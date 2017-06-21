Uncertainty About Uncertainty - Goldman Reveals The 'Hidden Risks'

The bank's latest reinforces the idea that systematic strats and VIX ETPs are creating hidden risks in the market.

On Tuesday evening, Goldman joined the amusing game of one-upmanship in which everyone competes to produce the best research note on volatility.

There's a highly amusing game of one-upmanship going on among sell-siders right now to see who can come up with the best note on the low volatility (NYSEARCA:VXX) regime.

This is the professional manifestation of the cottage industry that's developed for opinions about persistently placid markets.

Everyone's got something to add that they imagine is incremental, and thanks to the rampant proliferation of VIX ETPs, a whole lot of retail investors now fancy themselves futures traders.

So if the homegamers feel like they need to weigh in and explain why they just doubled down on their inverse VIX ETP (NASDAQ:XIV) position and if every newsletter purveyor and/or "risk manager" feels like they need to pen an Op-ed or otherwise comment to the mainstream financial news media, Wall Street is now engaged in a similar scramble to document what's going on with volatility, which means the Marko Kolanovics and Rocky Fishmans of the world are hard at work.

On Tuesday evening, Goldman put out something called "The upside of boring: Risks & asset allocation in low vol regimes," a note I've playfully dubbed the bank's "magnum-volpus" (get it?).

Basically, it's Goldman saying "see if you can top this" to the rest of Wall Street. In short, it's such a sweeping, comprehensive survey of the landscape that I simply can't imagine they intended it to be anything other than a demonstration of the bank's capacity to produce the best research on the Street.

Given that, it's not only impossible, but also largely pointless to try and summarize the whole thing. So instead what I think I'll do is point out what I think are some of the more important passages here and then maybe later I'll revisit it and highlight a few of the more general (but less actionable) observations from the piece.

To me, one of the more important observations is tied directly to a point I've made a lot lately. Namely that changes in market structure have created a very, very fragile system.

This goes back to my contention that the interplay between VIX ETPs and systematic strats like risk parity, volatility control funds, and CTAs has created a feedback loop that, while "virtuous" in good times, could become decidedly dangerous when things start moving in the "wrong" direction.

Principal among these concerns is the idea that exceptionally low volatility makes a nominally/optically small spike look huge in percentage terms. That would appear to materially increase the chances of inverse and levered ETPs having to buy VIX futs into a volatility spike. That could wipe out some volatility sellers but perhaps more importantly, a volatility spike that's effectively supercharged by ETP behavior could end up triggering deleveraging by volatility sensitive programmatic strats like, for instance, volatility control funds.

"Given the low starting point of the VIX, these strategies are at risk of catastrophic losses [and] for some strategies, this would happen if the VIX increases from ~10 to only ~20 (not far from the historical average level for VIX)," JPMorgan's Kolanovic wrote earlier this month, adding that "one scenario would be of e.g. VIX increasing from ~10 to ~15, followed by a collapse in liquidity given the market's knowledge that certain structures need to cover short positions."

Deutsche Bank's Rocky Fishman agrees. "Currently, the combination of low VIX futures levels (making an N-point vol spike look like a huge percentage), large short ETPs, and large levered ETPs leaves over $70mm vega to buy on a hypothetical 5-vol spike in the VIX futures curve," Fishman wrote last month, in a note I've quoted ad nauseum. "it is uncertain how liquid the VIX futures market would be after that kind of vol spike."

Ok, but here's the key point (again from Fishman): "Inverse and levered VIX ETPs' need to buy VIX futures when vol is rising and sell it when vol is falling creates a feedback loop in vol that can lead to high vol-of-vol."

Yes, "high vol-of-vol." Which brings us to the above-mentioned note from Goldman, who observes that higher vol-of-vol leads directly to the build up of "hidden risks". Consider this:

And 'hidden risks' have increased as vol of vol has trended up. And vol of vol has been increasing, driving concerns on market fragility - after the 'flash crash' in May 2010, parallels were drawn to 'Black Monday' in 1987. Since then, there have been several days with sharp equity declines and intraday volatility. Exhibit 28 shows that the 10-year average volatility of S&P 500 1-month volatility has increased since the 2000s. The 5-year vol of vol has increased even more recently, indicating that this is not skewed by the GFC. Another way to illustrate increased vol of vol is to split the 10-year average of S&P 500 1-month volatility into periods with volatility above and below 15% (Exhibit 29). The 10-year average volatility below 15% has been largely unchanged since the late 1970s but vol above 15% has trended higher.

Consider again this idea that the low level of volatility magnifies nominally insignificant events. Here's how I put on Tuesday night:

...there's a certain extent to which the waters are muddied by low realized volatility turning nominally/optically minor selloffs into multi-sigma events.

Here's Goldman again:

There have been more 2- and 3-standard deviation return days for the S&P 500 (relative to volatility in the prior 12 months) - such sharp moves are usually skewed to the downside and are very difficult to position for. The past year has been unusually quiet, with fewer 2- and 3-standard deviation moves, but it seems too early to disregard the trend of increased vol of vol (Exhibit 30). The 10-year rolling averages of both have trended up in the last 25 years to levels from before the Great Moderation (Exhibit 31).

See how this comes together? And in case you were wondering if the types of programmatic strats that I keep pounding the table on are part and parcel of this, allow me to excerpt one last passage from Goldman's piece:

Increased vol of vol may reflect changes in the market microstructure: (1) changes in bank regulation such as Dodd-Frank and the Volcker rule, which have reduced liquidity across assets, (2) the rise of systematic investing, e.g., passive/smart beta strategies that reduce liquidity can drive crowding, (3) CTAs, risk parity and volatility target funds, that often invest very pro-cyclically and (4) levered or liquidity-constrained exchange-traded products, e.g, on high yield credit or commodities.

Now think back to the chart I showed you less than 24 hours ago:

(Bloomberg)

Again, there's a ton more to go over from this particular note, but in the interest of not causing readers' eyes to glaze over, I'll leave it at that for now.

One final note. If you're having trouble comprehending the above, try this: instead of "vol-of-vol", think of it as "uncertainty about uncertainty."

That should help. Maybe.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.