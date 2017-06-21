Starbucks: A Great Company But Too Strong A Price

I really admire this firm and think it's a fine dividend growth investment, but not at this price.

Howard Schultz stepped down with the company in great shape from a fundamentals perspective.

Starbucks's coffee stores are an ubiquitous presence across the globe and its foothold continues to grow in China.

Starbucks Roastery in Seattle. Credit: Starbucks

As someone who often pores over earnings reports and company information with a cappuccino nearby, it's no surprise that Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) would eventually fall on my radar.

The coffee industry is a sector in which I have no exposure. I'm also a fan of rapidly growing dividend payments so I thought it would be a useful exercise to delve into SBUX's situation.

This article will analyze Starbucks's recent developments, earnings, debt, dividend and valuation.

About

A corporation of such global prominence needs little introduction, but I like to give readers a brief overview of a company before I get into the analysis.

Original Starbucks coffee house at Pike Place Market. Credit: John Anderson

The Starbucks story began in Seattle when the first coffee house opened at Pike Place Market in 1971. Howard Schultz, key figure in the company's expansion, wanted to bring the Italian espresso experience to America and got involved with the chain in 1982 as a director. Five years later, Schultz's own coffee enterprise Il Giornale acquired Starbucks and took on the brand name.

Starbucks had 100 stores on its books by 1991 and went public the following year. The first international premises in Japan and Singapore followed in 1996 and the firm has continued to expand despite a rocky stretch between 2006 and 2009.

Today, SBUX owns or licenses over 25,000 coffee houses in 75 countries. A workforce of more than 250,000 is led by President and CEO Kevin Johnson, who replaced long-time head Schulz in April 2017.

Recent Developments

In April 2017, Howard Schultz stepped down as CEO after more than 20 years in charge across two stints. President and COO Kevin Johnson was promoted to the top job. Schultz will continue on as Executive Chairman.

Due to enormous growth in the company's new Mobile Order & Pay system, added congestion and confusion at the tills affected sales in Q1. The Q2 earnings call revealed that 1,800 US stores had a fifth of transactions come via mobile at peak times.

Starbucks will open more of its high-end "coffee shrine" Roasteries worldwide. The first branch was established in Seattle with further ones planned for Shanghai, New York and Tokyo.

Starbucks's expansion in China continues apace. The firm opens a new store in the country every 15 hours. This growth is expected to continue for several years with a strategy to establish 11,000 coffee houses in the China Asian Pacific region by 2021.

Earnings

Starbucks's sales growth has been very impressive over the past five years.

Credit: High Plains Investor

Revenue rose by 61% from 2012 to 2016, while operating income jumped by 134% over the same period. Diluted earnings per share is now more than twice what it was five years ago.

Credit: High Plains Investor

Note: The unusual 2013 EPS figure of $0.01 was due to litigation with Kraft that resulted in a charge of $2.8 billion.

Sales have improved thanks to comp store improvement, a rapid increase in stores - from 18,000 worldwide in 2012 to over 25,000 in October 2016 - and a higher operating margin. Starbucks now earns just shy of 20¢ for every $1 of coffee and food sold.

Debt

Howard Schultz would not be so revered in business circles were it not for his supreme management of Starbucks's expansion into new markets, and tight control of the balance sheet.

Credit: High Plains Investor

The Seattle firm is in great shape when it comes to leverage, with just over $3 billion in long-term debt. This gives the company a healthy debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The current ratios and quick ratios are a little low at 1.04 and 0.67 respectively, but one must take account of SBUX's enormous sales in the argument.

Operating cash flow amounted to $4.6 billion in 2016. Therefore, management could theoretically have cleared all of the company's long-term debt in one swoop if it wished.

It's no surprise that Morningstar gives SBUX a strong credit rating of A.

Dividend

As an investor who hankers for dividend growth, Starbucks understandably intrigues me.

Credit: High Plains Investor

The Board of Directors paid its first quarterly dividend of 10¢ back in April 2010. Double digit annual increases have become the norm at the coffee chain and the payout now stands at 25¢. The current yield is about 1.65%.

Credit: High Plains Investor

As you can see, SBUX's free cash flow comfortably covers the dividend. In 2016, the FCF payout ratio was slightly below 40%. Given the company's improving sales and operating cash flow, year-on-year, there should be plenty of room for dividend increases in the near future.

Valuation

While SBUX has participated in the 2017 rally, its price increase has hardly been explosive.

Credit: Google Finance

As I write this article, Starbucks shares are selling for approximately $60. On a trailing P/E basis, the stock is trading at 30 times earnings.

If management's guidance of around $2.10 in diluted EPS for 2017 is correct, then SBUX is priced at 29 times earnings. Whichever P/E ratio one uses, it's clear that the company is still a story of growth rather than value.

However, if we remove the unusual 2013 from a five-year P/E study, we get an average figure of 30. The company is currently in-line with its usual valuation.

Conclusion

Starbucks reminds me of McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) in its global position, brand consistency and sturdy moat. I can't remember visiting an airport or main street around Europe that lacked the sign of the coffee siren.

Of course, plenty of people prefer the taste of other coffees - this writer included - but growing numbers wander in or bring Starbucks products home. Growth is particularly impressive in Asia, where it's clear that Starbucks has cracked the enormous Chinese market better than just about anyone.

From a fundamentals perspective, earnings are growing, debt is controlled and the dividend is increasing nicely. SBUX is extremely well managed and continues to expand so what is there to complain about? Well, the price is an obstacle for this investor.

I'm not averse to paying more for a great business if I believe it to be a sound investment. That said, I would still like to get a better entry point whenever possible. SBUX is trading at 29 times forward earnings with a yield of 1.65% or so. A yield of 2% would require a share price of around $50, which seems like wishful thinking on my part.

I'm going to wait for a price closer to $55 and will likely leap on some shares if a serious correction arrives in the near future. For the moment, it seems like I will have to wait and remain cautious...my default investment setting.

