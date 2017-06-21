TJX Companies - The Treasure Hunt Of Retail

At a time when e-commerce is rapidly growing, many retailers around the globe are closing up shop. One retailer, however, seems to be outlasting the online trend. TJ Companies (NYSE:TJX), the owner of TJ Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods, is still keeping the faith in its in-store shoppers. So far, this strategy seems to be working.

As reported by Suzanne Kapner of the Wall Street Journal, TJX's "annual sales exceed those of Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN) and J.C. Penney Co. (NYSE: JCP) combined." While stores in the retail industry, including the once dominant Macy's (NYSE: M) are feeling the wrath of online retailer Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), TJX is hoping to expand to 5,600 stores in the near future.

Their business strategy might be antiquated but it is proving to still be effective. Since the company's origin in 1987, their goal has been to provide limited quantities of brand names at bargain prices. While many of those brand name companies continue to struggle, TJX takes advantage. The lag in the American retail market allows TJX to purchase goods at liquidated or bargain prices. This allows the company to keep their costs low and compete with many of the larger brands.

The above figure, taken from the Wall Street Journal, shows how TJX has performed relative to the former retail juggernaut Macy's. The difference between the two companies is mostly in their commitments to specific brands. Macy's has ties and specific sections of their stores designated to apparel producers such as Tommy Hilfiger, Under Armour, Adidas, and Ralph Lauren. Contrary to that business model, TJX adjusts its product inventory depending on whether the styles are selling and consumer demand. This allows the company to not be locked into deals with dated apparel companies, but also prevents them from selling brands exclusively as Macy's continues to do.

At a time when consumers are growing weary of in-store shopping, many investors worry about TJX's inability or unwillingness to market their goods online. While 18% of Macy's annual revenue stems from e-commerce, only 1% of TJX's revenue is made online. This statistic comes at the cost of off-price retailing. Many brands dislike the idea of their items being easily accessible at lower prices on a rival company's websites. This takes profits away from the sales they could get from their own online marketplaces. Despite this, TJX is not really designed to move products from distribution centers as their stores typically do not have their own stock rooms. Although the company has strayed away from the latest technological innovation in the retail market, their sales have remained solid.

Over the past six months, the stock has fallen about 8 points. However, with a changing retail landscape, TJMaxx has room to grow where other retailers simply cannot. With Macy's planning to eliminate 100 stores throughout 2017, there will undoubtedly be excess merchandise going on the market. TJX profits on the overproduction and historically myopic nature of large retailers. As retailers begin closing up shop, they will sell to TJX the products they have been struggling to move.

Amazon is expanding its retail presence, and as I reported back in January, "Amazon's shares in the apparel market could jump to 14% by 2020)." While Amazon continues to expand its footprint in retail, competing companies will have to adjust. This means closing down stores and selling overproduced items at bargain prices. This is where TJX has historically made its money and where it will continue to do so.

TJX cannot go on competing this way forever. The company will have to expand its online presence or risk being the latest company to fall at the hands of Amazon. Certainly, if you are currently an investor in TJX, you will soon begin to see some returns. For now, TJX has survived Amazon's wrath and many analysts, including Jim Cramer, value the firm as a buy.

TJX continues to bring in repeat customers while managing their inventory in a very innovative way. In a Barron's interview with Dana Telsey of Telsey Advisory Group, the CEO articulates why off-price retailers continue to successfully battle e-commerce. She said that off-price retailers "are exciting to consumers and offer value with a more extensive category assortment than in the past, and frankly, diversification. Home Goods has been one of the most successful home concepts, and TJX is talking about a second one, though it hasn't given any details. Burlington has 25% off some of the luxury-goods brands, whether it is Burberry, Prada, or Gucci. This makes it exciting to millennials, their parents, for men and women."

These retailers do not operate only to serve one gender, age, or demographic. A variety of people visit their stores and they adjust their inventories to suit their needs. This is the "treasure hunt" of an experience that these retailers offer. That is, finding brand name, unique styles at relatively cheaper prices. This consumer experience is one that is unlikely matched by retailers who exclusively sell brands where you know exactly what you are going to get.

It is the thrill that some consumers find in shopping that allows TJX to endure in today's economic climate. Similar to the appeal of a thrift shop, consumers enjoy finding apparel that is stylish at lower prices. In order to last in the long run, however, TJX must begin exploring the opportunities of e-commerce or be innovative in other ways. While department stores slow down, TJX will quickly speed up and take on the excess and inexpensive inventory of that industry. If shopping is anything like treasure hunting, then off-price retailers such as TJX are where consumers can find gold.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.