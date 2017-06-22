Red Hat - A Brace Of Strategic Choices Now Bearing Fruit

Red Hat-A plan coming together

Sometimes results and conclusions about a quarterly earnings release need little in the way of embellishment in order to make sense. The results that Red Hat posted yesterday were of that genre. Nothing particularly ambiguous or discordant, just a good old-fashioned beat and raise across the board.

The question that some might have is what's the opportunity after RHT's shares have spiked 10% in early trading. I will ultimately discuss valuation which while not cheap, is not at the levels associated with the hyper-growth world (EV/S of 5.7X), P/E of 37X based on non-GAAP presentation and free cash flow yield of 4.9% based on the company's current cash flow projection projections).

I think beyond the raw numbers, however, is the validation of Red Hat's (NYSE:RHT) strategy and in particular, its investments in infrastructure software for the hybrid cloud. Since Red Hat embarked on that strategy, the negative case has been that the public cloud would wipe out everything, leaving nothing for vendors pursuing the hybrid space. That never seemed all that likely to this writer and the over-simplistic assumptions with regards to the pervasiveness of the public cloud seem to be wearing pretty thin.

Will Red Hat be able to maintain the pace of Q1 revenue growth at 20%? The forecasts contained in the company's presentation and most likely the consensus that will form around guidance are for less than that. That said, the new revenue growth projection for the current fiscal year that ends 2/28/'18 is 16.6% up from 13.7%. It seems likely as well that top-line growth estimates for fiscal year 2019 (starts 3/1/'18) will show faster percentage growth when compared to the current First Call consensus of 13.1%.

The strong growth in bookings might well presage a top-line growth number that approaches 20%. The success of the company's strategy which is driving what is now almost a quarter of total subscription revenues to 40%+ growth, suggests that there is a reasonable opportunity for the company to maintain growth in the high-teens for a few years. So, too, does the company's ability to sell large deals, including a substantial $30 million deal for Red Hat Linux (RHEL) this past quarter which apparently is likely to lead to significant additional business.

That is really the reason for investors to buy these shares-the validation of the strategy and the concomitant likelihood of a significant re-rating of long term growth prospects. And so far as it goes, the strength in RHEL at this scale is both a bit of a surprise and a foundation for projecting strong future growth that has been unanticipated by most analysts-and this writer as well.

The Red Hot Start to Summer

The company reported the results of its fiscal 2018 Q1 that ended May 31, 2017. The results were a significant over-attainment in terms of both top-line and EPS with revenues rising by 20% in constant currency. Revenues for the quarter were $677 million compared to a prior forecast/estimate of $647 million. While a 5% beat on revenues may not sound like a lot, it is one of the more substantial beats that this company has ever been able to achieve. Overall percentage revenue growth was the highest that it has been in quite a few years. One thing to note is that it is difficult for a company such as this, where almost all revenues are subscription and so much revenue comes from the balance sheet, to achieve this kind of over-attainment.

The company indicated that this was not particularly a function of large deals at the end of the quarter although it did book a rather significant transaction which was a renewal/expansion of enterprise Linux. But more importantly, at least in terms of considering the potential of the company to exceed its guidance in future quarters, was the disclosure that the quarter was more linear than typical and that month's one and two both exceeded planned levels. In addition, some of the upside came from services where a number of customers went live with their projects this quarter, often a precursor to them buying additional tranches of software once they get past the proof of concept stage

The company's margins were basically in line with guidance but still enough for EPS to exceed prior expectation by about 6%. The company's cloud initiatives, basically what it calls Application Development related and other emerging technologies, achieved growth of 42% in constant currency, and is now 23% of total subscription revenues. The company's Linux subscription revenues increased by a bit less than 14%.

The company's billings proxy, a metric of much concern to investors reached $717 million, or growth of 20%, significantly above estimates that have been published by several brokerages, and representing a noticeable acceleration in year-on-year growth, when most estimates had been for a deceleration. Basically, billings were probably more than 30% greater than the prior consensus.

The company's billing proxy is calculated using a rolling 4 quarter basis for the total change in deferred revenues. Just using the last quarter for calculating bookings also showed a 20%+ increase year over year. The average duration of bookings duration is nearly 22 months, little changed from earlier periods and just modestly above the company's long-term forecast of 21 months of bookings duration.

The company does not forecast bookings growth for the reasons that many other software company's do not. A bookings forecast is not easy to do and is frequently inaccurate. Not only must actual contractual commitments be forecast, but bookings are very dependent on the duration of contracts, a metric that will never be easy for companies to determine in advance.

