AT&T: Time Warner Deal Counter-Intuitively Lowers Risk For Current Shareholders

At first glance the massive debt load AT&T (NYSE: T) is set to inherent via the Time Warner (NYSE: TWX) acquisition is scary. It conjures up images of Atlas taking the entire weight of the world on his shoulders for me. Many extremely bearish articles and analyst notes regarding the massive debt load created by the AT&T and Time Warner merger have been published as of late. Here is an example of the latest one.

The articles and notes paint a very scary picture of the company's future for current AT&T shareholders fraught with asset sales, dividend cuts, and massive dilution. This is all due to the massive debt load created by the combined entity. I beg to differ. In the following piece, we make the case the Time Warner acquisition actually lowers risk rather than raises it for concerned shareholders.

Contrarian perspective

The current thinking that risk has become a lot higher for current shareholders due to AT&T's acquisition of Time Warner is misplaced if you ask me. Counterintuitively, I see the merger as lowering risk rather than raising it. Let me explain.

Role reversal

If the roles were reversed and Verizon (NYSE: VZ) was purchasing Time Warner and AT&T was buying Yahoo (NASDAQ: YHOO) I posit I would be a lot more worried about my dividend being cut than I am right now.

I would be much more worried about future cash flows if AT&T was standing still rather than being on a quest to become the global leader in telecommunications, media and technology. In order to do this, AT&T has taken out a large amount of debt to facilitate the build out of a fifth generation network to support unlimited data and content distribution.

High debt load worries addressed

Bearish authors make the point the debt load will be extremely high once the merger is completed, wreaking havoc on the stock and dividend distribution. I don't see this way. The fact of the matter is both companies have been handling their respective debt loads just fine as of today. What's more, I only see the debt becoming easier to handle after the merger.

There will surely be increased profits combined with lowered cost due to the synergistic nature of the merger. AT&T management states it will see an immediate three-fold increase in Time Warner's advertising revenue with very little expense attached. You can read my in-depth article about this here. Both AT&T and Time Warner are handling their respective debt payments just fine as of today. Some have stated there is a good chance AT&T will cut the dividend to service the debt load. I don't see this happening. There would be a better chance AT&T would have to cut the dividend if they weren't making all the right moves to disrupt the industry. What's more, AT&T is a dividend aristocrat.

Dividend aristocrat status

AT&T has grown the dividend for the past 32 years since 1985. This means the company did not cut the dividend when the dot-com bubble busted or during the great recession bottom of 2009. That is a pretty strong dividend-paying resume if you ask me. I have faith AT&T can navigate the debt load and continue to grow the dividend.

The three things I want to see from an income stock in my portfolio is a solid, long-term growth story, safe and predictable cash flows, and a long history of increasing dividend payouts. I would say AT&T has all the bases covered.

My Take

AT&T is on a quest to become the global leader in telecommunications, media and technology. So the company is spending billions to upgrade the network worldwide. On top of this, AT&T is spending $85 billion to buy Time Warner. Time Warner is the final piece of the puzzle and the key strategic asset that will allow AT&T to disrupt the industry.

I like this plan. What this means to me is the leadership of AT&T has its eye on the ball. This reminds me of another investing mantra I feel may be lost on many so focused on the short term and the past. Wayne Gretzky's famed quote to his son regarding hockey:

"Skate to where the puck is going, not where it has been."

I am buying into AT&T now based on where I see the company going in the coming years, not where it now or where it has been.

The Bottom Line

AT&T has set out on a very difficult mission… to disrupt the way content is curated and distributed. In order to do this the company is acquiring Time Warner and upgrading its entire network. This does not come cheap. Nonetheless, I have faith in AT&T's management to make it happen. The bottom line is if AT&T was not staying one step ahead of the competition, counterintuitively, I believe the risk to the dividend would be exponentially higher, not lower. Those are my thoughts on the matter. I look forward to reading yours.

