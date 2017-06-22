Tesla Autopilot Effort In Disarray

Rethink Technology business briefs for June 21, 2017.

Chris Lattner, former Apple software guru, out after six months at Tesla

Source: Twitter

It was only about six months ago that Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) lured Chris Lattner away from Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lattner has a Ph.D. in Computer Science and had been Senior Director of the Developer Tools Department. Lattner is most famous for having developed the Swift programming language that Apple promotes heavily to developers and would-be developers.

At the time, it seemed that Lattner was being brought in to work the miracle that Tesla had promised by December but failed to deliver, Enhanced Autopilot. In January, Tesla began rolling out the new Enhanced Autopilot software to run on the new Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) processing platform that was supposed to support "full self-driving capability."

At the time, I wasn't too concerned about the delay since I had considered the December promise to be unrealistic. Also, I assumed that there was a genuine partnership between Tesla and Nvidia. Nvidia had been working on its own autonomous vehicle and put it on display at CES. Nvidia also made available with Drive PX 2 a very comprehensive suite of machine learning and machine vision APIs to support self-driving. Surely, Nvidia would help Tesla make rapid progress towards its goals of Enhanced Autopilot and full self-driving capability.

Here we are in June, and Enhanced Autopilot still hasn't quite reached feature parity with the original Mobileye (NYSE:MBLY) system, let alone delivered its "Enhanced" features. The latest update improves handling "smoothness," which is to say, fixes problems in the previous update. Yet, Musk continues to promise a fully autonomous cross country drive by the end of the year.

Not long ago I had written about a teardown of the computer responsible for Enhanced Autopilot. Tesla had "customized" the Nvidia Drive PX 2 by essentially cutting it in half, reducing its complement of four processors to a single Tegra X2 ARM SOC and a GP106 Pascal architecture discrete GPU.

This was a disappointment since it meant that Tesla probably can't get to Level 4 autonomy based on the processing power at its disposal. I'm sure this is a source of considerable frustration for everyone involved.

I've been in high pressure situations like this in software/hardware integration, where the hardware guys point the finger of blame at the software and the software guys blame the hardware. Often, it can be difficult to tell who or what is at fault.

It looks like Lattner was on the losing end of the blame game this time around. Too bad, since I'm not convinced he should have been.

Andrej Karpathy new head of AI and Autopilot Vision at Tesla

Andrej Karpathy earned his Ph.D. at Stanford in Machine Learning and had worked for Elon Musk's non-profit OpenAI research firm. Tesla and the media have made some effort not to make it seem like Karpathy is Lattner's replacement, but it's pretty obvious he is. It's now his task to work the miracle that Lattner couldn't.

In fact, he is better equipped than Lattner, having more applicable education and experience in AI systems. However, his background is primarily academic, and he is now faced with the daunting task of trying to squeeze in all the functionality required for self-driving into a computer system that Nvidia has never even claimed is capable of.

I don't doubt for a second that either Karpathy will achieve the miracle or he'll be out himself in six months. Full self-driving capability could have made the difference for Tesla, providing both an unbeatable discriminator as well as enhanced margins, especially for the Model 3.

Travis Kalanick resigns as CEO of Uber

According to the WSJ, what precipitated Kalanick's resignation was a letter yesterday signed by five major shareholders, demanding his resignation. Kalanick didn't need to accede to their demands, since he still maintains an absolute voting majority of Uber (Private:UBER) shares.

But resign he did, which has come as a surprise to many. It was only about a week ago that I wrote about his leave of absence, and the report by Eric Holder detailing recommended changes in Uber's management structure and corporate culture.

At the top of the list of recommendations was a reduced role for Kalanick, but Holder stopped well short of recommending Kalanick's removal. I'm not convinced that Kalanick's resignation was really necessary or even desirable. The example of a reformed Kalanick might have been more effective in reforming the company he created than anything else.

I continue to question whether it was the Holder report that really upset Uber's minority investors so much. Uber continues to be under a court order to turn over a "due diligence" report on the Otto acquisition that brought Anthony Levandowski to Uber from Alphabet's (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Waymo.

This precipitated Waymo's suit of Uber for theft of intellectual property related to autonomous vehicles. This in turn forced Uber to fire Levandowski when he wouldn't comply with Judge William Alsup's order to turn over 14,000 computer files Waymo alleges Levandowski took. I had speculated that the report could be the "smoking gun" that confirms Waymo's allegations.

At this juncture, it's not clear whether Uber has complied with the court order, but I would bet that everyone on the Uber board has seen it.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, NVDA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.