In addition to the reported bookings attainment, at this point the company has what is called a Certified Cloud and Service Provider Program (CCSP). This program is generating a substantial level of activity that is one of the factors leading to growth that is above expectations. Red Hat offers integrations with both Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and with Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) through this offering. The company is forecasting that it will achieve run rate revenues of $200 million in Q2 which is up from $120 million in Q4 last year. That increase, while captured in revenues, obviously, is not captured in bookings because the CCSP program is essentially built as a SaaS service without any specific level of commitment that can be totally quantified. So really, the 20% bookings growth number is understating the actual growth in that metric.

Forward guidance was also encouraging with estimates raised both for the current quarter and for the full year. Revenues are now expected to reach $700 million this quarter compared to prior estimates of $677 million. Full year estimates have now been increased to a bit above $2.8 billion compared to a prior estimate of $2.75 billion. I think it is fair to guess that the company was unwilling to raise full year guidance more than it did, more because of prudence than because of anything specific. The CFO said the company had strong visibility in terms of service revenue growth for this current quarter and less visibility beyond that point. If bookings continue strong, then service revenue growth will almost certainly persist, setting up a situation where growth rates to be expected can continue to increase.

Non-GAAP EPS in Q2 is now forecast to be $.67 this quarter and that compares to a prior estimate of $.65. For the full year, estimates have increased from $2.63 to $2.68. The non-GAAP earnings estimates are a bit compressed because the company is assuming minimal growth in stock based comp which has the effect of reducing non-GAAP margins, although improving the quality of earnings.

Last year stock based comp was 24.5% of cash flow from ops and 39% of reported non GAAP EPS. This year, based on the current forecast, stock based comp will be 23% of CFFO and 34% of non-GAAP EPS.

What's behind this breakout quarter?

I do not think there was anything new or different that took place last quarter. It was more a confluence of events with foundations that date back years. I have written several times on this company going back a year now, and have owned the shares for longer than that. The company, primarily through acquisition, has acquired a portfolio of newer technologies, including a container platform called OpenStack and Ansible which facilitates DevOps. There are many other specific solution sets that all fall under the rubric of hybrid cloud infrastructure. What this has done, is to have made Red Hat a more "relevant" vendor and interestingly has helped pull along sales of RHEL.

I think I might also add that this is a good time to be selling enterprise software. Clearly both Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) and Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), whose quarters spanned similar calendar periods, have enjoyed very strong quarters that exceeded prior expectations substantially. There is a rising tide in software sales that is helping all companies who have a focus on sales to the enterprise. There are many potential reasons why enterprise software sales are rising in terms of percentage growth compared to the recent past. Some of it may be pent-up demand from years of under-investment. Some of it is the wide scale deployment of the cloud and some of it is that lots of application software these days, now includes AI and big data analytics. These capabilities have lead customer to foresee and project faster and higher paybacks than in the past. The paybacks are easier to analyze and are leading users to upgrade their infrastructure more rapidly in order to take advantage of new applications.

The ability of this company to provide many different silos of solutions to satisfy the migration to the hybrid cloud has improved the company's visibility significantly within the universe of enterprise IT buyers and this is leading to a substantial increase in average transaction sizes. The company CEO, trying to respond to multiple questions about what precisely happened last quarter said this, "So really, I'd call it we've moved from having a seat at the table with the purchasing department to having a seat at the table with the CIO. And that leads to a lot of benefits as we get a chance to show our portfolio more broadly, and we have this larger portfolio that's more kind of strategic because its more about innovation. "

The fact is that Red Hat has a very broad portfolio and it would be tedious in the extreme to discuss the different capabilities of all of its solutions. I will touch on a few specific areas of differentiation for the company-this survey is not intended to be exhaustive.

The company has been a pioneer in what is called Kubernetes which is an open-source system for automating deployment, scaling and management of containerized application. This is now a very popular topic in the enterprise infrastructure world and RHT is seen as having a first mover advantage. That said, Kubernetes is becoming something of a standard (the word is Greek for helmsman or pilot and the technology itself is open source) and there will be many competing implementations of the platform-it is just one of many factors that gets Red Hat to the table with CIO's.

I think a better overall explanation of what is going on relating to Kubernetes was expressed by the CEO as follows, "I think more importantly is we have a long track record of being able to commercialize open source offering supportable platforms over a long period of time. If you look at something like OpenStack, we're actually later into OpenStack, yet I'd argue we kind of clearly have emerged as the leader there. And I think something like Kubernetes, which will be a key component of enterprise infrastructure, people are going to want to rely on someone who knows how to build, deliver and support and life-cycle this core component (of) infrastructure. "

The company is a leader along with MuleSoft (NYSE:MULE) and several other vendors, in what Gartner describes as Full Life Cycle API Management with 3Scale. Gartner describes Red Hat a visionary in the market for Server Virtualization Infrastructure and is also rated as a visionary in a different MQ for Distributed File Systems and Object Storage. Red Hat's Ansible is an interesting platform that was acquired by the company a couple of years ago. Ansible is best described as a platform that automates provisioning and configuration for IT. It is one of many platforms that are available in the DevOps space. It is designed for use these days with both OpenStack and OpenShift and users often choose one or the other of the competitors as backbone for their move to the hybrid cloud. Last quarter, Ansible was the foundation of a $5 million transaction, one of the largest transactions that Red Hat has ever seen for this suite of solutions.

