Arena Pharmaceuticals' (ARNA) CEO Amit Munshi Presents at JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference 2017 (Transcript)

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference 2017

June 21, 2017 01:30 PM ET

Executives

Amit Munshi - CEO

Analysts

Jason Butler - JMP Securities

Jason Butler

So thank you again for joining us this afternoon at the JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference. Next sessions we have a company presentation, Arena Pharmaceutical. Very exciting time for Arena, their two lead development candidates have data in the next few months -- few weeks and months.

So presenting to us today we have the company’s CEO Amit Munshi. So Amit very good to have you here and looking forward to hearing the update.

Amit Munshi

So thanks again to JMP and Jason for the invitation today. I’ll take you through a few slides, talk a little about the compounds, talk a little bit about the promise of Arena going forward.

So the usual requisite disclaimers and forward-looking statements, for a full set of these you can consult our latest SEC filings. Most folks at this point have understood what we determine [ph] prior view of the last year. We had a hard-reset button the company about a year ago. We started the process about a year ago, we renegotiated our DeLong BELVIQ with Eisai getting us of a substantial obligations on the BELVIQ asset and we divested our discovery research platform into a different separate company and our focus over the last year has really been rebuilding the company, the clinical development effort and focusing on our three unencumbered Phase 2 compounds which we believe are all potentially best-in-class for first-in-class.

We expect data readouts on all three of these compounds this year. Additionally, we have a fourth Phase 2 data read-out on our drug called [indiscernible] with our partner [indiscernible] for which we capture 15% royalty. So exciting year for us coming up with four potential Phase 2 readouts in the company. We ended the first quarter with 79 million in cash and we added an additional 75 million in equity raised in the second quarter.

Everyone one of the compound as I’ll go through them here momentarily share some very common features. We believe they all have optimized receptor pharmacology, allowing them to have broad clinical utilities which we think long-term will transfer translate to expansion of value.

Our first data readout will be Ralinepag in July, Ralinepag is what we think is a best-in-class IP receptor agonist for PAH. We’ll share a little bit of that data with you today and again will look forward to seeing the clinical data in July. Following from that, we’ll see data from the Etrasimod program in ulcerative colitis by the end of the year. We’ve also initiated several additional Phase 2 programs and those programs are currently actively enrolling and we plan to initiate the PBC study this year as well. Finally, APD371, we expect to see data on that by the end of the year as well. So an exciting year coming up for the company with substantial readouts across three compounds.

Just a fine point on the obligatory, we’ve got a great team side, about 90% of the management team is new, has been brought in in the last year and about 70% of the staff is new. So we really spent a lot of time resetting the company and building core capabilities around clinical development, most recently adding Dr. Preston Klassen. Preston and I worked together at Amgen to launch products globally in the nephrology space. He's a nephrologist by training and a very experienced drug developer. So we’re excited to have Preston on board.

So starting with Ralinepag, again Phase 2 data readout in July, we continue to believe there is a substantial market opportunity in PAH. Prostacyclin function remains the standard of care and IV prostacyclin specifically remains the standard of care as the only therapeutic that’s ever shown a significant benefit in mortality and right heart remodeling. However, IV therapies by their very nature have substantial limitations. The all prostacyclin agonist have gain substantial momentum really anchored by selexipag. However, we believe that the compounds on the market today including selexipag have a suboptimal profile and I’ll walk you through some head-to-head comparisons between Ralinepag and selexipag in a variety of assays.

Ralinepag we believe has a chance to be the best-in-class oral prostacyclin. We set out to develop that this compound as a pill and oral drug that mimics IV prostacyclin activity and we’ll talk a little bit about both the potency of the compound as well as the pharmacokinetics as we go through the next few slides.

So, again just to reiterate oral prostacyclin IP receptor agonist, we're moving up in the food chain, we expect them and we hope to see that become much more of standard of care in early treatment of PAH. We believe that selexipag is the current flag bearer for oral prostacyclin therapy, it anchored the $30 billion JNJ Actelion VON and analyst estimates have that drug somewhere in the $1.5 billion range, in terms of market potential, it did do about $245 million first year on the market and again it’s a corner stone some of the parts depending on which analyst reports you’re looking at $6 billion to $8 billion of the $30 billion JNJ transaction.

We believe the Ralinepag represents a step change from selexipag. The way these compound work is they bind to be IP receptor, they up regulate cyclic AMP and the up regulation cyclic AMP provides improvement in the hallmarks of the disease including Vega conscription, smooth muscles cell proliferation and platelet aggregation. The first thing we look at is the relative potency of Ralinepag over selexipag and in this case, we have about 6.5-fold improvement where the selexipag and in the next few slides you’ll see selexipag referred to as MRE 269 that is the active metabolite of selexipag, it is a pro drug.

