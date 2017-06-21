Cineplex: Diversification Can Be A Boon

Investors should continue to sit on the growing dividends while management continues to create value.

Back when Cineplex (OTC:CPXGF) was first formed, the company was operating under the radar. Its business was in operating theatres located in mid-sized cities away from the big competitions at the time. In 2005, it acquired its larger competitor Cineplex Odion, making the company a national chain overnight.

In more recent years, people claim theatres is a losing business because of online streaming services, such as Amazon (AMZN) and Netflix (NFLX). Yet, the Cineplex brand continues to make money.

But no matter what, the market always finds a way to underestimate this company.

In the past 2 years, the company's stock has been trading flat in the $34.50 to $40.50 range. I believe the market is underestimating management's ability to create more value in the company.

Financial Statements are Solid:

The Piotroski F-Score measures how financially sound a business is. A score of 8 or 9 is considered strong and a score of 0 - 2 is weak. I calculated Cineplex financials going back 9 quarters:

The total score fluctuates from a low of 3 to a high of 7. But a closer look shows the numbers do not move wildly from quarter to quarter. It is just slight changes causing the score to move upwards and downwards.

Its quarterly gross profits ranges from 2.13% to 18.85%, this explains why the theater business is so volatile. More importantly though, its balance sheet (current ratio and asset turnover) remains very healthy.

Its payout ratio also remains healthy at around 60% of adjusted free cash flow:

Management, so far, also seems committed to a dividend increase every year:

Although, at current prices, a the dividend yields below 3.5%.

Diversification Strategy is Underway:

The company has been working hard to diversify away from its movie business. Over a 4 year period, its Media / Other/ Amusement sales as a percentage of total revenue has gone up by 10%.

Food service revenue is tied closely with box office sales so indirectly it is reliant on popular Hollywood movies.

Media revenue, Amusement, and Other revenues is where management will be focusing its growth on. In Q1-2013, these 3 components only made up 10.1% of the total revenue. As of Q1-2017, it has grown to 19.5%.

In the past several months, there were some big moves in its diversification strategy:

Its first Rec Room in Edmonton was a test site and first quarter results showed $4.6 million in revenue (source: Q1-2017 financials)

10 - 15 new Rec Room locations are anticipated in the upcoming years

A new digital media deal signed with Morguard investments for 21 of its properties

On March 10, 2017, Dandy Amusement International Inc. was acquired. Based on revenues of $3.2 million USD and EBITDA of $15 million USD, the profit margins is 21.3%.

On Nov 10, 2016, SAW, LLC was acquired for $8.3 million

On Oct 3, 2016, Tricorp Amusements Inc. was acquired for $28.3 million. Revenues were $28 million USD and EBITDA at $6 million USD, the profit margins are 21.2%

On Nov 9, 2016, a new division Play One Amusement Group was formed by bringing together Tricorp, SAW, and Dandy Amusement Interional. The new division is to provide "full-service offering that includes sales and distribution, route operations, parts and service as well as merchandising and consulting".

In 2016, SAW and Tricorp were purchased at a total cost of approximately $36.6 million USD. Q1-2017 financials disclosed that there was an increase of $15.4 million CDN in revenue, and $10.87 million CDN in expenses over the prior period, with the majority of the increase coming from these two recently acquired companies.

If we pro-rate the profit over 4 periods and take a conservative assumption of multiplying the annual profit by 80% (accounting for SAW and Tricorp operating in a seasonal business), we arrive at a high rate of return:

The two businesses earn an approximate annual return of 29.44% and this is being conservative. Management is clearly expanding into the right business and is acquiring companies that will boost its bottom line.

Another avenue of growth Cineplex can pursue is in producing its own content. Although I find this venture to be more risky because there is always the risk that the blockbuster movies do not turn out to be a bust, and shows are no guarantees of financial success.

Potential Risks:

There are some setbacks to Cineplex's growth story. The Edmonton Rec Room received mixed reviews on tripadvisor. It could be a factor of the staff going through the learning curve but ongoing negative reviews will make the Rec Room unpopular.

Also, there is no guarantee of success in launching the Rec Rooms across Canada. Once the novelty wears off (if there is one), the sales from Rec Rooms will dip.

Another risk factor to consider is that recent theatre attendance is down while revenue is up. This means that the fewer attendance is spending more money in the theatres (3D, IMAX screenings, food). This is good news for sales but if attendance continues to fall, this will negatively impact earnings.

Conclusion:

It is clear that the Canadian theatre business is largely saturated and growth opportunities in this area is probably close to nil. Management's push to diversify its revenue by offering new entertainment experiences (Rec Room), and expanding into full-service amusement solutions is a smart move.

The high rates of return in SAW and Tricorp means that the amusement service and gaming industry is largely fragmented in North America. This means more opportunities for Cineplex to acquire operations - if they want to.

In the next couple years, we are going to see less profit fluctuations as the company weans itself off box office sales. In the long run, this should translate to a bump in its stock price. In the mean time, sit back and collect the monthly dividends.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.