Broadwind Energy: 50% Upside Potential

Broadwind Energy (BWEN) is the lowest priced stock in the Diversified Machinery industry. However, I don't think the stock deserves to be trading with such a low valuation. The demand for the company's wind-related products is likely to increase over multiple years as global demand for renewable energy increases and as costs for utility companies to implement wind power decrease. Broadwind is already profitable with strong expected increases in future earnings for 2017 and 2018 (consensus). The strong earnings growth is likely to drive the stock to outperform over the next several years from the low current valuation.

Global Demand for Wind Energy

The Global Wind Energy Council predicts that by 2030, wind power could reach 2,100 GW of power and supply up to 20% of global electricity. Wind currently provided 469 GW and supplied 3% of global power in 2016. So, the growth for wind energy implies an approximate 12% annual growth rate. This has been the pace of wind growth for the past 5 years.

The strong double-digit annual growth rate for wind is likely to boost Broadwind Energy's revenue for the company's tower, weldments, and gearing products. Broadwind manufactures the large multiple megawatt wind turbines that are used by power generation companies. Therefore, I expect Broadwind to benefit from this strong growth.

The main reason why I think Broadwind will experience strong growth over multiple years is the low relative cost of wind energy. The cost of wind energy is now competitive with other forms of energy. Wind is actually now one of the lowest-cost types of energy with a range of $32/MWh to $62 MWh. This is cheaper than a natural gas reciprocating engine which has a cost range of $68/MWh to $101/MWh. Wind also has a cheaper cost range than utility scale solar, which has a cost range of $46/MWh to $92/MWh.

The low cost of wind energy is likely to drive power generation companies to develop more wind power projects going forward. There might be some fluctuations in wind-related projects in the short term. However, the long-term trend should favor growth for wind energy.

With the cost of wind energy decreasing, the private market can drive the growth. Power generation companies will want to implement the lowest cost forms of energy over the long term. With wind energy, power generation companies will have high upfront costs to set up wind farms. Then, they will reap the benefit of being without ongoing input costs as compared to using fuels such as coal and natural gas. Power generation companies can lock in low electricity rates for the next 20 to 30 years via power purchase agreements (PPAs).

Undervaluation

Broadwind Energy is trading at only 8.6X expected 2018 EPS of $0.55 (consensus). The company's competitors are trading with higher valuations. Trinity Industries (TRN) and Vestas Wind Systems (OTCPK:VWDRY) are trading with forward PE ratios of 25 and 15.7 respectively. The Diversified Machinery industry is trading with an average forward PE of about 18. So, Broadwind is a bargain on a relative valuation basis.

While I think that all three of these companies will thrive over the next several years due to the positive outlook for wind energy growth, I see Broadwind with the most upside potential due to the company's low valuation. The market is likely to reward Broadwind's stock as the company's growth is achieved over the next few years. With Broadwind's forward P/E below 10, there is plenty of room for the price to increase at an above average pace.

Source: pinterest.com

Company Specific Tailwinds

Broadwind became more diversified with the acquisition of the Red Wolf Company, which was completed in February 2017. Red Wolf is a fabricator, kitter, and assembler of industrial systems. Red Wolf supports the global gas turbine after market. So, this acquisition allows Broadwind to benefit from the natural gas side of the energy business.

The Red Wolf acquisition diversifies Broadwind with natural gas exposure. I see this as a way for Broadwind to gain additional revenue, while the company grows its wind business. If the company's wind business has a soft year, Broadwind can compensate for some of that through the Red Wolf natural gas based business.

Broadwind has a backlog of $182 million as of the end of Q1 2017. This is 2.1X higher than the company's backlog of $86 million as of the end of Q1 2016. If the $9 million from the Red Wolf acquisition is excluded, Broadwind would still have a backlog increase of over 100%.

The American Gear Manufacturers Association saw an inflection point for the gearing business in late 2016. The association is forecasting 7% annual growth for gearing over the next few years. Broadwind did experience a doubling of gearing orders in Q1 2017 over Q1 2016.

Broadwind is likely to achieve steady increases in revenue as the company works through its backlog. However, there might be dips along the way. For example, the company expects tower volumes to be down in 2017. Broadwind expects to move past this downturn by late 2017 or early 2018. With the stock valued so low, I think the negative news of 2017's downturn is largely priced in.

Broadwind is working on lowering tower production costs by improving welding and paint productivity. This will help drive higher margins and higher profitability for the company's largest segment.

The company's balance sheet looks solid. Broadwind has 2.3X more total assets than total liabilities. The company has 1.07X more current assets than current liabilities. With more assets than total liabilities, Broadwind is in good shape to handle short and long-term obligations.

The Risks

Short term fluctuations for orders can create downturns for Broadwind's revenue. This can lead to short-term sharp sell-offs for the stock price. While this is a risk for shareholders, I think investors can take advantage of dips in the stock price by beginning a position in the stock or adding to current positions.

Changes in U.S. government incentives for renewable energy could impact Broadwind's business. However, the lower cost of wind energy as compared to other forms of energy should make the company less sensitive to incentives going forward.

Conclusion

I think investors can take advantage of Broadwind's low valuation for a long-term investment. The market is most likely not giving the stock the valuation it deserves due to U.S. political stances. For example, the Trump administration's decision to withdraw from the Paris accord has investors fearful that the administration will not continue or implement policies that are conducive for renewable energy.

However, I think this fear is overblown. The lower cost of wind as compared to other forms of energy will allow the market to drive the growth over the long-term. Furthermore, just because the U.S. withdraws from the Paris accord does not mean that the U.S. will not continue incentives for wind energy.

The long-term outlook for wind energy is positive for many years. I think that Broadwind will be a strong beneficiary of the shift to wind energy over the next decade. Therefore, I think investors would be wise to pick up the stock while the company is valued so low. I project that the stock will outperform the broader market over the next few years as the forward P/E expands from 8.6 to approach the industry's average of 18. The stock's growth will be driven by strong double-digit earnings growth of more than 20% for 2018 (consensus) plus P/E expansion. My price forecast calls for 50% stock growth over the next 12 to 18 months.

If you like my analysis, click on "Follow" at the top of the article near my name. That will allow my articles to display on your homepage as they are published.

Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only (not a solicitation to buy or sell stocks). I am not a registered investment advisor. Investors should do their own research or consult a financial advisor to determine what investments are appropriate for their individual situation. This article expresses my opinions and I cannot guarantee that the information/results will be accurate.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.