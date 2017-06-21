Kemet Corp: Exciting Growth Potential

Stock has doubled in 2017

Kemet Corporation (NYSE:KEM) has rewarded shareholders with a 100% rally in 2017 so far. The company is a leading global supplier of electronic components, particularly electromechanical, magnetic and supercapacitors.

Headquartered in South Carolina, Kemet's products can be used in wide variety of applications, such as audio, television, drones, smartphones and wearable technology, so this is an interesting stock to assess for future growth opportunities.

New board member signals strategic intentions

Kemet Corporation announced the arrival of a new board member last week. Yasuko Matsumoto joins from NEC Corporation, where she was involved in corporate finance and director roles.

The addition of Ms Matsumoto is interesting as the company stated:

We believe that Yasuko's financial expertise, experience in mergers and acquisitions, and experience with, and access to, the Asian financial markets will provide significant benefits to our Board and to our shareholders as we continue to focus on the Asian markets. We also expect to benefit from her particular experience with the automotive industry and with the Asian electronics components markets.

This statement is an indicator that Kemet is looking will be looking to expand into Asia, probably through M&A activity, with the automotive industry being a key opportunity. The growth potential for Chinese automobiles and trains, for which Kemet manufactures components for cabin technologies, could offer good growth potential in the future.

Strengths and weaknesses

Kemet has produced a strong FY EPS growth of 200% over the year which explains the stock gains during that term.

(Source: Reuters/Author)

Earnings Per Share had dipped alongside revenues but have now popped above previous levels so we would be looking for the company to now sustain this level of earings and build on them further.

The current valuation is around 27x earnings and 0.7x sales. Price-to-book of 5.8x is largely in line with the sector. The company has a quick ratio of 1.7 and a current ratio of 3 so short-term liabilities are covered yet long-term debt is on the high side at 2.5x.

Areas for initial concern are in efficiency. Kemet has gross margins of 25%, which is below the industry and sector average of 43 and 35% respectively, whilst despite having a higher revenue per employee, there is a lag in actual earnings per employee so there is some work to be done to maximise assets.

One of the positives for Kemet is that costs have stayed fixed as net income improves so the company looks on the road to growth.

(Source: Kemet Corporation)

Kemet Corp. currently trades around $13.50 per share and is expected to produce Q2 17 earnings of 0.18c but the current uptrend gives the opportunity for an upside surprise, which could see the stock trading around $20 per share- a near 50% upside to the current valuation.

Conclusion

Kemet Corporation operates in a sector with exciting growth potential and the company is showing a good trend in net income against stable costs. If the current trends prevail, then the stock looks undervalued due to the Q2 earnings expectations. There are still efficiencies for management to find in order to maximize company assets and margins and with a further drive into Asian markets but the current valuation is a fair level to get into this stock.

