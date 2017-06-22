L Brands - 3,000 Stores And Growing, A Tenant Profile

With more than 4,000 branded stores, L Brands is one of the larger mall and shopping center tenants.

I recently did a note on of Ascena (ASNA) from a real estate perspective in order to get a feel for the headwinds facing the retail REIT - malls and shopping centers - space. In that note I stated:

Retail apocalypse. According to everything I read, we are experiencing a retail apocalypse. All brick and mortar is dead and online is the victor. As a result, shopping centers, outlets and malls are dead or dying. I don't believe this. In fact, I am betting against this by being long higher beta retail REIT names like CBL & Associates (CBL), Washington Prime Group (WPG) and Pennsylvania REIT (PEI) as well as the largest outlet center, Tanger Factory Outlet (SKT). As part of my monitoring process, I also look at tenants of these REITs and similar retailers in order to get a feel for who is doing what, why they are doing it and what we can expect going forward. Many look at (and write about) the anchor tenants such as Sears (SHLD), J.C. Penney (JCP) and Macy's (M), and honestly, there isn't much more to add to the notes on these names. What of the rest of the tenants in the shopping centers and malls? I will endeavor to add some clarity to their plans as it relates to them as tenants.

L Brands (LB) is a retailer focused on women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, home fragrance and beauty categories. Through Victoria’s Secret, PINK, Bath & Body Works, La Senza and Henri Bendel, L Brands is an international company that operates more than 3,000 company-owned specialty stores in the United States, Canada, the U.K. and China, and its brands are sold in more than 1,000 additional franchised locations worldwide.

L Brands, like many retailers, has had somewhat of a hard time over the last year:

The stock price has been a reaction to the following:

Same-store sales have dropped due to line-up changes and consumer preferences. Declining foot traffic in shopping centers and malls and falling same-store sales typically lead to store optimization (dispositions, consolidations, etc).

As the company stated on their most recent earnings call (emphasis mine):

Our earnings were down 9% for the quarter, but I really want to point out that, that was pretty much driven by the expense deleverage associated with the increased occupancy cost as we continue to invest in our brand and make sure that the most important place of our brand is in the stores. And we've always want those to look good and we've obviously demonstrated, we can get return on investment there. Moving on to the retail landscape. It remains highly dynamic and certainly, traffic has not been kind to many during Q1. However, we did find ways to drive traffic, drive good traffic with our agility in the quarter resulting in AUR growth. And our belief is that when we do that well, we have a very strong bricks-and-mortar results which we do. As you know, our productivity in both our major businesses is north of $800 a foot. And as you know, 99% -- plus percent of our stores generate positive cash flow. As you know, we open and close stores every year and have for years and years, so we're regularly maintaining the fleet. We have not seen significant impact when department stores close their stores. That's not a new phenomena, by the way and we've studied it over the last 5 to 10 years on a mall-specific basis. And we haven't seen any meaningful impact to our businesses in those specific situations. Maybe a couple more points. We have a lot of flexibility in our real estate and that really comes in 2 forms. One is that we have strong protections in the majority of our -- substantially all of our lease agreements, where if mall occupancy levels fall below a certain level or certain named tenants are no longer doing business in a mall then we have the right to leave that situation with no lease liability. So that provides flexibility.

This is what I meant in my Ascena note when I stated:

Store closings, historically, show that the most recent spate of closings is not the first bout of closings - in other words, the "end of retail" isn't exactly a new phenomenon The bottom line is that store closures are nothing new (despite headlines to the contrary) but they will continue.

This is shown in the following chart as well:

It is worth noting that L Brands has closings every quarter and the number varies - as it has for years. The store portfolio optimization is nothing new in retail.

L Brands has provided the following guidance for store count for 2017:

Historically, the number of stores is the following:

L Brands and their franchisees will be opening stores this year, net of the closings. The current store count, by segment, is as follows:

The table above shows that the majority of the increase in their store count has taken place in the United States, home of the retail apocalypse.

Further, while it is widely assumed that stores can only make money in tier 1 malls, consider the following:

L Brands is making money in both B and C malls.

Finally, a look at the various malls' exposure to L Brands (it is not a large shopping center tenant)

From the table above, Pennsylvania REIT, CBL & Associates and GGP have the largest exposure to this tenant. All of the malls will be affected in some way by portfolio decisions made by L Brands, but this is one tenant that is doing well, and the square footage and rents are not at risk.

It is interesting that a 3,000-store retailer has not noticed significant swings in their traffic or revenue when department stores close (which they rightfully point out is not a new phenomenon). While they did not specifically say it on their call, I would expect them to use their size to negotiate favorable lease terms with the malls, but ultimately they will be profitable for the malls.

All is not lost in the retail space, at least according to one of the larger (and more successful) retailers in the space.

