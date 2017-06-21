BlackRock Takes Stake In Robo-Advisor Scalable Capital

Quick Take

Investment manager BlackRock (BLK) has purchased a strategic minority stake in Scalable Capital as the lead investor in a €30 million financing.

Scalable Capital is a fast-growing European online-only financial service that markets its automatic investment allocation services for ETFs to younger investors.

BlackRock’s investment is its first in the nascent industry, and I would not be surprised to see additional investments and acquisitions as BlackRock adapts to marketing its investment products to a new generation of technology enabled investors.

I view the move as a positive for BLK, since it indicates management is navigating the changing investment environment in the continuing wake of the financial crisis.

Investee Company

Munich, Germany,-based Scalable Capital was founded in 2014 to provide investors with a "digital investment service" that utilizes automatic investment strategies in ETFs to provide diversification, low costs, high liquidity, and transparency.

Management is headed by Co-CEO and founder Adam French, who was previously Executive Director, Commodities Trading at Goldman Sachs (GS).

Below is a brief demo video about Scalable’s approach:

(Source: Scalable Capital)

The firm primarily markets its service online to younger investors in Germany, Britain, and Austria. It has gathered more than €250 million in assets from 6,000 retail clients in its 16-month operating history and is one of Europe’s fastest-growing investment managers in the digital space.

European competitors include Nutmeg, Wealthify, Moneyfarm, and others

Scalable has raised a total of €41 million to date from at least six institutional investors.

Investment Terms and Rationale

BlackRock was the lead investor in the current €30 million ($33.6 million) round, which also included active German investors Holtzbrinck Ventures and Tengelmann Ventures, along with UK-based MPGI Holdings.

As part of the deal, BlackRock COO of EMEA, Patrick Olson, will join Scalable’s Supervisory Board.

BlackRock is owner of the iShares family of ETFs that it acquired from Barclays in 2009, in the aftermath of the financial crisis.

The investment in Scalable represents the convergence of four significant trends in consumer finance:

The dramatically increased popularity of ETFs in the wake of the financial crisis as a generally liquid way for consumers to invest in a basket of stocks without having the pay mutual fund fees. The rise of online " robo -advisor" technologies that can automatically allocate and adjust investor capital according to pre-set preferences. The distrust of younger investors of existing financial managers The expertise needed to market to younger investors via social media and other online-only processes

BlackRock’s investment in Scalable is its first in so-called "robo-advisors," and notably has not invested in much larger U.S.-based firms such as Wealthfront or Betterment.

So far, BlackRock has developed investment management technologies in-house, but the deal with Scalable represents a move outward.

As Scalable stated in the deal announcement,

From the creation of Aladdin, (BlackRock’s) risk management and analytics platform, to its more recent expansion in digital wealth management solutions, the firm has developed and invested in the industry’s most sophisticated technologies, delivering them in an accessible way to its clients to help them achieve better outcomes. The investment in Scalable Capital complements BlackRock’s existing digital wealth management suite, which includes Aladdin Risk for Wealth, iRetire, iCapital and FutureAdvisor in the US.

As part of the deal, Scalable will receive an entrée into BlackRock’s European client base "to help accelerate our business with financial institutions and corporates."

BlackRock stands to gain in-depth knowledge of this nascent trend, along with a rapidly growing "distribution channel" from digital-first robo-advisors into its industry leading ETF portfolios.

BlackRock EMEA COO Patrick Olson summed up the benefits to BlackRock,

The retail distribution landscape is evolving at a rapid pace, as consumers increasingly engage with their financial investments through technology. This trend is prompting strong demand from European financial institutions – including banks, insurers, wealth managers and advisory firms – for high-quality technology-enabled investment solutions. Our investment in Scalable Capital allows us to meet these evolving needs of our clients and their customers and to help shape their business models for the future.

I would look for more investment and acquisition activity by BlackRock, particularly in the U.S. and Asia, as it focuses its efforts on tapping the growing opportunity for securing the next generation of investors on a global basis.

