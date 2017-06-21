BlackBerry's (BBRY) CEO John Chen Hosts 2017 Annual General Meeting (Transcript)

BlackBerry Limited (NASDAQ:BBRY)

John Chen

Good morning, everybody. And welcome to our Waterloo Headquarters. Today -- well, let me first introduce myself. I just assumed everybody knows me. I’m John Chen, the Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chair of the Board of Director of BlackBerry. On behalf of the Board and the management who present here, it is my pleasure to welcome you to the Company Annual and Special Meeting of the Shareholders.

Before I begin, I would like to introduce the members of the Company’s Board of Directors who are here with us today. And I guess the best thing which is stand briefly and sit back down, thank you; Mike Daniels; Laurie Smaldone Alsup; Prem Watsa; and Wayne Wouters. Thank you. In addition to the Board, we also have members to the Company’s senior leadership team in attendants. And with me on stage today is, Phil Kurtz, our Deputy General Counsel and Assistant Corporate Secretary of the Company.

The formal part of the meeting will be shared by me and will include my annual update on BlackBerry’ strategy and performance. Following the completion of the formal business part of the meeting, there will be an opportunity for shareholder to raise some questions.

I would like to call this meeting now in order. And as Chair, I will ask Phil Kurtz to act as the Secretary of the meeting. Phil will now go over the procedure and items of business for the meeting. Phil?

Phil Kurtz

Thank you, John. For this meeting, Pina Pacifico and Margaret Barden of Computershare Investor Services will act as our scrutinizers. I confirm that we have received a declaration of Computershare confirming that the notice of this meeting was properly given to all of the shareholder entitled to receive it, and to the directors and auditors, together with our management information circular in form of proxy. In order to facilitate these proceedings, we have prearranged with certain shareholders attending this meeting to make in the second certain motions. As all shareholders should have previously received a copy of the notice of meeting, I would ask for motion to dispense with the reading of the notice.

Thank you. The scrutiny as reports stating that the quorum of shareholders is present has now been tabled. The scrutinizers’ report shows that their shareholder or proxy holders present here today, holding 364,862,925 common shares of the Company, representing 68.25% of the common shares that are issued and outstanding. I therefore declare this Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders to be regularly called and properly constituted for the transaction of business.

Voting today will be administered using a paper ballet process. At registration today, our scrutinizers endeavor to distribute a single ballot to each registered shareholders or proxy holder, who is entitled to vote at this meeting and who wishes to vote. If you’re entitled to vote and wish to vote but have not received the ballot, please raise your hand and scrutinizers will provide you with one. Thank you.

If you've already voted prior to the meeting, you should not fill out a ballot unless you wish to change your vote. Just give a moment. Thank you, Pina and Margaret. Your ballots will be collected and your votes will be counted by the scrutinizers once all five voting matters have been completed today. Please print your name clearly on the ballot and sign it before it's collected. The scrutinizers cannot count your vote if they cannot read your name on the ballot. Preliminary results for our voting will be announced toward the end of the meeting and final results will be posted later today on SEDAR and EDGAR, and then on our Web site.

The first item of business today is the presentation of the financial statements of the Company for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2017. These include the consolidated balance sheets as at February 28, 2017 and February 29, 2016, and the related consolidated statements of shareholders equity, operations and cash flows, together with our auditor's report. As copies of these materials were mailed to all shareholders who requested a copy, I would ask someone to move that the reading of the materials be dispensed with. Thank you. All in favor? Any opposed? Motion carried. Thank you.

We'll now proceed with the election of directors for the ensuing year. As determined by the Board, the number of directors to be elected today is eight. As set forth in our management information circular, each of the following persons has been nominated for the position of director of the Company to hold office for the ensuing year and each has agreed to serve as director, if elected; John Chenl; Michael Daniels; Timothy Dattels; Richard Lynch; Laurie Smaldone Alsup; Barbara Stymiest; Prem Watsa and Wayne Wouters.

By law number 8.4 of the Company’s sets out a procedure requiring shareholders to provide advanced notice if they wish to nominate any person for election as the director of the Company. We've not received any notice from any shareholder intending to nominate a person for election as a director at this meeting. We'll now proceed to take a vote by ballot for the election of the directors.

Marking X in the appropriate boxes on the ballot, indicating whether you wish to vote for a person named on the ballot or that you wish to withhold your vote for that individual. And once you have marked your ballot, please keep it with you as there are four more voting items on the agenda today. The next side of the business is the reappointment of the independent auditors in the Company. Would someone please move that Ernst & Young LLP, we reappointed as the independent auditors with the Company until the next Annual Meeting of Shareholders and that the Board of Directors of the Company be authorized to fix their remuneration. Thank you.

