Basic Materials 'Safer' Dividend Dog Net Gains Led By Coal And Metals For June

Analyst 1-year targets revealed that $5k invested in the lowest-priced five of the ten top "safe" Basic Materials stocks projected 37.39% less gain than that from $5K invested in all ten.

Besides safety margin, "safer" Basic Materials dogs also reported payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, and dividend growth as of 6/16/17 to further document their dividend wherewithal.

Top 10 June "safer" dividend Basic Material annual yields ranged from 7.25% to 13.89% from VDNRF, BAK, CELTF, CINR, VEDL, FSUGY, FSUGY, ARLP, AHGP, CNXC, and SXCP. Their free cash flow yields ranged from 7.99% to 51.73%.

50 of 79 Basic Materials top-yield stocks showed positive annual returns, and free cash flow yields greater than dividend yields as of 6/16/17. Those 50 were tagged "safer" for dividends.

The coal industry provided all top four Basic Materials "safer" dividend dog stocks per analyst 1-year targets: AHGP, ARLP, CNXC, and SXCP averaged 43.7% gains.

Actionable Conclusion (1): Analysts Advise Top Ten "Safer" Basic Materials Dog Stocks Could Net 22-52% Gains By June 2018

Five of the ten top "safe" dividend Basic Materials dogs (tinted gray in the chart above) were verified as being among the top ten yielders for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. Thus, the dog strategy for this group as graded by analyst estimates for April proved 50% accurate.

Ten probable profit-generating trades illustrated by YCharts analytics for June 2018 were:

Alliance Holdings (NASDAQ:AHGP) netted $521.16 based on target price estimates from one analyst plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 54% less than the market as a whole.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) netted $454.38 based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from six analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 37% less than the market as a whole.

CNX Coal Resources (NYSE:CNXC) netted $427.95 per estimates from seven analysts plus dividends less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for CNXC.

SunCoke Energy Partners (NYSE:SXCP) netted $347.02 based on estimates from three analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 31% more than the market as a whole.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) netted $300.93 based on a target price from one analyst, combined with projected annual dividend less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 17% more than the market as a whole.

Innophos Holdings (NASDAQ:IPHS) netted $254.68 based on dividends plus guesses from five analysts, with broker fees subtracted. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 19% less than the market as a whole.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) netted $240.94 based on target price estimates from nine analysts plus dividends less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for OEC.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) netted $234.01 based on dividends plus price estimates from six analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 47% more than the market as a whole.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) netted $223.57 based on target price estimates from five analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 18% more than the market as a whole

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) netted $221.33 based on dividends and the median price estimate from two analysts less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for WLKP.

The average net gain in dividend and price was 32.26% on $1k invested in each of these ten Basic Materials "safer" dividend dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 12% less than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than that of their peers. Thus, the highest-yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More specifically, these are, in fact, best called "underdogs."

"Safer" June Basic Materials Dogs

Yield (dividend / price) results from here June 16 supplemented by 1-year total returns (annual) verified by YCharts for 50 stocks in the Basic Materials sector projected the actionable conclusions discussed herein.

Ten Industries Were Represented By The 50 "Safer" Basic Materials Equities Listed

Ten of thirteen component industries in the Basic Materials sector were represented by the set of 50 firms showing positive annual returns and whose dividends were backed by adequate cash as of June 16. The industry representation broke out, thus: Coal (6), Industrial Metals & Minerals (16), Gold (1), Chemicals (6), Steel (5), Building Materials (3), Agricultural Inputs (2), Paper & Paper Products (5), Specialty Chemicals (5), Copper (1), Aluminum (0), Lumber & Wood Production (0), Silver (0).

The top ten "safer" Basic Materials dogs showing positive returns and the safety margin of cash to cover dividends as of June 16 represented the first four industries on the list above.

Basic Materials With "Safer" Dividends

Periodic Safety Inspection

A previous article discussed the attributes of the 30 top-yield Basic Materials stocks. Below is the list of 50 stocks resulting from the "safety" check noting positive annual returns and free annual cash flow yield sufficient to cover their estimated annual dividend yield.

Corporate financial success, however, is sometimes manipulated by a board of directors choosing to promote company policies cancelling or varying the payout of dividends to shareholders. This article contends that adequate cash flow is strong justification for a company to sustain annual dividend increases.

Three additional columns of financial data, listed after the Safety Margin figures above, reveal the payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, and dividend growth levels for each stock. This data is provided to show additional methods to reach beyond yield to select reliable payout stocks. Positive results in all five columns after the dividend ratio is a remarkable financial accomplishment.

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metric, analyst mean price target estimates were another tool to dig out bargains.

Actionable Conclusion (3): Wall St. Analysts Forecast a 11.54% 1-year Average Upside and 14.69% Net Gain From Top 30 "Safer" Dividend Basic Materials Dogs

Dogs on the "safer" dividend Basic Materials stock list were graphed above to compare relative strengths by dividend and price as of June 16, 2017, with those projected by analyst mean price target estimates to the same date in 2018.

Historical prices and actual dividends paid from $10,000 invested as $1K in each of the ten highest-yielding stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those ten stocks created the data points applied to 2017.

Projections based on estimated increases in dividend amounts from $1000 invested in the ten highest-yielding stocks and aggregate 1-year analyst mean target prices as reported by Yahoo Finance created the 2018 data points shown in blue for dividend and green for price. Note: 1-year target prices from one analyst were usually not applied (n/a).

Analysts projected a 10.4% lower dividend from $10K invested as $1k in the top ten May Basic Materials "safer" dogs, while the aggregate single share price was projected to increase by 13% in the coming year.

The number of analysts contributing to the mean target price estimate for each stock was noted in the next-to-the-last column on the above chart. Three to nine analysts were considered optimal for a valid projection estimate. Estimates provided by one analyst were usually not applied (n/a).

A beta (risk) ranking for each stock was provided in the far right column. A beta of 1 meant the stock's price would move with the market. Less than 1 showed lower-than-market movement. Higher than 1 showed greater-than-market movement. A negative beta number indicated the degree of a stock's price movement opposed to market direction.

Dog Metrics Showed No Gains From the Lowest-Priced "Safer" Dividend Basic Materials Dogs

Ten "safer" dividend Basic Materials firms with the biggest yields June 16 per YCharts data ranked themselves by yield as follows:

Actionable Conclusions: (5) Analysts Expected 5 Lowest-Priced of Ten "Safer" High-Yield Dividend Achiever Dogs to Deliver 14.82% Vs. (6) 23.67% Net Gains from All Ten by June 2018

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the "safer" ten Basic Materials pack by yield were determined by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 37.4% less net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The ninth-lowest priced "safer" dividend Basic Materials dog, AHGP, showed the best net gain of 52.12% per analyst targets.

The five lowest-priced five "safer" dividend Basic Materials dogs as of June 16 were Centamin (OTCPK:CELTF), Fortescue Metals Group (OTCQX:FSUMF), Vedanta Resources (OTCPK:VDNRF), Vedanta Ltd. (NYSE:VEDL), and CNXC, with prices ranging from $2.10 to $15.85.

Five higher-priced "safer" Dividend Basic Materials dogs as of April 10 were SXCP, ARLP, BAK, AHGP, and Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR), with prices ranging from $17.10 to $28.34.

This distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a "here and now" equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. It's also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20-80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0-20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain estimates mentioned above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

The stocks listed above were suggested only as possible starting points for your "safer" dividend "safer" Dividend Basic Materials dog stock research process. These were not recommendations.

