BDC Index Fund Continues To Underperform The Average

I am expecting BDCS to reduce its distributions due to some of the primary allocations cutting dividends in 2017 that will likely result in continued lower performance.

UBS ETRACS Business Development Company ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCS) and UBS ETRACS 2X Leveraged Business Development Company ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCL) are exchange traded notes that continue to underperform the average BDC for a few reasons but mostly related to allocations and fees. However, there are other risks mentioned on the UBS site:

"You may lose some or all of your investment - The ETNs are fully exposed to any decline in the level of the Index. Because the Accrued Tracking Fee (which is based on the Annual Tracking Fee) reduces your final payment, the level of the Index, as compared to the Initial Index Level, will need to increase by an amount at least equal to the percentage of the Principal Amount represented by the Accrued Tracking Fee and Redemption Fee Amount, if applicable, less any coupons that are paid, in order for you to receive an aggregate amount over the term of the ETNs equal to at least the Principal Amount of your ETNs. If the increase in the level of the Index, as compared to the Initial Index Level, is insufficient to offset the negative effect of the Accrued Tracking Fee and Redemption Fee Amount, if applicable, less coupons that are paid, or if the Final Index Level is less than the Initial Index Level, you will lose some or all of your investment at maturity or call, or upon early redemption. In addition, note that the Accrued Tracking Fee reduces the cash distributions made by the Index constituents (if any) and therefore reduces the amount of coupons paid (if any) under the ETNs" "Credit of issuer - The ETNs are senior unsecured debt obligations of the issuer, UBS, and are not, either directly or indirectly, an obligation of or guaranteed by any third party. Any payment to be made on the ETNs, including any payment at maturity, call or upon early redemption, depends on the ability of UBS to satisfy its obligations as they come due. As a result, the actual and perceived creditworthiness of UBS will affect the market value, if any, of the ETNs prior to maturity, call or early redemption. In addition, in the event UBS were to default on its obligations, you may not receive any amounts owed to you under the terms of the ETNs."

BDC Total Returns Since 2014:

As mentioned in "BDCs Are Heading Into Oversold Territory Providing Investors With 9.7% Average Dividend Yields", BDCs remain lower since early May 2017, and the average performance is currently below the S&P 500 over the last 30 months. However, there are quite a few still outperforming the market as shown below. I did not include BDCL in the table and will discuss more in an upcoming article.

Explanation of total returns: The Change in Price assumes you purchased the stock at the end of 2014. Dividends do not assume reinvestment and are calculated using the amounts paid (or accrued) divided by the purchase price.

Underperformance of BDCS compared to the average:

Lower dividend yield: BDCS is currently yielding 7.9% compared to the average BDC closer to 9.7% as shown in the article linked above. This is partially due to fees and note allocations.

BDCS is currently yielding 7.9% compared to the average BDC closer to 9.7% as shown in the article linked above. This is partially due to fees and note allocations. Lower total returns: As shown in the table above, plenty of BDCs have much higher total returns than BDCS - again, fees and allocations.

As shown in the table above, plenty of BDCs have much higher total returns than BDCS - again, fees and allocations. Likely dividend cuts: I am expecting BDCS to reduce its distributions later this year due to dividend cuts from some of its key allocations that currently account for almost 30% of the ETN. Some of these companies are discussed in my recent " dividend articles " linked below.

I am expecting BDCS to reduce its distributions later this year due to dividend cuts from some of its key allocations that currently account for almost 30% of the ETN. Some of these companies are discussed in my recent " " linked below. Continued lower returns: Keep in mind that dividend cuts also result in lower stock prices for those BDCs as well as investors in BDCS.

Higher Total Returns:

Investors looking for higher total returns and sustainable dividends should take the time to go through the following articles that discuss how to analyze BDCs:

Or for a list of BDCs that I believe will outperform over the upcoming quarters, please visit my "Sustainable Dividends" platform that now includes live Google spreadsheets with real-time updated pricing and recommendations, easy to use and helpful in identifying actionable opportunities during market volatility.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABDC, ACSF, AINV, ARCC, BKCC, CGBD, FDUS, FSIC, GAIN, GARS, GBDC, GLAD, GSBD, HCAP, MAIN, MRCC, MVC, NMFC, PFLT, PNNT, SAR, SCM, SLRC, SUNS, SVVC, TCAP, TCPC, TPVG, TSLX, WHF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.