And again, on this slide you can see about 6.5-fold improvement in cyclic AMP up regulation with Ralinepag over MRE 269. We remain strong partial agonist where they are in weak partial agonist. That up regulation in cyclic AMP translates to improvement in the hallmarks of the disease, so we see about a log ship [ph] improvement on Ralinepag versus selexipag in vassal relaxation and these next few assays are actually pulmonary, artery -- small pulmonary arteries taken from PAH patients and this work has been done in University College of London.

We also see about tenfold improvement of Ralinepag over selexipag in inhibition of proliferation of smooth muscle cells where the core hallmarks of the disease and we think this bodes well for our belief to actually make long-term changes in the physiology of these patients. And finally, similar to cyclic AMP we have about 7.5-fold improvement in platelet aggregation compared to MRE 269. So on all three to core hallmarks, we demonstrated substantial improvements in potency over selexipag.

So that’s about half of the story, the second half of the story is just start thinking about the pharmacokinetics, and we’ll put both those pieces together. We have roughly a threefold improvement in half-life compared to selexipag. And the idea is here, if you want to believe that IV prostacyclin is the gold standard and want to believe that we have a potential product that can mimic IV prostacyclin, what you want to see is to stay within a core therapeutically range without broad peak and trough and being able to stay in this narrow range. And again, we have got a three-fold improvement compared to selexipag.

What that means is, from a peak to trough ratio, we lack the peaks, which we think are could be associated with increase in adverse events and we diminish the trough, which we think helps with the efficacy, all the while maintaining a strong area under the curve and we have about a 3x improvement in peak-to-trough ratio compared to selexipag.

So now let’s start putting some of these concepts together. If you look at selexipag's dosing and you look at its half-life, you can start seeing this massive peak-to-trough variation. And if you look at those plasma concentrations compared to the IC50 somewhere to previous slides for smooth muscle cell proliferation. You can see the selexipag can't get there. They neither have the potency in order to have the pharmacokinetics to be able to get there.

Ralinepag 0.2 milligram is BID, when you model that out. You see the IC50 down by 14-nanomiller [ph] and you can very quickly to see that, we get at and above in steady stay concentration, the IC54 inhibition of smooth muscle cells. So the combination of fact that we have improved potency, sliding those IC50 down, combined with the improvement in the pharmacokinetics gives us this the fantastic curve and we think this is the promise of the compound going forward.

The data I just shared with you is our BID dosing, it’s what we call are IR formulation, our Immediate Release formulation. We’re also actively working on an extended release formulation to even further smooth out to curve. So the idea here is to push the TMAX out, diminish the CMAX, but maintain area under the curve. So getting as close as we possible we can, as you can see on the right-hand panel in this graphical depiction to an intravenous dosing over 24-hour period. Again, all with a once a day potential oral compound. So we think this is really the promise of where this compound could go.

In December, we complete enrollment in a 22-week study. This is a 61 patients trial, we have roughly 2:1 randomization in this trial placebo versus a type -- dose type dated schedule for APD811 or Ralinepag. We expect data from the study in July. So a couple of key notes on this point, it will be natural perhaps, it will be an area where people are going to want to compare this study outcome to selexipag study outcome. So let me just give you some context for the selexipag study, Phase 2 study versus this study.

So selexipag Phase 2 study was a 48 patients trial, it was a 3:1 randomization, so they eventually ended up with only 10 patients in their placebo arm. And because of that, they ended up with the substantial imbalance, they had more functional class 3 or more severe patients in the placebo group and so the placebo got far worse than one would normally expect. They only had about 50% functional class 3 patients in their active arms. So a little bit in balance between the groups and that’s important to keep in mind when we talk about PVRs from our data when it comes out.

The second key issue is, we had a very different inclusion criteria. We allowed PVRs around 250 into the study. Their bottom wage of PVRs were in the 400s, and then finally, the standard of care background medications has changed over the last three to four years. When selexipag did the study about a quarter of their patients were on dual of therapy, dual PDE5s and ERAs [ph], if we believe that today's market conditions will be reflected in our study we can expect somewhere around the two-thirds of the patients maybe on combination therapy. So a different patient subset a better balance in looking placebo and finally dual background therapy causing these studies to be considerably different, so we'll just keep that in mind as we think about the data in July.

So, switching gears to Etrasimod, Etrasimod is a next generation S1P receptor modulator. We spent a lot of time thinking about its optimized activity and we'll take a little bit about how it's differentiated from competing compound in the category. The S1P class is essentially two generations of compounds, the first generation of compounds was anchored by a drug called Gilenia. It's sister compound MT-1303 from this Mitsubishi Tanabe, both of those compounds originated at Mitsubishi Tanabe.

