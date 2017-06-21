Oracle: Another Blowout Quarter

I would not be surprised to see ORCL reach $60 within the next 12 months.

Not unlike fiscal 3Q17, Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) reported another blowout quarter this Wednesday, after the closing bell. As a result, the stock was up just about 10% for the day around 4:30 p.m. EST, including the 1% gain from the regular trading session.

While the Street expected revenues to decline nearly -1.5% YOY to $10.45 billion, Oracle handily beat consensus by a sizable $440 million to deliver $10.89 billion in total sales and a +3% YOY top-line growth, in constant currency terms. Meanwhile, $0.89 in non-GAAP EPS came in a solid 11 cents above consensus of $0.78, despite the FX headwinds.

There is no question that cloud has finally kicked into gear, following a 2016 filled with questions and doubts about whether Oracle could transition its business model away from licensing and software fast enough. Cloud SaaS grew at 69% on a constant currency basis, not far from last quarter's 74%. The growth pace is still impressive despite the sequential decline, considering SaaS has become a $1 billion-per-quarter business in fiscal 4Q17 and should soon represent more than 10% of total revenues for the first time ever. Total GAAP cloud revenues, on the other hand, has already reached 12.5% vs. only 8.1% last year.

Very importantly, scale has continued to boost cloud margins fast, with the initial investments made into growing the platforms paying off. On a non-GAAP basis, cloud SaaS margins improved drastically to 65% from 54% last year, although margins in the smaller cloud PaaS and IaaS businesses have decreased to 47% from 54%. Net-net, total company non-GAAP op margins increased 98 bps ex-FX, accelerating the pace of the company's op margin expansion in fiscal 2017.

As I had pointed out in a previous article, Oracle's trailing twelve-month revenues and GAAP op margin seemed to have reached a bottom in mid-2016, around the time that growth in the cloud business had started to offset the headwinds from the unwinding of licensing and software. The trend continued in fiscal 4Q17, to shareholders' joy.

See graph below for a visual on how these metrics have evolved over the past three years.

ORCL Revenue (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

On the stock

Oracle has been doing a good job transitioning its business model to the cloud, despite skepticism that persisted through much of fiscal 2016 and early fiscal 2017. As a result, shares have appreciated about 30% YTD, while valuation multiples climbed out of their late 2016 trough (see graphs below).

ORCL PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

I believe that much of Oracle's upside has been realized, but that is not to say that the party is over. With projected growth modest but healthy and the cloud transition still under way, I would not be surprised to see ORCL reach $60 within the next 12 months. The combination of a rapidly increasing cloud business and improved margins along with a solid balance sheet makes the case for an investment in the stock appealing to me, even if forward P/E may continue to expand into the high teens.

