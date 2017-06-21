The EQT Corporation Acquisition Of Rice Energy Is Smart

The combined company's Utica and Marcellus shale assets will reach more than 1.5 million acres with the combined companies assets merging well. This will come with significant synergies increasing profits.

The combined company will be the largest natural gas producer in the United States and, according to EQT Corporation, continue to hold its investment grade credit rating.

EQT Corporation's stock rice dropped more than 10% after news that it was planning to acquire Rice Energy. However, as we will see, the acquisition makes a lot of sense.

EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) is a petroleum and natural gas exploration company headquartered in Pennsylvania. EQT Corporation recently announced that it was buying Rice Energy (NYSE: RICE), another Pennsylvania headquartered oil company, for $6.7 billion. The new company will be the largest natural gas company in the United States. As we will see throughout this article, the size and resources of the new company make it a strong investment at the present time.

Introduction

EQT Corporation was originally founded in 1888 and has since grown to become one of the largest natural gas producers in the Appalachian Basin. The company has an average daily production of several billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company also has respectable midstream assets and owns a controlling interest in EQT Midstream Partners.

EQT Corporation - Branding Business

EQT Corporation has had a difficult time since the start of the oil crash. The company's stock price peaked at more than $100 per share in mid-2014 and dropped to late-2015 lows of less than $50 per share. Since then, the company's stock price has recovered briefly. However, at present prices of just under $53 per share, the company's stock price is still noticeably below pre-crash highs.

EQT Corporation Rice Energy Transaction Details

Now that we have an introduction to EQT Corporation, let's begin by discussing the transaction details between EQT Corporation and Rice Energy.

Rice Energy Acquisition Overview - EQT Corporation Investor Presentation

EQT Corporation is acquiring Rice Energy for $6.7 billion, made up of 0.37x shares of EQT stock and $5.30 in cash per Rice Energy share. Given Rice Energy's approximately 205 million outstanding shares this makes the cash component of the deal equal to $1.3 billion while the equity component is $5.4 billion. EQT Corporation plans to assume or refinance $1.5 billion of net debt and preferred equity, which should leave the cash component of the deal fully covered.

Rice Energy currently has roughly 1.3 billion cubic feet of daily natural gas production along with 187 thousand acres in Marcellus shale and 65 thousand acres in Utica shale. This will give EQT Corporation a significant increase in its shale production along with a significant increase in its production. More importantly, EQT Corporation will gain Rice owned midstream assets which it will be able to drop into its own midstream company EQT Midstream Partners (NYSE: EQM).

After the equation is completed, EQT Corporation present shareholders will own 65% of the combined company and Rice Energy will nominate two directors to the EQT Corporation board. EQT Corporation anticipates it will continue to maintain an investment grade credit rating and that the deal will close in the fourth quarter of 2017.

EQT Corporation Detailed Asset Combination - EQT Corporation Investor Presentation

Looking further at the details, Rice Energy has significant assets in the middle of two major shale plays, especially in the middle of the Utica shale play. These assets have significant production and will merge well with EQT Corporation's portfolio. Rice Energy also has an impressive midstream portfolio for its assets with a 2018 estimated EBITDA of $0.13 billion. These midstream assets will keep EQT Corporation's costs low.

As we can see here, EQT Corporation is gaining an impressive and well-distributed asset portfolio with strong midstream assets and acreage that has the potential to provide significant additional production.

EQT Corporation Rice Energy Transaction Benefits

Now that we have a detailed overview of the EQT Corporation and Rice Energy acquisition, it is now time to continue by discussing the transaction benefits.

EQT Corporation Acreage Combination - EQT Corporation Investor Presentation

The first benefit of the transaction is that EQT Corporation becomes the largest U.S. natural gas producer with a combined full-year estimated 2017 production of 1.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalents. As a result of this impressive acquisition, the company expects that the integration will be immediately accretive to cash flow per share with a 20% increase in 2018 and a 30% increase in 2019.

As we can see above, Rice Energy's acreage network integrates incredibly well with EQT Corporation's acreage, especially when you look at the combined midstream networks and incorporate EQT Corporation's other 2016 and 2017 acquisitions. This overall gives EQT Corporation an incredibly strong position in the Marcellus Core, with the company now owning more than 50% of the core acreage.

EQT Corporation Upstream and Midstream Benefits - EQT Corporation Investor Presentation

In the upstream sector, EQT Corporation anticipates that the transaction will provide it with almost twice as many wells having an average 50% increase in lateral. The quality of these wells will increase EQT Corporation's returns per well from 52% to 70% at NYMEX natural gas prices of $3 per thousand cubic feet. On top of that, Rice Energy and EQT Corporation will share their technology and infrastructure for maximized profits.

For the combined company's midstream assets, the natural gas gathering systems will become the 4th largest in the United States significantly enhancing the dropdown portfolio for EQM. Dropping down these assets to EQM will provide EQT with immediate cash flow while decreasing operating expenses for the new company. This will help to support the synergies of the combined company.

Combined Corporation Synergies - EQT Corporation Investor Presentation

After taking all of these synergies into account, EQT Corporation expects the new company will have total synergies of an astounding $2.5 billion. Out of this $0.6 billion will be G&A synergies (general and administrative synergies). This is $0.6 billion in cash flow that will go straight back into shareholder pockets. This is an immense increase in profits given that the combined company's market cap would be less than $15 billion.

As we can see from the transaction benefits, the new company will be the largest natural gas company in the United States with significant cost savings and immensely valuable assets that combined well.

EQT Corporation - the New Corporation

Now that we have discussed the transaction details and the immense benefits, let's conclude by discussing an overview of the new corporation.

Combined Corporation Size and Growth - EQT Corporation Investor Presentation

This image shows the new company with its estimated production growth on the x-axis and its present production on the y-axis. As we can see here, not only will the new company be by far the largest natural gas producer in the United States, it will also remain one of three investment grade ones.

On top of this, the new company will have an astounding 2017-2019 CAGR of more than 20%. That growth rate makes the company the second highest of all of the companies shown and makes it the only investment grade company that plans to increase its production by any significant amount. As we can see here, the combined company will be neck and shoulders above its peers.

Combined Corporation Asset Distribution - EQT Corporation Investor Presentation

The above image shows the company's inventory, adjusted pro forma for the Rice Energy acquisition. The company will own 1 million total acres in the Marcellus shale play, with an astounding 81% of these core acres undeveloped and full of potential. The company will own almost the entire core acreage of the Marcellus shale play. On top of this, the company will own 149 thousand Upper Devonian acres and 681 thousand acres across the Utica shale.

This shows the strength and well distributed nature of EQT Corporation's portfolio. And the strength of the company's portfolio, and its newfound shale dominance, are why it's such a good investment at the present time.

Conclusion

EQT Corporation recently made a major acquisition, one that its investors did not agree with as evidenced by the drop in its stock price of more than 10%. The acquisition will cost the company more than $5 billion in equity, diluting existing shareholders, and cost the company more than $1 billion in cash. Despite that, as we have seen in this article, the company is an impressive investment at the present time.

The new combined company will control 1 million acres in the Marcellus shale play and be the largest natural gas producer in the United States. At the same time, the company will maintain an investment grade credit rating, and has an estimated 2017-2019 CAGR of more than 20%. This, combined with the estimated $2.5 billion of synergies, will provide shareholders with immense cash flow going forward.

As we have seen throughout this article, the new EQT Corporation is a strong investment at the present time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EQT, EQM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.