We’ll now proceed to take a vote by ballot for the appointment of the auditors. Please mark an X in the appropriate box on the ballot, indicating whether you wish to vote for the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the independent auditors of the Company or whether you wish to withhold your vote. After you’ve marked your ballot, please keep it with you again until all of the items on the agenda have been completed.

The next item of business is the approval of an amendment to the Company’s equity incentive plan to increase the number of common shares of the Company issuable under the plan by 12.5 million shares. The Company’s ability to successfully execute its strategies is largely dependent on its continuing ability to attract, motivate and retain talented employees, including to the Company's compensation programs. The equity incentive plan is an important part of our programs, and helps the Company to -- for talent against its peers in the technology industry. The plan is also a valuable tool for aligning the interest of management with your interest as shareholders.

The purpose of the proposed amendment is to ensure that sufficient common shares remain available to enable the Company to continue its practice of granting equity awards to its officers and employees, including in connection with future strategic transactions. Would someone please move that the resolution to approve the amendment to the equity incentive plan, as set out in our circular, be adopted? Thank you.

We’ll now proceed to take a vote by ballet on the resolution to approve the amendment to our equity incentive plan. Please mark an X in the ballet, indicating whether you wish to vote for the resolution or whether you wish to vote against it, and then keep your ballet with you.

The next item of business is the approval of unallocated entitlements under the Company’s preferred share unit plan for directors, or our DSU plan. The maximum number of common shares of the Company that maybe issued under the DSU plan is expressed as a percentage being 1% of the Company’s total common shares that are outstanding from time-to-time. The DSU plan does not have a fixed maximum number of common shares issuable under it, and is therefore considered to be an evergreen plan under the Toronto Stock Exchange Rules. And therefore, the unallocated equity awards under the plan that remain available for grant are subject to shareholder approval every three years. Shareholders initially approved the current DSU plan in 2014.

Would someone please move that the resolution to approve the unallocated entitlement under the DSU plan, as set out in our circular, be adopted? Thank you. We’ll now proceed to take the vote by ballet on the resolution to approve the unallocated awards under the DSU plan. Please mark an X in the appropriate box on the ballet, indicating whether you wish to vote for the resolution or whether you wish to vote against it. Again, keep the ballet with you as we have one more item of business.

The next item of business is the approval of the non-binding advisory resolution on executive compensation. The resolution provides that on an advisory basis and without diminishing the role and responsibilities of Board of Directors, shareholders accept the approach to executive compensation disclosed in our management information circular. A copy of the Company stay on pay policy is set out in Schedule A to our circular. Would someone please move that the resolution be adopted? Thank you. We’ll now proceed to take a vote by ballet on the resolution to approve the non-binding advisory resolution on executive compensation. Please mark an X in the appropriate box on the ballet, indicating whether you wish to vote for the revolution or whether you wish to vote against it.

That concludes all the items to be voted on today. Again, please ensure that you printed your name clearly on your ballet and signed it in the space indicated. I would now ask the scrutineers to pick up all of the ballets in the room. Just take a moment until we have them all. Thanks, Margaret. Pina, any upfront? One more, okay. Thank you.

I hereby declare the poll is closed with respect to all items of business mentioned on the notice of this meeting. The scrutineers will now prepare their preliminary report and the votes that have been caste. It’s a long room, lots of walking. After the preliminary report from the scrutineers, John will provide his comments on the Company’s performance and strategic direction. Please note that John’s presentation and the question-and-answer session later in the meeting will contain forward-looking statements. Shareholder should be aware that any forward-looking statements are may based on certain assumptions, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those disclosed here today. We’re adopting for this presentation, the cautionary language regarding forward-looking statements that is set out in the Company's annual report on Form 40-F, to which we refer you for additional details concerning the risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our forward-looking statements.

Now would the scrutineers kindly provide me with preliminary results of the five ballots? As I said, we have a long room. Thank you. On the election of directors, the following eight individuals have been elected as directors of the Company to hold office until the next Annual Meeting of the Company in 2018, or until their respective successors are elected or appointed; John Chen, Michael Daniels, Timothy Dattels, Richard Lynch, Laurie Smaldone Alsup, Barbara Stymiest, Prem Watsa and Wayne Wouters. I can confirm that all director nominees received substantially more votes for than votes withheld and therefore all have been elected. Final voting results for this item and all items voted on today will be posted on SEDAR and EDGAR today, and on our Web site.