There are many commentators who try to compare and contrast VMWare and Red Hat. I frankly do not think that from an investment perspective that is a particularly useful set of comparisons. There are, to be sure, several companies whose have chosen rather similar strategies to address the opportunity to sell infrastructure in the hybrid cloud. I think that all of them, include Citrix (NASDAQ:CTXS), VMW and Red Hat are worth an investment focus.

Overall. Red Hat is an active competitor of VMWare (NYSE:VMW) and they are both doing well. Although they come from different places, they have decided on similar, although not quite the same growth strategies. There appears to be a strongly rising tide in this space and it isn't really necessary to suggest that investing in Red Hat means not investing in VMW or vice-versa. I have no reason to believe that they will not both be successful. I do not think it is necessary for an analyst to try to rank the overall capabilities of VMW vs. Red Hat in a space with such robust growth and such fluid boundaries.

At the end of the day, I recommend that investors be willing to pay up for Red Hat shares because the success of their strategy and its confluence with trends within the enterprise infrastructure space are likely to mean that it will be able to achieve high teens growth for an extended period. That kind of performance till now has not been anticipated by investors or valued by the market.

What about margins?

Companies in the software business typically see quite a bit of leverage in quarters in which revenues exceed planned levels. That didn't happen last quarter for Red Hat to any great extent and management is not projecting that it will have much leverage at scale the balance of the year.

Last quarter, the company saw little change in year to year operating margins on a GAAP basis. Gross margins, despite the strong performance of services were flat. Operating expenses grew by just shy of 20% which produced GAAP operating margins about 30 bps below year earlier levels. The GAAP tax rate dropped from a bit over 15% to a bit below 14%. In addition, the company's share repurchases, saw average shares that decreased by about 1%. Overall, these changes allowed EPS to grow by 21%. The company has a significant share repurchase authorization remaining, and is likely to continue to use its cash flow to repurchase shares.

The company indicated that growth in operating expenses would continue to be at or near the increase in revenues and its EPS projection is based on just a 50 bps growth in non-GAAP margins. That is going to require rather substantial increases in research and development spend and I should not be surprised to see EPS growth a bit faster than forecast because of the difficulties in finding the necessary skill sets needed to animate this company's development efforts.

Despite growth in its quarterly cash flow, management did not change its cash flow projections from those previously forecast-although it is likely that the CFO was foreshadowing an increase after this upcoming quarter. As mentioned earlier, one factor in moderating cash flow growth is that stock based comp is growing significantly less than it has in prior years and this contributes to constraints on the growth of cash flow. That said, the trends seen in Q1 suggest that cash flow growth for the year is likely to be a bit greater than the current forecast of 12% and could well be consistent with the growth in non-GAAP EPS which is now forecast to be 18%.

For the full year, the difference between GAAP and non-GAAP earnings is expected to be about $162 million, or about 34% of reported non-GAAP net income. Last year that ratio was 39%. In looking at relative valuations, I think it is important to note not just the level of stock based comp but its direction and Red Hat is seeing a substantial improvement in that ratio and at a rate greater than that seen my many peer companies.

Valuation

Are Red Hat shares cheap enough to buy after the current spike? I think they are. As mentioned, this company is seeing accelerating growth which compares favorably to the declining growth rates seen by many, newer, hyper-growth vendors. The company's legacy business, often written off as a dead weight grew 14% last quarter and is seeing faster growth based on the cloud, a dramatic contradiction of the received wisdom about this company.

Unlike many newer, hyper-growth companies, Red Hat certainly makes money and while GAAP expense ratios are likely to be flat this year, much of the growth in opex spending is opportunistic based on significantly faster growth in demand and a far more rapid cadence of growth in the company's new product initiatives.

The fact that revenue growth is actually accelerating in the company's new product area, even as it scales to 23% of this company's license revenues provides some basis for suggesting that growth rates in the high teens are reasonably likely to persist for several year, a substantial change for the better compared to prior expectations. Even with only modest margin expansion, that certainly provides some quantitative support for the company's valuation and for its achievement of positive alpha.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RHT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.