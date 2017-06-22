Netflix: Will Content Costs Eat Growth?

For the moment there is no significant evidence to support Netflix's ability to do so in the near- and mid-term.

The most important thing in this investment case is whether and when Netflix will be able to decrease content spend as % of sales.

Netflix's (NFLX) case is impossible to solve right now - if the company manages to get to a state of low content capital expenditures as % of sales (15-20%), this is a great investment opportunity (up to $195 target price) and if not, this is a short case. This, coupled with a number of other risks, leads to a "Hold" recommendation with a target price of $144.

Overview

This is my first article on Netflix. This investment case is one of the most interesting and complicated presented on the market right now. Therefore, I will cover NFLX and plan to submit one article per quarter, summarizing the earnings result and new factors.

Subscriber base and ARPU

Netflix manages to increase its base with terrific growth rates, especially in terms of international subscriber base. In 1Q2017, international subscriber base increased circa 40% year-over-year. Right now, subscriber base in the U.S. is practically the same as the international subscriber base.

Fig. 1 - Subscriber base dynamics

Source: Company's reports, the author's calculations

Netflix has three primary tariff plans:

Basic ($7.99/month in the U.S.) provides access to standard definition quality and to a single screen only.

Standard ($9.99/month in the U.S.) provides access to HD-quality streaming on two screens simultaneously.

Premium ($11.99/month in the U.S.) provides access to HD and ultra-HD quality streaming on four screens simultaneously.

Tariffs for international subscriber base are slightly lower and range from $5 to $18 per month. Unfortunately, Netflix doesn't break down its subscriber base in terms of tariff plans. Nevertheless, one can calculate monthly ARPUs for the American and international base separately (a standard telecommunication metric calculated by dividing the subscription revenues by the amount of paying subscribers). We can see that ARPU is characterized by a short-term upward trend (+17% in the U.S. in 1Q2017 vs. 1Q2016 and +14% for international subscriber base in 1Q2017 vs. 1Q2016). There were no price increases in the U.S. in 2016, which means that there is a shift in favor of more expensive tariffs.

Fig. 2 - ARPU dynamics

Source: Company's reports, the author's calculations

Below you can find an excerpt from the company's 2016 annual report, depicting the history of entering new countries since Canada in 2010. Netflix is present in more than 190 countries - practically in all of them, excluding China, the Crimea, North Korea and Syria (the last three due to US government restrictions, so there is still growth potential associated with China). ARPU for the international segment declined in 2015 as compared to 2014 ($8.34 vs. $7.48, respectively), which can be attributed to the fact that Netflix entered more developing countries in 2015.

Fig. 3 - International expansion of Netflix

Source: Company's reports

Content

Original films

In May, Netflix showed us a war comedy starring Brad Pitt, which was directed by the talented David Michod (Animal Kingdom, The Rover). Overall, the movie received negative rating with 55% on Rotten Tomatoes. This is a bad sign - if we see Netflix plowing so much money in its original films, we need to see the result, which in this case is non-satisfactory. What's important is how the viewers react to "Bright" with Will Smith out this year and "To The Bone" with Lily Collins out in mid-July.

Original TV shows

This month Netflix premiered its 5th season of "Orange Is the New Black." What's also coming in 2017 is the 4th season of "BoJack Horseman," the 3rd season of "Narcos" (which should boost the Mexican subscriber base growth rate), the 2nd season of "Stranger Things" (which we're all waiting for) and the 2nd season of "Crown."

Competitors

I want to dedicate this section to a very interesting thought that Reed Hastings mentioned in his 1Q2017 earnings interview. According to Hastings, pay TV and entertainment as a whole is not a zero-sum game, meaning that the fact that, for example, Amazon (AMZN) starts producing high-quality content doesn't mean that Netflix loses. In turn, despite the fact that Netflix is a new strong player on this market, HBO does not lose its audience. To look at it from the real-life point of view, if you like a TV show, you stay up at night and you watch it. If the next week, some other network provides you with another interesting show, you will stay up and watch it too.

I believe this is an interesting thought despite perhaps not being 100% true. Nevertheless, it is true that Amazon producing more high-quality content will not harm Netflix tangibly. Entertainment is not a zero-sum game, especially when you look at it from a viewer perspective. We should be happy that the above-mentioned companies provide us with great cinematographic pieces.

Content amortization issue

Many analysts, especially here on Seeking Alpha, are constantly writing about Netflix fooling its investors and overestimating its earnings by amortizing content costs. Nonetheless, this practice is widely acceptable and is absolutely sound from the accounting point of view. Moreover, there is no difference to a financial analyst where those expenses are because one needs to look at the cash flows. Thus, when applying the DCF analysis, one looks at FCFF which accounts for investment in intangible assets, inter alia, content.

After careful consideration of the company's annual report:

Fees per title of licensed content (non-original for Netflix) are capitalized and recorded as a liability on the consolidated balance sheet. Portion of titles available for streaming within one year is classified as "current content assets," while titles available within more than one year as "non-current content assets."

For original productions, all costs (incl. development and direct costs) are capitalized and recorded as "non-current content assets."

Netflix amortizes these costs as part of "Cost of revenues" "over the shorter of each title's contractual window of availability or estimated period of use." Amortization period typically ranges from 6 months to 5 years, which I've seen many analysts question and say this is too wide a range. Still, keep in mind that this is both original content and licensed content. The latter is not produced, only the rights are bought just to show it to subscribers and if they don't like it, the contact will not be renegotiated. Thus, it can easily be amortized over a 6-month horizon. Original content, in its turn, is another case - it is now a part of Netflix and it loses its value when it becomes obsolete (and this can easily be within 5 years).