The motion reappointing the auditors is carried, and I declare Ernst & Young LLP to have been reappointed the independent auditors of the Company in accordance with the motion. I confirm that E&Y is reappointed by a substantial majority of the votes cast. The motion approving the equity -- the amendment to the equity incentive plan is carried. I confirm that this resolution is approved by a substantial majority of the votes cast. The motion approving the unallocated entitlements under the DSU plan is carried. I confirm that this resolution has approved by a substantial majority of the votes cast. And finally, the motion approving the non-binding advisory resolution on executive compensation is also carried. I confirm that this resolution is approved by a substantial majority of the votes cast. Again, detailed results will be posted later today on SEDAR and EDGAR and our Web site.

Now John will conclude the formal part of the meeting.

John Chen

Thank you, Phil. Having completed all the formal business for which the Annual and Special Meeting of the shareholder was called, I would like to ask for the motion to conclude the Annual and Special Meeting of the shareholders of the Company. Thank you. All in favor? Any objections? Hearing none, motion carry, I declare the meeting concluded. I would now like to make some remarks about the state of the Company. And I certainly would remind everybody of the Safe Harbor language that Phil given you in a short sentence, don't believe anything I said, that's what he meant. Phil always kept me pretty straight. So with that, for those of you that follow the Company, by the way this is webcast, correct? By voice, okay. Oh, we've the video also okay.

So for those of you who followed the Company progress in the last number of years, we put down a slide here to talk about the journey so far and it really is about how we reposition the Company in our fiscal year '14, '15 and beyond to to-date. And we're very proud of what the accomplishment we've made in the last four-five years. And then particularly, how we turn the Company into more of a cyber security based software Company from a hardware handset device company. And we have -- I'm not going to go through the details of it, some of them will be repeated in the subsequent slides. But we are able to grow 30% in software and services last year, and we were able to integrate all the acquisition we made. We are able to set some records, which would still view on the financial side, especially in the gross margin and the growth rate of our software business. And more importantly, I think would lay down a very good foundation to set the Company on to a very, very much better future.

So a year ago, if you have a attended our meeting, we kind of lay down a couple of benchmarks maybe that we’d like to mention also. And here are some of the results of the benchmark. We delivered about 30% growth that we set and which is obviously way above the market rate. We grow software at least faster than the market we just stay in. We grow software revenue to offset -- the service activation fee declined in Q4, that's a pretty big benchmark for us. Because one of the problems that the Company faced in the last few years was a very high margin of the surface activation fee size declined rapidly because of the lack of handset sales for us, and also the different type of architecture between the BILLION, the old BB 7 into operating system into the BB 10 operating system and sorry if that's too much technical jargon. But it was something that the Company is very well -- we were very depended on, on profit and we were having a major sea change on that. So the strategy has always been to grow our software business to the point that the growth rate will offset that, and they have comparable margin. And so we were very, very fortunate that we were able to achieve that in Q4 last year.

As it goes forward, it gets easier because the number, the total number declining getting smaller in actual numbers by itself. And as a software base gets bigger and the growth rate we could do, which is equal of better than the market, we expect to happen. So you would see more and more of those quarters that we’ll be doing pretty good offset in there. We were delivering the non-GAAP operating profit across all of the segments, which is also one of the major accomplishments as we -- unfortunately because of the lack of handset sale, our handset business have lost quite a bit of money and has been a drag to the bottom lines of the Company. But while we were engineering all this and we came out in the handset business by securing some partners on a global basis to deliver the actual hardware that we provide all the software, so people could still buy Blackberry handset. In fact, if our plan works out fine, as time progresses, you would be able to see more and more model of the Blackberry handset rather than last. We get a percentage of the handsets sale, because based on the royalty of software, but all the experience and security will be remained with all this, everything that you expect Blackberry to deliver. So we feel pretty good about that. It’s in early start, but it's a good thing that we’re doing there.

Achieve positive cash flow in Q4 that was also a pretty great benchmark for us; deliver a license program for the devices, which I just spoke about. Expanding the channel, I am going to spend a little bit more time on that; and delivering our messages in both the security side of the equation, as well as the IoT side of the equations. So this is kind of a pictorial recapture of what we really talk about. A little bit earlier, we got out of the device business, but still maintain our presence in the device so that we maintain the heritage of this Company. But since we got all the actual making of the hardware, we substantially de-risk our balance sheet; so the cash laid out, it's a lot less; and although we got a lot less dollar back, but they are of very, very good profit and that’s that strategy. It's in place, which ties to the second point. We were able to license our technology to a number of pretty big players, one in India, one in Indonesia, one in China. And the one in China, able to expand beyond the Chinese market; India is focused on the India, and Sri Lanka and Bangladesh market; and then Indonesian partner is focusing on the Indonesia target.

