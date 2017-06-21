Natural Gas Production Impacted By Tropical Storm Cindy

Lower gas prices will serve as their own catalyst in the summer, boosting power burn and lowering injections.

We expect total gas supplies to remain around the 2016 level throughout the summer.

U.S. gas production is stagnating after going over 72 Bcf/d earlier in June.

Welcome to the weather impact edition of Natural Gas Daily!

Tropical storm Cindy is currently blasting through the Gulf of Mexico, impacting offshore natural gas production, LNG export demand, offshore oil production, and crude imports. The impact on U.S. gas production was a drop below the elusive 70 Bcf/d, and production will quickly recover after the storm.

In this article, we will look at the latest supply trends and how they are measuring up to 2016 and 2015.

In the graph above, you can clearly see that the recent momentum in U.S. gas production has stalled at around 71.5 Bcf/d. There was a brief period in June when production went over 72 Bcf/d, but it has since fallen back below 70 Bcf/d due to storm-related shut-ins.

How are Canadian gas net imports holding up this year?

Interestingly, the wide AECO basis spread has kept Canadian gas net imports elevated relative to 2016 and 2015 figures. In addition, Canadian natural gas storage is in a much tighter situation than the U.S. As the summer months move along, we should see the basis differential tighten and result in potentially lower gas imports.

Where does that leave us for overall U.S. gas supplies?

Total gas supplies remain stuck around 2016 levels and materially below 2015. The trend is for stagnant total gas supplies over the summer months, with rising Lower 48 gas production boosting overall supplies higher into year-end.

We expect total gas supplies to remain around 2016 averages for the remainder of the summer. If natural gas prices for the summer months remain below $3/MMBtu, then the current projected storage injections will remain considerably lower than the five-year average, pushing storage levels below the five-year average sometime at the end of July. Low natural gas prices will serve as their own catalyst over the next few months.

