than 1. The ETP is under-owned and oversold presently. In the following sections, we make our case.

What are the risks?

- Execution risk

ETP has seen some issues arise with the Dakota Access Pipeline. A federal judge recently ordered a fresh environmental review of the Dakota Access Pipeline, opening up the possibility that the line could be shut at a later date. However, research firm Clearview Energy Partners says the judge's order pointed to "omissions" in the Army Corps of Engineers analysis which could possibly be addressed quickly rather than larger errors that might require more study. Clearview believes the Army Corps "may be able to persuade the court to allow Dakota Access to continue operating while the omissions are addressed and the court reviews them for adequacy." I don't see the line being shut down and posit the selloff based on this news is shortsighted.

- Risk of dividend cut

Some espouse the debt load will eventually cause ETP to cut the dividend. I don't see it happening. ETP and its general partner Energy Transfer Equity (NYSE:ETE) have a few Aces up their sleeves left to play. What's more, I see the merger with Sunoco Logistics Partners L.P. as a major positive as well. The combination of the two MLPs presents a much lower risk profile. This is due to increased diversification through the combination of ETP's primarily gas-focused pipelines and SXL's primarily liquids-focused businesses.

Mind you, an ETP distribution cut was on the table for unitholders prior to the SXL merger. This would have significantly reduced the yield. ETP was projecting a distribution reduction in the range of 15-25% in order to reduce leverage and increase distribution coverage prior to the merger. Now, with the SXL merger, ETP expects distributions to grow substantially in the coming years.

Even if ETP cut the distribution by half, the 5.5% yield would still be vastly greater than the distribution of many MLPs today. Furthermore, ETP units are trading at bargain-basement prices presently based on technical and fundamental factors. The units appear oversold and undervalued currently.

Units are oversold

With an RSI of 18, the units are deep in oversold territory.

ETP's units are trading just 2% off their 52-week lows. This level has seen strong support in the past.

I see the strong support at $18 as providing a substantial margin of safety.

The units are undervalued

ETP units are vastly undervalued at present based on the recent selloff. The standard metric for valuing MLPs is Unit Price divided by Distributable Cash Flow (P/DCF). Currently, ETP units are trading at $18.64, and the DCF per unit stands at $2.14. This equals a P/DCF ratio of approximately 8.7. That's definitely bargain basement pricing. Nevertheless, the question remains… is this a value trade or trap? The answer lies in whether or not a long-term growth story exists. Let's take a look.

ETP long-term prospects

ETP's newly combined assets have created a strong foothold in the most prolific producing basins for the MLP. This should augur organic growth for years to come. See below slide.

Source: energytransfer.com

With the Dakota Access Pipeline in service and the merger with Sunoco Logistics Partners L.P. complete, I see ETP's future growth prospects as solid. This significantly lowers the risk to future distributions. Furthermore, there are several other moves the company can make to increase the coverage ratio at this time. The company's long-term growth prospects are solid.

The Bottom Line

ETP's units are undervalued and oversold at present. Even so, we could see more downside due to the fact the downward spiral has shown no sign of relenting. Nevertheless, I submit the reward far outweighs the risk at present. I believe Templeton would consider ETP's units a buy at present. The company's future prospects have been masked by the present noise. Our innate instincts encourage us to depart a sinking ship. This survival tactic impacts the way we invest. An unjustified selloff based on transitory factors often creates opportunities to buy units in solid MLPs with sound prospects. I submit this is the case we have here with ETP. If you have a low-risk tolerance, I would wait for the stock to perform a trend reversal prior to starting a position. Hopefully, you have powder dry and take advantage. Even so, I would definitely take my time and layer into any position over time to reduce risk. Those are my thoughts on the matter. I look forward to reading yours.