However, you will hear from, going forward, we will be able to license our technology with even more people in a -- we call it the second program, which are we are going to license part of this software to device manufacturers. They could be making TV or wearables or any of the devices that you will get in contact with on a day-in and day-out basis. But they will not carry BlackBerry brand, but they will carry the BlackBerry technology; in which, we will also get a piece of the royalty on that, going forward. So I think there is a lot of future, positive future of that ahead of us.

The third bullet there or the further diagram there with a little circle. We spend a lot of timing in the last three years, operationally, strategically, internally, externally, partner wise on putting that together. It's the most comprehensive secure platform in enterprise mobility today. In fact, we dominate a number of verticals, especially the regulated industry like the banks and some of the major governments around the world, the G7 and the G20 governments. So this is a complete end-to-end platform for enterprise mobility, and it's a pretty big market. Growth rate is a little slower because there are a lot of different players in there. The players are consolidating and we will definitely be one of the top players there. I think we own -- we still enjoying 19% of market share according to last set of reports I see. And we’re definitely number one, if not the number one, it will tie for number one in the market. So that’s another really big accomplishment in the last three years.

We created the SHIELD, which is more than marketing and a framework of everything we know how to do to help securitize enterprises. And there is a lot of technology behind it there are a lot of processes behind it. We have hacking technology and teams of people that were able to do white hat hacking, but also who like to follow this time; meaning, we come in and hack you but this time the difference is you pay us to do so. And then we try to cover your holes. So that’s that. And last but not least, you know that the Company have bought a company, called QNX a while back to build the BlackBerry 10 technology. This obviously was quite a bit before my time. It was certainly in assets that are extremely visible in the industry, especially in the connected car, autonomous driven car world. It's a prior Canada, it's in Ottawa. It's the market leader in embedded auto technology. And as you follow the Company, and we were very proud of the fact that we had find a major collaboration agreement with Ford Motor Company where they are using a lot of our technology. And they are basically based on the QNX technology.

So we're focusing a lot on that, and we're focusing a lot on transportation, which we think is going to be a huge market for us both in SS tracking and container tracking, and the auto driven car, the connected cars, is going to be an exclusive world. And you could see it today. You open any newspaper or listen to any of the business news in the world, everybody is in this space. And we're very proud of the fact that we have a very, very unique angle and now we need to execute beyond that obviously. And I want to cover that a little bit more in later.

We talk -- I spoke about earlier about our financials, financials did very well in the last fiscal year, and it has particularly in the gross margin. Four years ago, our gross margin was 30% and last year it's in the range of 60%. We reached in Q3 70% --70% in margin. And then of course we have a lot of positive financial factors that drove that, and I’m not going to go through a lot of them. And I'm going to bring your attention to the cash positions. The Company today enjoy, actually I can't tell you the cash position, because I'm going to above reach the cash position on Friday on our earnings release. So let's get that for a second. But it's just going to be good. We did reduce our debt, which was another big milestone for us, and renegotiated our debt from 6% to 3.75%. And we reduced over half when I came in, our Company has debt of 1.25 billion, we currently have debt of $605 million. Obviously, it helps our balance sheet it helps our cash layout and it makes the Company financial a lot stronger and lot more resilient, that’s the bottom line there.

This slide show you of all the stuff I talked about, we talked about the car, the integrated enterprise mobility technology the BlackBerry SHIELD and cyber security everything points to a market. And obviously everybody is going to be in the IoT market. We like to further define the IoT market for the enterprise only. And the enterprise, just want to make sure that people know that the enterprise is a big share, it's one of the biggest dominant share of the whole IoT market. And everybody has to been in the IoT, and we focus on that. Further focus on that is going to be not only enterprise but in terms of cyber security, and to underlying our platforms. Therefore, it's only obviously, it's only natural that our focus industry is all the so called regulated industry. So we put some of the slides, some assemble here; obviously, the left hand column is healthcare. The auto is really about transportation, insurance, banking, financials governments. And so those are the strong industry that we have a very good reputation. We have a very good footprint in most of those industries, and it's going to be a big driver of our business, going forward. I feel like that we’re in the right market and the right future market, and its size is correct and we are well position to play in it.

So this one, the two concentrated area that the Company and the management is focusing on are one in the auto world and the other one in the cyber security world. I’d like to spend a minute on that with you on what we have been doing on the product side of the equation. Expanded offering, obviously, this a transportation sectors. It ties in everything we do with QNX, with the enterprise will very platform, with cyber security, it ties in there. A few years ago when we started, the Company offer a car platform and an infotainment system. The Company is known to dominate infotainment system. We have 60% of the market share. The 100 million cars out there, lastly counted was 60 million cars using our technology. The last major win was against Ford Motor Company. We replaced Microsoft who provided Think2 into using our technology, our Octaware on Think3. So any 2016 model of Ford, which has infotainment on it, is using BlackBerry Technology.

