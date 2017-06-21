ExxonMobil: Opportunities In Pullbacks

Year to date, the dividend stock has given up 7.5% of its value, making an appealing opportunity to buy some shares.

Solid cash flow is helping the company fund its projects in the Permian Basin, as well as in deepwater off Guyana.

ExxonMobil is still one of the strongest contenders in the industry. Its profitability puts it above many of its peers.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) has withstood some wicked oil trends. While the stock price has remained relatively stable in the fallout of oil prices and ergo profits, it is admittedly a concerning time for shareholders. It was announced the other day that the company made a big stride in its research into producing biofuels from algae. Exxon has been involved with this science for a while now, and it is clearly where the company is pushing for the future. In the short term, things are still about oil. And in the oil business, Exxon still does it the best.

Opportunity from the chaos

The last five years of financial results read like a terrifying downfall in the works.

Exxon 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 Revenue $ 420,710,000,000.00 $ 390,250,000,000.00 $ 364,760,000,000.00 $ 236,810,000,000.00 $ 197,520,000,000.00 % change -7% -7% -35% -17% Cost of goods sold $ 321,400,000,000.00 $ 303,840,000,000.00 $ 285,800,000,000.00 $ 185,160,000,000.00 $ 156,570,000,000.00 % change -5% -6% -35% -15% Net income $ 44,880,000,000.00 $ 32,580,000,000.00 $ 32,520,000,000.00 $ 16,150,000,000.00 $ 7,840,000,000.00 % change -27% 0% -50% -51% Diluted EPS $ 9.70 $ 7.37 $ 7.59 $ 3.85 $ 1.88 % change -24% 3% -49% -51%

53% cumulative fallout in revenues over a five year period would crush most stock prices. Lucky for Exxon they have a pretty loyal following. That being said, there's still room for concern. The cost of goods sold has not kept up with revenue declines pressuring net incomes for Exxon. Income fell consecutively by 50% in 2015 and 2016. Nowhere has the pressure of lower oil prices been felt more for shareholders than in their drastically reduced earnings per share. Diluted earnings fell 83% from 2012 through 2016. In that time, long term debt has skyrocketed 285%. This part does concern me, as the current portion payments of that long term debt were almost $3 billion last year.

On the plus side, the first quarter of 2017 showed some improvement. Revenue jumped 31% to $55.75 billion with a resultant net income of $4.01 billion. This gave shareholders diluted earnings a 120% boost to $0.95 a share. Operating cash flow of $8.17 billion was more than strong enough to handle operations and keep things rolling.

Lower oil prices are obviously the main culprit in the energy sectors slide, and producers seem to be their own worst enemy. Nigeria and Libya are expected to ramp up production; furthering the downward pressure on prices. With WTI crude seemingly heading toward $40 a barrel, it seems unlikely that Exxon will experience a sharp rebound this year. To that regard, it's very likely that the stock price could face some more downside. The P/E ratio is still well above 30, while its number one commodity is losing value. We've already seen the stock dip below $80. Continued pressure on oil could push things toward $78.

The operating cash flow is there for Exxon, and I don't think they'll have any troubles turning in a profitable 2017. Its purchase of large parts of the Permian Basin in Texas takes its hold of the areas oil to 6 billion barrels of oil equivalent. The majority of this purchase is short cycle, meaning it can produce returns in less than 3 years. It's a wise move to generate value in the short term while long term, expensive projects such as the deepwater project near Guyana will cost $4billion and require a lot of time and resources.

The lower Exxon goes, the more appealing it gets. The 3.6% dividend will only get better if the stock pulls back with the oil market; meaning you can grab a nice yield while taking advantage of a supply glut. The balance sheet is still strong, and Exxon has good capital on hand. Compared to rivals like Chevron (NYSE:CVX), Exxon's stock is half the price in terms of P/E valuation, and has much better profitability.

Prices are damaging returns now, but let us not forget that world oil demand is still growing. Production levels may be driving things down now, but collectively it is not healthy for these companies to maintain this game of chicken. Eventually someone is going to blink. If you snag up some extra Exxon before then, you could enjoy some nice upside in the wake.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.