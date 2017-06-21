The Trigger For Tesla Shorts

Even Elon Musk says that Tesla is overvalued. But that doesn't make it a tradable short. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) will be a short only if something is soon likely to happen to change investor perceptions for the company's long-term outlook. What trigger could cause such a significant correction in Tesla's share price?

To answer this question, I analyzed comments written by some of the nearly 450,000 Seeking Alpha readers who follow the company. These comments provide an understanding of the bull case behind Tesla's valuation. Then I looked for key bullish assumptions that (a) are likely to be proven wrong, and (b) will have a major impact on Tesla's valuation. One key assumption met both criteria. The assumption is that Tesla's growth rate will continue to be high even after the Model 3 backlog dissipates.

TSLA's Value

I love TSLA, and I have the highest respect for Elon Musk. Musk has started two companies - SpaceX and Tesla - that have revolutionized their industries. With TSLA Musk proved that electric cars are a viable mass market technology. He built the first home-grown American company to achieve volume sales since DeLorean Motors in 1975. In his spare time, Musk dramatically reduced cycle times and manufacturing costs for rocket technology. Musk already has made an enormous difference.

That said, Tesla is an outrageously overvalued company which faces terrific internal and external headwinds. Of course, I have to confess that I thought it was a good short at $225, and $250, and $275, and so on. The only reason I never bought puts is that whenever I looked at them, I thought they were as overvalued as TSLA.

I think that TSLA is overvalued for three reasons.

Enterprise Value Based on Comps and DCF Calculations Argue for Lower Valuation

Kwan-Chen Ma wrote an interesting article a few days ago, in which he estimated that, at $370, TSLA stock is more than $100 overvalued. He based his estimate on analyst valuations and a modified Black-Scholes calculation.

Another way to value TSLA is to discount back its future cash flows, but that's pretty speculative given that the company has always had negative cash flows and often a negative variable gross production margin.

A third way to do a valuation is to compare key ratios to similar companies. Here's a sobering comparison:

Company Price: Sales Ratio Price: Earnings Ratio TSLA 7.14 -408 GM 0.31 5.33 Ford 0.29 11.87 Toyota 0.61 9.64 Apple 3.44 17.07

Let's agree that TSLA is growing much faster than Ford (NYSE:F), GM (NYSE:GM) and Toyota (NYSE:TM). But still - is $1 of TSLA revenue really worth 21 times a dollar of (profitable) GM revenue? TSLA makes cool cars. But GM makes that wonderful Corvette, has a nice new Cadillac, builds sturdy trucks, and much more.

A Weak Auto Industry Outlook Argues for Lower Valuation

TSLA has a very large backlog for the Model 3. We can be really confident in high revenue growth for the next couple of years. But the outlook for the overall auto industry is less positive:

Morgan Stanley estimates that industry sales will decline up to 20% by 2019. That's an ugly scenario given that the auto business has very high fixed costs.

A potential sales decline is not only due to credit cycle problems but also because of the potential for secular decline in ownership of cars by individuals. Future auto ownership rates may fall because of the ride sharing economy and potential increases in car utilization efficiencies due to wider use of self-driving vehicles.

Internal Risks Argue for Lower Valuation

Musk is a great visionary, and he has built two great companies. But he takes enormous risk along the way.

Some TSLA Risks

There is now a lot of execution risk for TSLA to have a smooth, low-defect introduction of the Model 3. The company has made a practice of taking on difficult-to-quantify financial risks like guaranteed trade-in values and lifetime auto insurance. The company always has pushed the envelope by introducing new technologies. TSLA is a self-driving pioneer. The famous gull wing doors on the Model X were a big risk.

In fairness to TSLA, the risks have paid off beautifully so far. You could even argue that TSLA is what it is because of the risks it has taken. The gull wing doors were outrageous, unnecessary and wonderfully Tesla. They work, too.

Still, I agree with analysts and Kwan-Chen that the company is overvalued by at least $100 a share.

Why Is Tesla So Expensive?

The question as to whether TSLA is overvalued really isn't so interesting. A more interesting question is why is TSLA so overvalued? If we can understand this, then we can assess the short opportunity better. It's a question about what unreasonable assumptions are baked into the stock price.

To assess this question, I looked at the preeminent investor resource on the Internet: Seeking Alpha. 449,000 people follow TSLA on SA. Articles about the company usually have several hundred comments. What do these articles, and particularly the comments, say about the "conventional wisdom" for TSLA?

I looked in depth at comments for a couple of notable recent TSLA articles. One was the aforementioned article by Kwan-Chen Ma about the "Musk Call." That article, which was primarily focused on valuation, has garnered nearly 400 comments. Here's a word cloud that shows what people wrote about:

You can see that there were a lot of comments about "climate," "Space," "Fast," "performance" and of course "Tesla" and "Musk." What you don't see are many instances of the word "value," or "cash flow," and so on. I did a tick sheet analyzing the focus of comments and found that the biggest topic of discussion was global warming/green energy.

I found 30 some comments strictly about value. There were 15-plus comments about ICE versus BEV. There was a nice discussion, with comment count in the mid-teens, about competitive advantage. There were fewer than 10 about SolarCity. There were 15 or so comments about SpaceX.

(Please note that my comment count was very qualitative. I ignored very short comments, comments that were tit for tat arguments, and comments that were ambiguous. It's not easy to categorize the wisdom of SA readers!)