Now the infotainment world is big, but it’s commoditizing. And the good news is we own 60% of the market. The bad news is that car is being replaced, so there is about 100 million to 120 million cars on the road today, we have 60 million cars already using it, future car rollout, the line, will pay us royalty, but they just basically replace the one that we already had. So the growth is there, but it's somewhat limited in that sense. And it’s a very competitive market, so the pricing is quite competitive. And so if you see that, our strategy has been to get a bigger part of the -- a bigger share of the wallet in a car, and I’m not going to go into detail of why a car and how a car will evolve. But you could see in the news that car industries are becoming an IT industry. They’re becoming a software companies, and most of the car companies like that.

So therefore it actually ties with our strategy very well. And a few years back, we announced two major products, which is telematics and hypervisor. These are big components of a car. And last year, we got really busy of our engineer team in providing things like advanced driver assist, which is ADAS, over the air updates, which are auto car industry, auto car company, the dealer network, the parts network, they all needed that. We have analytics vehicles 2x, it’s a communication platform between vehicle to infrastructure and vehicle-to-vehicle, and so forth, so additional customers. So they are all big components that car needs that we provide them to various different car manufacturers and tier 1 around the world. Tier 1 are the people who actually consolidate a lot of these stuff into major components to sell their cars, car manufacturers like the Ford or the Mercedes group, and so forth.

So we feel very excited about this area, and I think we’re very well positioned, especially based on our install base and our position in the market. Second area is the expansion of cyber security. And I think the one thing that I enjoyed, as part of BlackBerry, is that when I go to see customer, I go to conferences to anybody. When I tell people that BlackBerry is the most secure platform, nobody -- and that in the last three in the half years I've been in the Company, nobody argue with me on that, nobody give me even look as what in the world are talking about. They all agree that yes, BlackBerry is the most secure and most reliable platform. And whether it's the handset, whether it's the pager, whether it's the software, whether it's the car, whether it's -- so that’s really something that we enjoy a lot; and we do not enjoy it just by reputation because we've a lot of technology behind it.

We expanded our technology to -- and I want to make comment on that too. Not only do we have a technology behind it, we have a lot of patents behind it. One of the great things that the founders of this Company have done was very early on focus on patents. So we have 39,000 patents today around the world, and a lot of them are in security. And we own a company, called Certicom, which is a world leader in cryptology technology. I always used to like to use word cryptology as it sounds so technical and so impressive. I actually don't know what the hell is this but that's okay. But it seems good. Every time I say that everybody go -- they probably don't know what I'm talking about either. But just it sound very impressive, it's just feel good. We do have crypto logical technology.

And as we expanded it more now is customer facing. So a year a plus ago, I believe, two Mobile World Congress ago I believe that we acquired this company, called Encryption in UK, a small company. And they have what they call it, analytics and testing technology to find out how secure installation or institution is, in terms of cyber security. And one of their customers, one of their major customer, the small company I think they've the only customer is the United Kingdom government, have various branches of that. So we're very attracted to that because of their technology, their knowhow, and we try to transfer that all over the world if we can. Turns out to be a little harder than we expected, but we'll continue to push on that journey.

The issue -- the key is to create technology and services around it, so that we could provide what the SHIELD means for. So as earlier I talk about as SHIELD being a framework, being technology, being services and it's exactly what we're doing. And we're building all these technology -- we built all these technology in the last 12 months or more. Some of them are about to -- I mean, we've demonstrated some of them like co-scanning of cars. We demonstrated that technology at CES, which is not a product yet it will be coming sometime in the future. So there's a lot of opportunities here, we obviously believe we are the only one, one of the few players in the market that could give you comprehensive set of product and services.

So those are the two major areas that we're working on very hard, expanding on development and delivery. And we think there are huge assets and huge future for the Company, going forward. So one thing that I have found that when I came in the Company; the Company I spoke about 39,000 patents; I talked about the impressive work -- world of cryptology; I spoke about technology; I gave you product roadmap, things that we've worked on in the past, and things we're working on the last 12 months and things to be -- you noticed that everything I talk about are really about technology and knowhow, so far. And the weakness of the Company I believe that we have to overcome, and are working very hard with the team to overcome, is our distribution. Ability to reach out, because most people I spoke to the investors are. This company was so famous and so iconic it was selling handset through telephone companies, telecoms. So our distribution networks are really on major distributor around the world and the 600 telecom companies around the world. That's how we -- those are our customers.

