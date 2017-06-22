What Exactly Is OPEC Doing?

I like to think that people are smart, so I believe there is more to the oil story than most people are reporting on. While it can be difficult to keep up with the news all of the time, connecting the OPEC dots since the Doha meeting announcement is getting confusing.

Every time the price of oil has fallen, these guys have announced one thing or another. Even before the last meeting in May 2017, Saudi Arabia said that if anyone cheats they will make up the difference. They did not follow through on this, and they also did not follow through on increasing the cuts. The market was completely convinced that OPEC would increase the cuts, so prices went up, but did not reach recent highs and fell.

Over the weekend, the UAE energy minister said that he did not think a meeting before the regularly scheduled November meeting is necessary. Suhail bin Mohammed al-Mazrouei's reasoning was that the "third quarter is coming and the holidays are coming and demand will pick up. This is typical -- at the end of the second quarter every year, you have a slowdown." Now, oil prices are at seven-month lows.

It's been a busy time for oil of late. Saudi Arabia completed a record-setting bond sale last fall, and said that they want to essentially go green. India has said all cars will be electric by 2030. Floating storage is already starting to build up again, and U.S. production is on the rise. Saudi Arabia went to the lengths of changing to the Gregorian calendar to save money last year, and they were complaining about not being able to pay expatriates and sending them home. And OPEC compliance has deteriorated since the beginning of the year.

My questions now are as follows:

Was there really ever plan to actually boost oil prices in the longer term?

Observing the behavior of OPEC and non-OPEC nations, it appears as if many continue to cling to market share over market price. For example, after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced it would crack down on banks' commodity trading branches as Janet Yellen came to be the new chair in 2014, the speculative bubble began to pop. As prices started to ,fall nations had to pump more and more to make up for the difference in income, and this action then snowballed into a race to the bottom. That turned out to be about who will become the king of the supply mountain and stay alive.

Where are we now is really what I have been scratching my head about for a bit. Was the race paused? Could this be the last shakeout of any producers hanging on by a thread? Give them a head fake, make them think everything will be OK and then push prices just out of reach for the most expensive and/or small producers?

All that said, I get the feeling that the fight for market share never really ended. Prices are going to be forced to stay lower for longer because of the hoopla and data from the forward futures curves all the way out to 2020.

Is this a blunder that lost OPEC its credibility?

The last meeting in May really called OPEC into question -- or maybe we should call overzealous speculators into question. Either way, OPEC ministers did talk up additional actions for this meeting, did not deliver and prices went down.

Here is a timeline of sorts: Starting from the oil bottom in February 2016, an emergency meeting was announced for April in Doha. There were no cuts proposed at this meeting. Next, another emergency meeting was announced over the summer for the end of September. Here, OPEC agrees to later agree, at the November meeting, to organize cuts that will be enforced on Jan. 1, 2017. This brings us to the May meeting, where the current cuts were extended for nine months. Some suggested another meeting in September 2017, but others are speaking out and saying that's unnecessary. The regularly scheduled OPEC annual meeting in November 2017 is still on.

When you compare this timeline to the price chart below, the recent high is right around when the cuts started, and price has not been able to retest that in six months.

Last winter, OPEC was so worried about oil prices that they called emergency meetings throughout the year, culminating in the cutting in January of this year. Now prices are going down, OPEC does not appear to be living up to their expectations, and I am, again, scratching my head. All I can come up with is that it was a bait and switch play, or a complete disaster. Either way, they have lost credibility in the short term as far as the price action I see on my screen when an oil minister pipes up.

As I said at the beginning of this article, I like to believe that people are intelligent. So, in my mind this is a continuation of the market share or "king of the hill" game, and/or a pivot into bigger and better things. I could be wrong, but I don't see prices going to $100 for the next few years, short of a nuclear war -- and let's strongly hope that is not the case.

Is this a pivot to something else, like a natural gas cartel OPEC 2.0?

Natural gas leaves much less of a carbon footprint than many other fuel sources, and therefore is becoming much more popular among environmentally conscious nations. Saudi Arabia has many investments in Russian gas and oil. Major oil producers, such as Shell (NYSE:RDS.A), BP (NYSE:BP) and Saudi Aramco (Private:ARMCO) are looking at becoming more involved in natural gas production.

As previously stated, even major oil producing countries like Saudi Arabia are spending beaucoup bucks on greener pastures, and Indians will all be driving electric cars relatively soon. Not only that, but I think I am entitled to the speculation that China will not be burning coal forever and could turn to natural gas products, along with renewables.

How will this all affect oil prices? To me it says that oil producing nations and international corporations do not see a rosy future for oil prices over the long term. This does not mean that another speculative bubble, a temporary supply shortage or major disaster could not bring prices over $80/barrel at some point in the future. But, it does mean that eventually oil will be phased out of most of the industries it is currently supplied for. I guess that would be anywhere oil or some form of it combusted or burned, so that leaves petrochemicals, which took ~10% of the world oil supply to produce in 2016.

Conclusion

With CL contracts in contango, people are selling oil rather than storing it for the longer term. Also, large commodity traders have sold off their oil storage facilities; to me this says oil prices will remain lower for longer. Meaning that it could be years before we see a significant price increase -- depending on how things play out, of course.

What happens next? To be honest, the $45 area is pretty fair price. That keeps most producers going over the long term, except the most expensive producers, which include oil sands and offshore production. Once these can no longer be sustained, the storage glut will be cleared if it has not already and oil prices will take off. This plan will take years to come to fruition.

To me the market looks as if it will range around $45 (perhaps a few dollars lower) give or take usually $5 (up to $10 on each side), unless there is some big change or disaster, for the next six months to a year. Well, OK, I'm really saying for the next two to three years. I trade futures contracts, but a great option for many investors would be to play the range in the U.S. Oil ETF (NYSEARCA:USO) with shares or options.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I hold no long-term oil positions at the moment and will be short-term trading oil futures when they are open.