These are first generation compounds, they've a slow on time, they've some significant first dose [ph] in bradycardia and they've extended half-life. The second generation S1P modulators include Ozanimod, previously Receptos, now Celgene and of course Etrasimod and I'll show you in a few slides why we believe Etrasimod is a cleaner compound with better receptor pharmacology than Ozanimod. We're currently in a phase two study for ulcerative colitis which we expect data from that this year and we've initiated a series of exploratory studies which we'll readout over time.

So, just to put a fine point on these receptor pharmacology, there are five receptor subtypes for S1P, labeled one through five, one, four and five had clear activity on a variety of autoimmune cells, T lymphocytes potentially characterized for S1P1; P4 associated with dendritic cell activity and finally P5 associated with all of the dendrocytes. Specifically, as we talk about our compound we have strong activity on the one and the four scenario that we continue to focus and we think can create some differentiation in terms of the indications we go after. Importantly we have no activity on two and three and S1P2 and P3 are associated with data construction in fibrosis, a series of cell proliferation, lung edema among other things, so avoiding the two and three receptors is important in the receptor pharmacology.

On the following graphic, I'd like to demonstrate to you that while all the compounds on the left-hand panel internalize the S1P1 receptor as you would hope and expect; you can see the Etrasimod on the right-hand panel is the only compound that does not internalize the P2 receptor, so in this model you've got multiple other compounds, including Ozanimod which does internalize the P2 receptor in a dose-dependent fashion whereas Etrasimod does not.

So we believe the molecule is cleaner, we believe the molecule has more on-target activity versus off target activity and our first indication of that came from the first human experiments that we did in healthy volunteers, again these drugs work primarily through the S1P1 receptor and reducing circulating T lymphocytes, here what we see is that as fast as five days we have about a 64% reduction in key circulating T lymphocytes, a very rapid onset of action; we also have a relatively short half-life along rapid recovery should there be an adverse event.

In our clinical investigations we're going to be looking at a one milligram and a two-milligram dose, I'll come back to that momentarily. Importantly, our two-milligram dose which is our high dose in our phase two study showed no change in first dose heart rate effects with a non-titrated schedule, so Ozanimod requires a titration schedule to avoid first dose heart rate effect, other compounds in the class have standard first dose heart rate effects as a class effect and we think it has to do with the compound and its receptor pharmacology.

So we’re very excited about this 60 plus percent improvement in lymphocyte reduction has been associated in the literature with a variety of improvements in the class auto immune conditions since our first sort of indication of efficacy and then again with the improvement in the heart rate function. We feel very good about where this compound is heading. So just to summarize, we’ve optimized that S1P receptor, excellent lymphocyte modulation and with a no titration schedule we think we’ve got a molecule with broad clinical utility.

Did I mention we’re in a Phase 2 study in ulcerative colitis, the study is designed to enroll up to 160 patients. It’s a 12-week treatment period and again we were looking at once a day dosing for one milligram and two milligrams versus placebo, we’re going to be looking for a dose respond and we'll be measuring the usual metrics in ulcerative colitis, total male score and its subsets of remissions response and mucosal healing versus placebo.

We’ve initiated two studies, one in Extraintestinal Manifestation of ulcerative colitis. These are patients who have background IBD of ulcerative colitis and/or Crohn's and specifically develop specific dermatologic manifestation and about 50% of IBD patients develop these spontaneous, dermatologic manifestation and because of our activity on the P4 receptor, we think this is a new interesting place for investigation. One specific dermatologic condition is Pyoderma Gangrenosum. It’s a potentially a rare disease, effect a very small subset of patients, but this creates a potential rare drug or a faster path-to-market should this investigation work. And finally we anticipate starting this year's study in PBC and we’ll talk more about that overtime as we get up and running.

So in the last five minutes I just want to spend a few minutes talking about APD371. APD371 doesn’t get a lot of attention with Etrasimod and Ralinepag ahead of it. But we’re super excited about this compound, it is the only for our knowledge prolifically restricted, highly selective, full agonist for the Cannabinoid 2 receptor and we’re taking in the pain associated with Crohn’s disease.

This compound avoids a lot of the pitfalls of the Cannabinoid class, it is a synthetic compound. Its highly selective, over a 1,000 time more selective for CB-2 versus CB-1. Its prolifically restricted, does not cross blood/brain barrier, does not cross cytotrophic effects and because it's a full agonist it should avoid any sort of tachyphylaxis associated with chronic administration in a pain setting. Our targeted indications are in visceral pain broadly and our first indication we’re going after is in pain associated with Crohn’s disease.