Now, we changed to a enterprise software focused on IoT or EoT, focus on cyber security, all you seen the audience changed. And so we’ve been working very hard in the last 3.5 years, putting the products together, setting the financial house in order, now it's time and we started already it's not like going forward. But we started last year to focus on how to reach the market. And if you listen to my earnings call that's something that we've been talking a lot about it. And to reach the market, there are really four parts, at least four major parts, which I put them on the slide. We got the channel, the developers, the customers and the engagement. The engagement is through the market, is through the analyst, the industry analyst, the opinion makers.

And so I'm not going to read every single one of them. The only thing I'm showing everybody is this is our KPI. We focus on this a lot. What is the growth in the channel; how many partners are we getting; what kind of partners are we getting; what kind of develop -- how many developers do we have. We put our developer program last year out there, 16,000 developers we have on our platform in 134 countries. Not that really, I mean it's a sizeable number, but not big enough. The kind of appetites we have those needs to be a lot more than that. And we all know that, by the way. The management sitting in the first two rows, they all know that. But we have made some really strong progress, the number of applications that could run on our platforms, the customers I spoke about, the financial, the government, the G7, all G7 countries are customers of ours -- government, and 15 in the G20s, and so forth.

And so the engagement is very important. We started reaching out with our message. Everybody knows we have great technology, everybody knows that we are highly secure, everybody knows we are reliable. Some people are signing to know that we’re very safe company to bet on, financially. And so now we need to get the message out and say exactly what we do, and why is it better for the markets for us to do well. And so we’re putting developer conference together; we’re putting securities summit to pick up knowhow on the road; we’re bringing Analyst Day to get our story across so that analysts have better understanding of who we are. And we haven’t really been doing that while we’re fixing the house. I think it's time.

And so we’re very proud of the fact that we’re doing this. Receptivity has been great. I'll show you some results. Before I show you that let me show you some of the partners that we work with them. And every company has a logo slide, so this is ours. But we have some very impressive, especially on the auto side of the equation. We have 40 OEMs. OEMs are common manufacturers; Ford will be one Land; Rover will be the one; so they are car manufacturers; Tier 1s are one, who helps the car manufacturer to put major clusters, the major functional blocks together and sell it to them. Those are very important because they are kind of our distributors into the customer. And obviously, the enterprise customers are channel partners.

I spoke earlier about getting the message out there, and I just like to share some thoughts with you. In the last 12-months, we’re getting a lot of recognitions because of the effort. Mostly because of the ability to get the message out there on efforts that we put out. These are very prestigious researchers in the industry. Customer looks at those reports. They subscribe to those reports. So it's important that they got our story right. And I am very pleased to the fact that -- so these are the simple ones; obviously, we have a lot more. But these are very influential publication and research organizations. I am sure we’re going to post this on our Web site. So we’re going to post this for those of you who can’t sleep, you could read it at night.

Earlier, I talked about the market, the enterprise of things markets. I spoke about the verticals in the regulated vertical industry. I want to show you some data why we believe this is good for our company, and therefore, our shareholders. Now only do we have the technology our focus, our building the ecosystems to get to those. These are very high growth markets. Obviously, cyber security, I don’t have to tell you that, the flat count is going up exponentially. We have lots of study to show that our customers, enterprises, Board of Directors, audit committees, are all focusing in on risk management, big part of risk management is cyber readiness, and though that’s that. All these areas, I’ll not go through that in detail, all these areas whether its managing end points, managing automobiles and automotives and better software services, it's very interesting.

The car services market is going to grow 30% compounded annually for at least the next 10 years, if not more than that. And you could see that on the bottom right charts. You could see why we’re so focused on over the air technology company-standing. Those are new areas, but it will come in a very big way to the industry. So I think this is why we believe our strategy is very sound. We’ve got the product. We’ve got the market. We’ve got the growth rate.

How we get it, the market? This is kind of a recap or everything we just talked about. But the way, we run our business, are the one, two, three, four on the left hand side. We have an enterprise group that focus on taking all these technology into the businesses, and these are mostly direct in with channel help. And we have the embedded technology, which are the car companies and other companies, like the medical equipment companies. So it's not just car. Car happens to be the dominant market part I mean the focus of our market. Professional services to help people to use our technology, to deploy our technology and of course in licensing program, which we spoke about earlier. So the SHIELD embedded by the mostly integrated enterprise mobility platform, focusing on the other side of the verticals that we talked about, regulated verticals and the way we get at those market with those four pillars of businesses.

