Oil Is Crumbling, And If You're In High Yield, You Need To Pay Attention

Draw your own conclusions, but do take a minute to consider a chart I made for you.

With WTI near a 10-month low, high yield investors should note that HY energy is becoming disconnected with broader junk spreads.

Oil slipped into a bear market on Tuesday and it got worse on Wednesday.

Well, it's Wednesday afternoon as I write this and although I mentioned it over at HR, I think it's worth penning something quick on it for this platform too.

If you're in high yield, it's probably time to start paying attention to crude (NYSEARCA:USO) if you aren't already.

Earlier this year, the correlation between iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) and oil spiked (HARD) amid a downturn in crude prices.

(Bloomberg)

And while high yield as a whole has held up reasonably well lately amid the chaos in crude, HY energy is starting to crumble and you've got to wonder how long it will be before that bleeds over.

As you're probably aware, oil entered a bear market on Tuesday amid acute anxiety surrounding an oversupplied market (Libya is now producing the most oil in four years, a development that only added to the sense of angst).

On Wednesday, things went from bad to worse as WTI plunged to a 10-month low despite ostensibly bullish EIA data and Brent fell below $45 for the first time since November:

Well, this is starting to weigh heavily on HY energy.

Specifically, spreads are blowing out, but the real notable is the decoupling of HY energy from HY as a whole:

Note that earlier this year, there was considerable debate about whether HY energy would trade inside of HY as a whole, a prospect I suggested was absurd given the likelihood that crude would be able to stage a sustainable rally.

Well, now you're seeing what I meant.

The question is whether the blowout in HY energy spreads will ultimately spill over into HY more broadly, and I would gently suggest that the answer is "yes."

Of course if you, like a whole lot of folks on Wall Street, think that crude will make a comeback, then by all means go with your gut, but if you're in high yield ETFs, the last chart shown above is one you really should take a few minutes to consider.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.