Of course, that's the way it often is with Tesla. Comments about the company often are about contextual issues rather than value. Even professional investors get sidetracked by seemingly irrelevant matters. My favorite example of this comes from the Q4 2016 earnings call transcript, courtesy of Seeking Alpha. Tesla had just released earnings and announced that its CFO had resigned. What was the first question from the expert analysts? Here it is:

That's right, the first question in the Q4 earnings call was about Mars.

I looked at a second article, by the TSLA expert Montana Skeptic, about some very interesting SolarCity issues and also about TSLA sales. Here is the word cloud:

In Montana's excellent article, the 200-plus comments were overwhelmingly about the near-term sales outlook. There was much commentary about the quantity of pre-owned Model Ss for sale, and how they might affect new car sales and Model 3 sales. There were several other comments about ICE versus BEV technology.

There were more bullish comments than bearish ones in both articles, which is probably what you would expect for a company with TSLA's valuation. Bulls mentioned these facts:

The very large Model 3 backlog. TSLA has in the past received very good safety ratings. The Supercharger network might be a barrier to entry. The autopilot software is excellent and is continually improving. The Gigafactory could give the company battery technology leadership and lower costs. Musk is a great leader. The brand image of TSLA is very strong.

Should We Short TSLA?

I've read bearish articles about TSLA for years. They're very persuasive. They talk about issues like aggressive accounting, quality defects (especially for the Model X), TSLA's cash burn, and Musk's aggressive and inaccurate statements. The format is "here's a big problem for TSLA. I'm short." The inevitable result is a higher stock price.

TSLA stock is like the Borg. Resistance (so far) is futile.

Some of the issues that TSLA critics focus on are, in my view, simply irrelevant to the short-term valuation outlook.

Cash burn risk. The company has a market cap of $60 billion. At this point in time, cash is not a problem. Musk could do a big raise and it would have a small dilutive impact. Accounting issues? Judging from SA comments, they don't play at all. Powerwall sales? Please. In fact, I would argue that nothing that SolarCity can do or undo would dramatically impact TSLA's value. A miss of a thousand or two cars in Q2 sales? Nope. The backlog is 500,000 for the Model 3. Delays in Model 3 shipments? Doubtful. Many, if not most, analysts and fans already are skeptical about the forecasted sales ramp, and they don't care. A sale deferred is not a sale lost.

In my opinion, just one thing is likely to cause TLSA stock to crater: a change in the long-term outlook for sales growth. I say this for two reasons. First, flattening sales would put a cap on the TSLA valuation models. Valuation would switch from "sexy growth stock" mode (Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in 2009) to boring cash cow (Apple in 2017.) The PE multiple would compress. There would certainly need to be an "E" or else the "P" would really crater.

The second reason that impaired long-term growth prospects would have a big impact is because the possibility of slow growth is really not being considered by SA bulls. The issue is largely ignored in TSLA articles. People assume that growth is a sure thing because of the massive 500,000 car backlog. True, comments in the Montana Skeptic article focused a lot on sales, but more on the short-term outlook, ICE versus BEV, and used versus new Teslas. There was almost no discussion of other BEV competitors and potential competitors.

The TSLA Musk option discussion was even less focused on sales. Commenters alluded to the current giant backlog, but little else.

But the long-term sales risks are very real. A relevant article on SA on June 9, written by Zoltan Ban, caught my attention. It pointed out that TSLA will have only a 10%-12% share of worldwide EV sales in 2017. Many Chinese companies are doing very well. In Europe, sales of the Renault Zoe are annualizing now at 36,000 per year. That's 37% higher than the combination of Tesla Models S and X in Europe. Although the Ban article had a lot of data that bears on TSLA's long-term outlook, it's been largely ignored. The article recently had only 16 comments.

Meanwhile, Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIY) is planning a new factory for EVs, while Audi has aggressive EV plans as well. TSLA will soon see a lot of capable competition. If the likes of Toyota and General Motors decide to get serious about electric vehicles, they will be able to bring to bear enormous scale advantages for distribution, service and production. GM, Toyota and Volkswagon all sold more than 10 million cars in 2016. TSLA sold 84,000. In other words, each of these three companies sold more than three times as many cars every day than TSLA sold in the entire year.

To me, therefore, the big valuation disconnect for TSLA relates to what is likely to happen a year or two from now, when investors begin to see past the Model 3 backlog and view instead competition from a number of much larger companies who are facing revenue declines in their core ICE markets. The prospects for rapid growth for Tesla will be greatly diminished. This outcome is very likely, but it's not a central topic for discussion of Tesla's outlook.

Conclusion

I believe that TSLA is overvalued, but that the chickens may take as long as a year or two to come home to roost. The short-term outlook is positive because of the Model 3 backlog and relative lack of competition.

I do not recommend shorting the stock now. Although there are plenty of reasons to expect a near-term stock pullback, it's difficult to justify the put premiums unless there is a sea change in the outlook for TSLA. For instance, as I write this article, the ask for the January 2018 puts @ $300 per share is about $19. That means TSLA would need to fall by $90 per share before January for that put to be in the money. That's too expensive.

My opinion that there is a strong likelihood that TSLA will become a slow-growth company within the next 2-3 years. The auto industry is experiencing cyclically slowing sales and a secular decline. But more important, it is very likely that TSLA will face significant competition within two years. (In the case of the Renault Zoe, the competition has already arrived.)

None of this is news of course. What is notable is that investors are not focused on the possibility for significant slowing in Tesla sales growth. When this reality hits, we'll see a major revaluation of Tesla shares.