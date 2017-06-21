Oracle: How High Will It Go Tomorrow?

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) came in with good earnings as expected by our buy signals, is trading at $50 in the after hours market, and we want to know how high it will go tomorrow. To find out, we want to look at the fundamentals and technicals that are driving price higher.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) was put into our 15 stock, Daily Index Beaters' portfolio just before earnings because of our buy signals and our timing signal to buy on weakness. The timing signal just clicked off as supply switched to demand just before earnings. (That is our Trigger swing trade signal.) As demand comes in we expect price to go higher. Obviously, these buyers were looking for good earnings. Let's see why.

Analysts

Flashratings.com showed a median target of $54 for recent analysts. As you can see on the chart below, ORCL closed at $46.33.

Nasdaq.com showed that 17 out of 26 analysts had a buy rating before earnings. The consensus analyst target was $48 and the high target was $55. Next year the analysts were looking for $2.62 and just modest growth. If I put a very generous PE of 20 for this slow growth stock, I come up with a $52.40 target. That means that ORCL is fully valued here. Now with the good earnings out, we can expect to see the consensus target move up between $50 and $55. If we use $55, then ORCL trading at $50 will not move much higher tomorrow. The closer price moves toward the Flashratings' median target of $54, the closer price comes to a pullback.

Fundamentals

Finviz.com gives us a quick look at the fundamental metrics, color coded to help. The P/E is much too high for this low growth stock. The FP/E is lower but still double the long-term growth forecast. The PEG is in the red reflecting this valuation problem. The P/FCF and debt also look bad, but P/B and P/C look good.

The short ratio is high enough to account for some of the short squeeze buying after the good earnings report. Once the shorts are covered that demand pressure on price will disappear and it's back to fundamentals.

Technicals

As you can see in the chart below, all the signals are positive and moving up. There was a big, pop up, buy signal back in March and ORCL shows a consolidating pattern since then, with price looking to move higher after earnings. Relative strength (ORCL:$SPX) finally broke out into outperformer mode, outperforming the Index again. The chart looks very positive, reflecting the positive rise in targets by recent analysts. This chart is expecting good earnings and that is what happened.

Conclusion

We put it into our Daily Index Beaters portfolio before earnings because of the buy signals created by analyst optimism before earnings. The fundamentals and technicals are confirming that optimism. I think price will move up, but will pull back as it moves closer to the analysts' Flashratings' target of $54. I think ORCL is fully valued at $50 but could move slightly higher after tomorrow until the shorts are covered.