Finally come join us next year. We will report on the progress in those three areas, which is our focus areas already started, but for this fiscal year '18. We’re going to grow software and service at a faster rate than the market. And we told the street that we’ll be somewhere between 10% to 15% growth. Extending our security leadership through the innovation, a big part of it is based on the professional services, the SHIELD frame work and the services that I show you around from -- on cyber security, big part of that, as well as in the car, in the auto side of the equation. And we drive customer adoption of the enterprise of things. That really means that we continue to get our message out there, and that’s what it meant. And so those are the three areas that our teams are focusing on, and hope that next year we’ll have change that you listen in or you’ll be here that we’ll be able to report good results here.

Now, before I start the Q&A, as part of our outreach program, we put together videos together time-to-time to go show our customers what we really do, and how we do it, and so forth. I have one that hasn't been seen by others yet, so you’re the first one to see that we just made and we will share that with our field and so to the market. So if you please show that video?

[Audio/Video Presentation]

Okay, thank you. By the way, we’ve done this in-house. I thought it was pretty good, a way for us to save money. Thank you. Okay, according to my list, I have 11 minutes. I don’t know how we got the 11 minutes. But I have 11 minutes time to for question and answers, so if anybody has any things you want to ask about or comments that you want to make please. There’s a micro phone.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

I have a question. I’ve been coming to these meetings for the last, actually ever since you became Chairman. You’ve used the same number in terms of intellectual property patents. What are you doing in terms of expanding research and development, when does it become 40,000 or 41,000?

John Chen

When I first came, we have 44,000. So there are two natural cause of this. One is it's very expensive to keep the patent, current. Some of the patents are repetitive and overlapped, so we clean that up as the attempt to reduce expenses, that’s one. Some of them are naturally off, because I think in the United States at least the patent office, the patent ability is about 16 years. So they ran off the 16 years cycle, so they reduced. And we always put new patents on. So it's, by enlarge, about $39 but there is a lot of replacement going on in there.

Unidentified Analyst

I come to the meeting the last couple of years myself. I’ve got a BlackBerry Z30 phone obviously, that’s a BB10 model. And like your equip getting away from handsets more into these other technologies and branching at other industries. But maybe in the future some other devices will come out, so still want to plug with company for making a larger handheld device, I believe, that 5 inch screen to a 10 inch one. There is lot of growth in terms of ergonomic device -- phablet, if you will, can still be expanded. I’ve never really been impressed with the other operating systems and the number of apps that they have. But my one key issue to my -- for being here, the apps for the BB10 system; I’ve got one Bell Mobile TV, I’ve used it for the last three years to watch TSN, or whatever. And finally Bell is saying that they’re taking it away. While I’m asking, you, the Company, to give me, to help me that I told Bell that I would pay more for a BB10 app and I don’t mind doing it, because I still think it's --. My question is to give the company a shout out to help me with my Bell Mobile App, so we watch TSN. And I think John that should be a phone call, and I take it up with a Bell in Montreal, but for me the Waterloo is closer. Thank you.

John Chen

Okay. Well, thank you. I appreciate that. First of all, personally I like BB10, and I think my colleague share in the first couple of rows share agree with me that BB10 is definitely the best and most, I would call it, logical operating system there is and the most secure one. And so the unfortunate thing is early on we did not spend enough money in creating an application ecosystems. And therefore lack of apps has created the lack sale of the BB10; and therefore, either the Bell or other people they were not willing. So it’s not just as simple as a phone call. I have made phone calls, I have made personal visits, I have route to a lot of the people that you were talking about, especially the Bell that you were talking about. And we have very good relationship with them on the software side, but they just not interested. And they -- interest is the wrong word, because from their business case, there isn’t any for them to continue on to putting the money to support that. For that, I apologize. But this is the crust of the problems that we had in the Company and this is why we have to move on to a different set of operating systems and move on to the software. And I’m unable to help you on that particular one.

Unidentified Analyst

First of all, I would like to say thank you Mr. Chen and BlackBerry. Since you headed this Company for the past 3.5 years, I think that lot of work has been done a lot of progress has been made. And as an investor, I have been sleeping really well for the past couple of years. Thank you. So my question for you is I haven't heard a lot about Radar. We have 50 companies testing this. But when are we expecting to bring some money?