To see the adjusted figures for content expense, please refer to the financial model attached below.

Product development

Thumbs-up/thumbs-down approach

One of the most important features of the Netflix platform has always been the ability to recommend content to subscribers, which they'll find interesting. This quarter Netflix changed its 5-star review model to "thumbs-up, thumbs-down" approach, which hopefully will allow getting 2x review data. This data will be subsequently used to improve the algorithm and increase customer satisfaction.

Risks

Writers' strike

"Fingers crossed." That's what Ted Sarandos, Netflix's Chief Content Officer said in a 1Q2017 earnings call about the possibility of a writers' strike. Needless to say, writers' strike would be extremely bad news for Netflix with so many projects in its pipeline. Freezing those projects would surely affect the subscriber base growth and decrease the growth rates. Most importantly, from the investor point of view, this event will create a cloud of uncertainty which will decrease the stock price.

International ARPU pressure

It was stated earlier that international growth for Netflix is not that perfect due to the fact that the company has to decrease the tariff prices for some new regions. One of the risks for Netflix is that while entering new regions like China and taking a more sizable footprint in other countries like Brazil, the downward pressure on ARPU will be even stronger. Moreover, even if the international ARPU doesn't decrease, it is a big question whether the company will be able to increase prices each year in its non-NA regions of presence (usually by a $ per year).

End of subscriber base growth

The main point of debate over Netflix is whether and when these high subscriber growth rates are going to end. There can be many reasons as to why they would plummet, some of which I explained earlier. Also, the question is not whether and when they'll end, rather whether the company finally will be FCF-positive; when that happens, and if that happens, to what extent (see the ouroboros metaphor below).

Stock performance

This year

This year Netflix demonstrated strong growth rate by far outperforming the market with S&P 500 as a proxy. Nevertheless, Netflix fell significantly on June 9 (up till June 12). While S&P 500 increased by 7% YTD, Netflix's stock price surged by 23% since January.

Fig. 4 - Netflix vs. S&P 500 in 2017

Source: Bloomberg

Analyst recommendations

I like to give a brief overview of analyst investment recommendations on covered companies just to provide an insight of how an investment community sees the stock in the moment. The situation for Netflix is mixed with 25 "Buy" recommendations (incl. JPMorgan (JPM), Morgan Stanley (MS) and UBS), 14 "Hold" recommendations and 3 "Sell" recommendations. Consensus 12M target price for the stock is $160.2, which corresponds to a circa 5% upside potential (source: Bloomberg).

Valuation

DCF

I am a big believer in the DCF analysis and its power of determining intrinsic value of companies, provided the assumptions are made carefully and with due diligence. I highly encourage you to use the model, which is attached here because then you can see, how our outcome (target price) is going to vary depending on the set of assumptions used - I try to make these models as user-friendly as possible (the most important tab for you is the control panel).

I use the following assumptions in my DCF model:

U.S. subscriber base net additions rate - 3% per quarter.

International subscriber base net additions rate - 10% per quarter in 2017, then declining by 0.5% each year (10% is consistent with the historical rates - 13% in 4Q2016 and 9% in 3Q2016).

ARPU growth by $1 per year.

Marketing as % of total revenue declining 2% per year (as Netflix grows, arguably it will spend less on advertising as % of sales - one effect of the economies of scale).

Technology and development as % of total revenue declining 1% per year (lesser effect than for marketing expenses because Netflix always says in its annual reports that it will invest heavily in tech not to be left behind on the overall progress of the industry).

G&A expenses and other costs of sales declining 1% and 1.5%, respectively, per year.

The most important assumption here: content expenses (cash-based) as % of revenue (119% in 1Q2016, 110% in 2Q2016, 100% in 3Q2016 and 92% in 4Q2016, assuming equal breakdown of the overall content costs for the year). The model assumes that Netflix will be able to decrease its content spend down to 20% of sales per quarter by 4Q2022.

The last one is of the highest importance and variability. If Netflix manages to decrease this ratio to 15%, the target price would equal $195. If this figure is 25%, then the target price should equal $93. In my base case scenario, the target price is $144 (circa 5% downside from the current stock price).

Relative valuation

In this case, relative valuation would not provide any insight into what Netflix should cost now because there are no decent comparable companies. All the other public Pay TV operators have a different business model, while no other public "pure-play" content producer sells its content primarily via proprietary Internet-based platform.

Takeaways

A deal breaker on the Netflix investment case is whether the company will be able to grow its subscriber base simultaneously lowering its content investment. This situation reminds me of the ouroboros, an ancient symbol of a snake eating its own tail. Netflix buys expensive content to tailor it to its new subs' demand in various new territories, which leads to a growing sub base, which in turn generates revenue not sufficient to cover the content costs; so Netflix gains more subs by way of burning even more cash on content. The base case, in my opinion, is that the company now invests heavily in content because the growth potential seems so attractive (and Netflix puts this potential to practice with terrific growth in international markets) and will be able to streamline its operations when it reaches equilibrium. Still, we, as investors, have to keep in mind the ouroboros illustration and look out for signals indicating it for Netflix.

In conclusion, as food for thought, there was a lot of talk in the last couple of months of Netflix being a potential target for Apple (AAPL) (dealing with its issue of excess cash) or Disney (DIS). After the Intel-Mobileye (NASDAQ:INTC) deal, I would not be surprised if such a deal was to happen. In this case, I do not need to tell you that the acquisition premium would be astonishing.

