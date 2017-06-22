Foot Locker: The Wake Doesn't Drive The Boat

Foot Locker, then at $68, was my best short idea for 2016. Clearly I was early, but my qualitative short thesis is playing out.

If true, this would be very disruptive for Foot Locker. Amazon could potentially displace the company's position and steal its fat gross margin dollars.

This morning we were greeted with the news that Nike (NYSE:NKE) is close to selling its products directly on Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) (see the news headlines below). This is, of course, negative news for shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL), as its halcyon days selling $250 basketball and $200 running shoes at super-fat gross margins could be ancient history.

As of the opening bell, shares of FL opened swiftly lower, down 8%, with 1.8 million shares traded by 9:36 am EST.

(Source: Fidelity)

Incidentally, as part of Seeking Alpha's best short idea contest, way back in early 2016, I wrote a very detailed piece and shared my Foot Locker short thesis. Please note, my third bullet point and qualitative argument that Nike could start selling its products directly instead of giving away the fat gross margin dollars to Foot Locker is occurring before our eyes.

Keep in mind, Foot Locker is merely a retailer that isn't virtually integrated. The company hasn't cultivated the marketing and brand empire for Nike and it doesn't create the next great and highly popular basketball or running shoes - it merely buys large quantities of inventory from the Nikes of the world. In "olden days", it made sense for Nike to sell large volumes of merchandise to FL in exchange for steady manufacturing orders/firm commitments, and in turn FL took a big piece of the industry "profit pool" (to break out a cool MBA buzzword). By the way, two of my favorite Babson professors, who incidentally were Harvard MBAs themselves, often used the word "profit pools" during my Babson MBA night school days. Looking back, while at Babson, these two professors tried to teach us how to practice the dark art of trying to reverse-engineer industry profits pools. It is a great skill set, if you can master it.

(Source: My February 1, 2016, FL short article)

Incidentally, I think most of the sell side and many fellow SA authors were fooled by Foot Locker's low P/E ratio and strong past (emphasis on past) earnings history. As I have tried to share, most notably in my article "For The Love Of The Game" written on September 12, 2015, I had the privilege of learning how stocks actually work from my two great buy-side mentors. I think FL is the perfect example and reminder that stocks are about the future.

As the late and great inspirational speaker and author Wayne Dyer once said, "The wake doesn't drive the boat". The same wisdom can be applied to stocks. It is all about the future "E" in earnings. It now appears that Amazon has disrupted another retailer that once appeared immune to kryptonite.

That said, I do want to keep it real and admit that I too make my fair share of mistakes or am "early" as they say in the business, at times. For example, I have loved, and continue to love, Macy's (NYSE:M). We have been early buying shares of Macy's and have the unrealized losses to prove it, as Macy's has been swept up in a sea of negativity. However, I am sticking with Macy's and continue to believe it is mispriced and can find a way to win back some of the apparel industry's profits.

As I said, most of the sell side and many authors got fooled by Foot Locker's low P/E ratio. P/E ratios don't matter when there are inflection points.

From a valuation perspective, here are the company's historical metrics and financials:

On a rear-view mirror look, Foot Locker looks like an amazing business and a company that should trade at a full sector multiple. However, as I have said, stocks are about the future and not the past.

In terms of current consensus estimates, even after today's decline, FL is trading at 9.18X this year's earnings. What will happen to consensus estimates for FY19? Clearly, the sell side will take down their numbers, or at least the market is anticipating this to occur. Buy siders hate to be long stocks when analysts are taking down their consensus estimates, as the algos are programmed to exploit this occurrence.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

Takeaway

Candidly, I have no idea how to value FL, as "who really knows" what the future "E" is for the company given the importance of Nike and the risk that Amazon disrupts FL's model by offering Nike a larger piece of the profit pool in exchange for winning the contract with it. Even at $47, I am not brave enough to speculate on FL shares, at least from the long side. That said, the risk/reward as a short isn't that compelling at $47. If I were long, I would pray for a dead cat bounce and then lighten up accordingly.

Disclosure: I am/we are long M.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.