John Chen

First of all, I think, the 50 company testing it, you must have gotten this from the Reuters report. And I thank -- first of all, I thank you for great statement early on about you sleeping well. And it's always nice to hear that, I mean there's a lot of hard work but particularly, in front of my Board of Directors that very, very good timing for you to make that. So we have a lot of people testing Radar. And it's a replacement market. The transportation and the trailer industry is slow in adopting new IT, but they are, they will have to because of security; so the product is great. We have few very big customers in Canada, like Titanium and Caravan. So we are more in the seeding stage right now.

So I ask for a little more patience for that. I do have an issue or we all do have an issue of reaching out, because we are mostly driven by engineering. And so we are building that sales organizations to get it out there, and also through the reseller, but it's a little bit of a slow process but we'll get there. And we're going to make some good money of the Radar.

Unidentified Analyst

Mr. Chen, congratulations. Love the job you’re doing, wonderful. A few years back, I asked you a question I’ll use the same phrase, it may trigger your memory. At that time, I asked you. Do you see your way clear at some point to throw a few crumbs to the peasants? The implication being, do you see the possibility of a dividend? Even a penny a quarter would be a wonderful way to make a positive statement about future, and also to reward all of your loyal shareholders who have been with you for a very long time.

John Chen

Well, obviously, we have to listen to the shareholder desire and wishes. And this is a conversation the boy and I have constantly, have in terms of returning cash or the value to the shareholders. So we're working on that. We were never been in a position in the past to do so, with our partners’ big contribution to us. I'm talking about Qualcomm now, big contribution to us. We have a strong need for growth, we have a strong need for investing in the business, that I hope is the way that to return or to reward the shareholders in much more better way but we need to balance that. I appreciate the questions, I really do. And we will definitely take it in with good discussion on that. In fact, I think this week we're supposed to have a discussion on this. But dividend is one that may not be the first thing that comes across our mind. But we in the past, we had share buyback program in the past, we've been investing our cash, we just happened to have a little bit more ability to invest right now. Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, John, Daniel with Emeris. Our firm has been involved with BlackBerry for almost 18 years, rolling out hardware, support and solutions. We talk about the carriers and their role. We have been involved, both in the public sector and the private sector, of rolling out over 50,000 devices for Blackberry. And I'm a strong proponent of the organization. We have seen Blackberry build its operating system, not once, not twice but three times from the ground up. The other two players in the industry have not done, nothing to warrant what Blackberry has accomplished. The weakness you talked about was distribution. My concern is it’s beyond distribution, its marketing. And how the Company can market itself to be more successful, because the landscape has changed, we've seen it change over the past decade and what the other players have brought to the forefront. But Blackberry is still the leader. And it’s how the Company needs to get itself marketed in that point. What we do as a firm and how we support those organizations, is being forced to be changed. But we have to start with playing with these other players out there. I don’t want to. I want to play with Blackberry, and that's where I believe the organization should be pushing itself in the public sector with government, since we have had and in private sector. Where do we see this marketing going, moving forward?

John Chen

Where do we see the -- can you repeat the question the last statement, and where do we see the…

Unidentified Analyst

Well, you talked about the distribution is probably being the weak link. QNX operating system burned on is the best out there. I don’t care what the other two guys want to say about their product. Marketing is everything right now, and that's that you can clearly feel that we've got to see this Company go in that direction. As a shareholder, I'm doing what I can as an organization out there as we deal with these companies. But what can we see from the Company’s perspective to be able to get this product back to the forefront where it belongs?

John Chen

Well, that's a very good question. This is one of reason why I spent a little bit more time when I made presentation about the engagement part of the equations. And we really do need to get the message out there. And the way to first market is you market to the customer, the partners, the analysts first. And then you show results, then you market to the financial markets, mainly the shareholders and the financial analysts. You don’t show the results, you actually can do that. So while we need to do the shareholder result is to get people to adopt our technology that's why the developer program is important, is to get the partner channels going, so that we could move more products and to build our own sales force. And I know that doesn't like to use marketing.

We put these clips out there. We equip our people to do that with these tools. We’ve framework, like the BlackBerry Secure. We speak to the government. We get involved in different policy groups, the government put together, like especially in the auto and the cyber security side of the equation. So it will yield results as it goes on, but I really believe in marketing. At the end of the day either it's through a third party application and/or by making money and do well. And I really don’t believe that we could really market like the traditional marketing, whether it's social, on the social network side or on putting names on billboards and airports and so forth. I really do believe that you have to get to the buyers and we're doing with all these conferences around the world, the road show are meant to do that. And we just started to do that last year.

Unidentified Analyst

And I would agree with that, because the marketing with the IT department and those areas are critical because when I deal with these organizations; that’s the pin point. It's not the carriers out there it's the people and the workforce to these organizations.

John Chen

I agree. I think we have time to take one more.

Unidentified Analyst