So why did we pick Crohn’s disease. It’s relatively simple, the CB-2 receptor is over expressed in the gut, it’s over expressed in the entire nervous system, it’s expressed on the visceral afferent nerves and importantly it’s over expressed in the ulcerative margin of Crohn’s patients. There is a significant amount of supporting rationale going after the gut conditions and visceral pain broadly.

In Crohn’s specifically there is a substantial amount of pre-clinical literature. All these references are available on our website. There is a breakdown on the endocannabinoid system in Crohn’s and several animal studies have shown that blocking CB-2 or agonizing CB-2 has been associated with alieving in abdominal pain in animal model. So there is a substantial amount of preclinical evidence suggesting that we’re heading in the right direction. From the market perspective, a question I get a lot is, is this really a problem, about one-in-six to one-in-eight IBD patients are on chronic opioids and you don’t have to look very far to understand the opioid crisis we're facing as a country. About 20% of IBD patients have persistent symptoms despite a clinical remission. So, these patients have this pain flairs over the time, we think there is a substantial market opportunity starting with pain associated with Crohn’s disease.

And overtime, we think there is activity potentially in IBS, [indiscernible] abdominal lesions among other chronic visceral pain conditions which we think would land itself well to this compound. Okay. This study is in the Phase 2A investigation, it’s up to a 20 patients study, open label looking at multiple treatment groups, both at low dose and high dose this drug is administered three times a day and we expect again data from this study by the end of the year and we’re looking at safety and tolerability and we’re looking for metrics of pain and inflammation across the range of potential instruments.

So, just wrapping up kind of how we’re thinking about the company, we’ve gone through the last year, it’s been a tremendous effort by the team, strong support by the board in terms of resetting the company, we’ve added several new board members as well, as part of this reset. Most recently adding Jennifer Jarrett from Medivation on to our board and we’ve divested key areas that were no longer core to the business and we’ve really begin to focus on the three unencumbered assets for Phase 2 readouts this year and of course we’re also waiting to see the results of the Phase 2 study on [indiscernible] and from our partner [indiscernible]. So, an exciting year for us with four Phase 2 readouts and I don’t know Steve or Kevin our, CFO here is in the front, but we’re on pin and needles, we’re excited about this year.

So, thank you and happy to go through some questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Jason Butler

Great. Thank you. All right. So, let me start off by asking about Ralinepag, you talked about the comparison between the selexipag Phase 3 trial and Ralinepag Phase 2 trial. Can you maybe give us another contrast and I know it’s looking forward past data, are there difference and similarities that you’re already imagining between a Ralinepag Phase 3 trial and selexipag Phase 3 trial that was run?

Amit Munshi

Sure. So, yeah so just to clarify that differences that I pointed out were Phase 2 to Phase 2.

Jason Butler

Right, right.

Amit Munshi

And thinking about our Phase 3 program, there is a range of potential options for us, on one hand, a six-minute walk has always been sort of the standard measure for approval for most compound and most recently [indiscernible]. On the other hand, the FDA and specifically the European agencies are looking for more outcomes data. So, there is probably some hybrid there that we’re going to have to consider.

I’m really excited about, if we start to see that this compound truly does have IV like activity, that continues receptor coverage, makes a difference in terms of patient outcomes and hemodynamics from our Phase 2 study, I think it opens up some very interesting places for us to go where I think the Holy Grail here is to move out of [indiscernible] move to when one could cause disease progression by looking at cardiac MRI, or Echo, looking at right heart changes, I think that would be a great place to go. And again, we'll have to look at the Phase 2 data and see if we're seeing clinically what we think we out to be seeing based on the nonclinical data.

Jason Butler

Okay. And then another comparison, this one we made is the Phase 2 results for selexipag versus the Phase 3 results for selexipag in the declining efficacy benefit that we’re seeing the Phase 2 and Phase 3. Any reason, why you would be more confident that your Phase 2 data would be predictive -- quantitatively predictive of Phase 3? And I know you talked a little bit about the imbalance in baseline characteristics selexipag lacks in type Phase 2 trial?

Amit Munshi

Yes. I think the Phase 2 trial was so small for selexipag and the 3:1 randomization creates a lot of noise. So having the 80% of your placebo arms being functional class 3 versus approximately 50% of your active arm gives you a little bit of a false signal. If you look at the PVR under 14% change from baseline, they often quote 30% number, but 30% includes the placebo getting worse.

Again that imbalance should be taken into account. I think if you disregard that imbalance you look at 14% PVR change and then you translate that to their Phase 3, it looks relatively apples-to-apple. So look, they went for a very robust study design, they were very bold about it, they hit on events, specific hospitalization and that led to approval. But we think there is a wide range of opportunities available because hospitalizations as an event is not to be all-end, right. We’re still looking for something that can change the course for this disease.

Jason Butler

So thank you again for joining.

