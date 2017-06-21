Plains All American: An Opportunity To Buy?

Please follow this link to read my previous articles about Plains All American.

Plains All American's (NYSE:PAA) current price is an extremely attractive entry point for long-term investors. The stock has fallen around 30% in the last three months and has shed almost all the gains (around 35%) it had accumulated in the previous six months. The equity issue and falling commodity prices have played a part in bringing the stock price down but the investors are ignoring the changes that will lead to growth in fundamentals.

Too much focus is being given to the equity issue. It becomes even clearer when we look at the dilution caused by the most recent equity issue. It only caused around 9% dilution and the partnership raised close to $1.5 billion. Keep in mind that underwriters took their option of increased allocation. Almost all the proceeds from this issue were earmarked for debt reduction and growth projects. I have highlighted in my previous articles that the partnership's efforts to make its capital structure simpler and to de-lever the balance sheet, will result in bringing dilution to the existing unitholders. Leverage ratio of 5.7x is quite high and the management will not borrow more to further deteriorate the credit profile.

Another key factor for falling stock price is the weakness in the commodities market. Again, the investors are not properly reading the market dynamics here. Current situation is different from the supply glut faced in 2014. OPEC and its allies were pushing hard to flood the market in 2014 to flush out the U.S. shale players. Current increase in supply is mainly coming from the U.S. and it is fueled by the prospect of rising oil prices. However, traders have started to doubt OPEC's ability to manage the oversupply situation, which has led to oil prices falling in the last few weeks. Despite these fears, rig count in the U.S. has been rising and it will continue to go up. U.S. shale producers have won the game of poker against their OPEC counterparts and OPEC will now do whatever it takes to prop up oil prices. Iranian minister has already said that the OPEC members are looking to deepen the supply cuts to balance the market. I have been saying this in my previous articles that OPEC does not want to compete on price anymore and we will not see oil price take a dive for an extended period of time. As a result of this, oil production in the U.S. will continue to rise and midstream companies will benefit. Unlike 2014, when the production was falling due to the oversupply from OPEC members, we are going to see rising production from U.S. shale plays. Permian is going to be a key player in this production growth and PAA's expansion in this play will be a key growth driver for the partnership.

About two months back, Jefferies analyst, Christopher Sighinolfi issued a negative report about Plains All American and predicted that the EBITDA growth will be around 17%, lower than the consensus estimate of 23%. Based on this and weak distribution coverage, he brought down his price target to $27. Even with his conservative estimates Plains All American will have an EV/EBITDA multiple of around 14x, which is in line with some of its larger peers. Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) and Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) are trading at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 15x and 14x, respectively. However, if we consider the consensus estimate of 23% growth in EBITDA, then we get an EV/EBITDA multiple of around 13x. According to Sighinolfi, PAA was trading at 1.75x EV/EBITDA of its peers. However, as it is clear here, that the partnership is now trading at either equal to or lower than the valuation multiple of its peers. It further strengthens my theses that in terms of price, Plains All American is undervalued at these levels.

Second half of the year is going to be important for the partnership as EBITDA growth is going to be higher due to the new assets and increased production from the U.S shale players. Moody's maintained negative outlook at the end of February due to the expected shortfall in cash generation in 2017. They believed the partnership will have to plug this gap through asset sales and equity issue. However, in all this, they did mention that the distribution coverage will reach 1.1x, and if maintained at 1.2x, they will look to upgrade the rating. Plains All American has already raised $1.5 billion in March and the shortfall in the short-term should be met. The partnership has firm commitment from Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) for its Alpha Crude Connector System which the partnership bought at the start of the year. It has a 10-year contract and as I explained in my previous article focused on this acquisition, Concho Resources is looking to grow production from this area which should result in healthy cash flows for the partnership. Its joint venture with Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO), Diamond Pipeline, will also be in service by the end of the year and has 10-year minimum volume contract. This will be another cash flow source for the partnership.

Plains All American will have a lot of positives in the next six months. These positives will far outweigh the negative that we have seen in the last three months. Current price offers a great opportunity for long-term investors and Plains All American should certainly be considered at these price levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.