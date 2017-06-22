Market-Maker Reactions To Amazon's Whole Foods Acquisition

The price upside prospect, the Whole Foods upside, and everything else

We perform a standard daily analysis of Market-Maker [MM] hedging of firm capital put temporarily at risk while filling block trades on Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) stock. It shows how that professional community has reacted to the addition of Whole Foods (NASDAQ:WFM) into the competitive picture.

Figure 1

(used with permission)

The vertical lines in Figure 1 are the forward-looking price prospects for this subject as of the date of the market price of the heavy dot in each vertical. The dots separate each forecast price range into upside and downside change potentials as seen likely at the time.

Those proportions are measured by the Range Index [RI], whose current value of 39 tells that only about 4 tenths of AMZN's price possibilities in the next few weeks to months lie to the downside and a bit more than 6 tenths are to the upside.

The lower thumbnail picture of Figure 1 shows where the present RI lies in an array of daily RI experiences over the past 5 years. Each stock evolves its own sense of a norm and here the most frequent outlook proportions are at lower RIs where the prospect for upside change is larger.

Recent market prices for AMZN above $1000 have seen at least one day where the RI reached 50, a condition of downside price change potential at least as large as its upside. Actual worst-case price drawdowns associated with prior RIs like today's 39 have averaged -6%, as noted in Figure 1's row of data between the two blue-background pictures.

The contrasting upside price change prospect of +13.3% would take the stock well above its prior high, to $1125. Prior RIs of 39 have resulted in recoveries from those -6% worst drawdowns to achieve at least some gain in 77 out of every 100 instances. In the past 5 years there have been 132 prior instances of a RI of 39, better than 10% of the 1261 market days of the past 5 years.

Including the portion of unprofitable prior experiences, the overall net gain from prior forecasts like today's has averaged +7.3% when subjected to our standard TERMD portfolio management discipline. That process calls for closing out holdings as soon as they reach the upside limit of the forecast producing their capital commitment, or by 3 months after the date of the forecast if the upside target has not been reached by that time.

The average holding period for prior AMZN RIs of 39 has been 45 market days (9 weeks or about 2 months), creating a CAGR of 48% on the +7.3% simple return average.

Comparative value considerations

An investor dedicated to the buy & hold strategy should find odds of 77% (better than 3 out of 4 or 6 of 8) for a gain of +7% near-term to be an encouragement for continued holding of AMZN. In comparison, the market average ETF of SPDR S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) now offers an upside prospect of only +5.3% on a RI of 56. With odds for a profitable outcome of only 42 (less than half) and SPY actual outcomes net of losses only -0.2% (a CAGR of -1%), AMZN is a far better choice.

For the investor in need of strong odds-on profitable employment of capital, the current top 20 ranked equities in our daily Market-Maker Intelligence List average +10.7% upside prospects. Price drawdown exposures average only -6.5%. Average recovery of 87 out of 100 (7 out of 8) from those drawdowns has produced net gain opportunities of +10.7% in average holdings under TERMD of 39 market days (8 weeks) for CAGRs of +92%.

Additionally in the case of AMZN, a closer look at its trade-offs between prior price drawdown risks during TERMD holdings and the eventual payoffs, an even higher odds of a profitable outcome is presented than is suggested by a simple Range Index comparison.

Conclusion

AMZN currently is a buyable strong hold for investors dedicated to the passive strategy of buy & hold, and is far preferable to holding market ETFs like SPY.

For active investors intent on building capital under risk-managed discipline, AMZN is well above average, but not as productive and reassuring as at least 20 other top-ranked alternatives.

Additional disclosure: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations.

We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios. So our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in coming weeks and months. Evidences of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided. Our website, blockdesk.com has further information.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.