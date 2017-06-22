Xylem: Investing In The World's Most Important Commodity

Investment Thesis:

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) is a company that has managed to take something as boring as water and turn it into an attractive investment opportunity. The company is focused on solving the world's water issues and is well positioned to benefit from a conflation of multiple trends. A push for higher quality standards and higher efficiencies drives demand for smart technology that can ensure resources such as drinking water are being maintained and utilized properly. Rapid population growth and urbanization trends also stand to create more complex infrastructure requirements. As a result, only companies with extensive experience in creating and maintaining water infrastructure systems will be able to fulfill the needs of cities around the world. Increasing population densities in cities will present new challenges in terms of water logistics that will fetch a premium price for companies like Xylem to solve. Aging infrastructures, especially those in America and most European countries, will need continued repairs and enhancements going into the future as they strive to remain modern.

Company Overview:

Xylem is a company specifically focused on water technology. The company is working towards "solving water" through the creation of innovative solutions using smart technology. Seeking to build a future where global water issues do not exist, the company is tackling the world's toughest and most critical water challenges today.

Segment Breakdown:

Following the acquisition of Sensus in 2016, Xylem now operates in three reportable segments. In this section, I will break each of the segments down in order to provide a clearer picture on what products and services Xylem provides.

The Water Infrastructure segment includes the company's business concerning the sourcing, collection, treatment, and transportation of water. The primary customers in this segment are public utilities and large industrial companies which drive demand for products such as industrial pumps, filtration and treatment equipment, and infrastructure control systems. The segment can be further broken down into the subcategories of Transport, Treatment, and Test and the revenue share of each of these subcategories is broken down in the chart below:

The Applied Water segment involves the company's products and services sold to end-user markets including residential, commercial, industrial, and agriculture. Some of the products in this segment include pumps, valves, heat exchangers, hydro turbines, and dispensing equipment systems. Whereas the Water Infrastructure segment is focused on the large-scale movement of water, this segment deals more with the small scale distribution to particular households and businesses. Again, chart showing the revenue by application can be found below:

The final segment is Sensus, Xylem's largest foray into the smart technology market. This segment involves a variety of smart meters, cloud-based analytics software, remote monitoring and data management systems, and smart lighting. Sensus is off to a strong start with 7% organic growth in the first quarter of 2017. The segment already has a healthy number of orders and has begun to build a backlog, which, as of the end of 2016, stands at approximately $385 million. The acquisition marks a significant step in the direction of the company's future and not only will it enhance the value of its own products and services, but it can also be implemented in pre-existing systems as well.

Growth Prospects:

Being a basic necessity of life, demand for access to quality sources of water will always exist. However, a growing world population and an increase in urbanization have created complications. The Wilson Center has estimated that by 2025, "more than 3.3 billion people will face water stress or scarcity." Increasingly complex infrastructure systems are needed in order to solve this issue, and demand for the products and services Xylem offers can be expected to rise significantly going forward.

With most of the current water infrastructure pipes in the United States laid in the ground during the early 20th century nearing their lifespans of 75-100 years, US water systems will soon need a massive overhaul and replacement. According to the American Water Works Association, it is estimated that it will cost around $1 trillion over the next 25 years to do just that. With over 240,000 water main break occurring in the US every year, roughly 14% to 18% of usable water is wasted. Xylem stands to benefit from not only fulfilling a portion of the massive demand for new pipes but also from providing the added value of quickly identifying and repairing leaks through its Sensus platform.

As the majority of Xylem's business stems from its Water Infrastructure segment, local and state governments account for a significant portion of its revenues. Increases in government budgets and spending, particularly for infrastructure purposes, have a positive impact on the company. Furthermore, new construction activity, specifically in the commercial and industrial markets, creates demand for both water infrastructure and applied water services and products. Infrastructure upgrades have been a key part of the White House agenda under the Trump administration, and it is likely Xylem will benefit from a push towards repairing and modernizing the country's water systems.

74% of revenue currently comes from the United States and Europe, leaving significant room for expansion into emerging markets. Countries like China and India need advanced water infrastructures in order to cope with their massive populations. Certain countries in Africa are also in need of systems that can reliably provide clean water, whether it is through sourcing and transportation solutions or additional treatment plants.

It is clear that there are a number of both short-term and long-term opportunities that are arising for Xylem to capitalize on. As one of the leading companies in the water industry, I fully expect Xylem to be able to continue to adapt to macro trends and make progress on fulfilling its vision of solving the world's water issues.

Risks:

Environmental Regulations: Xylem's business is significantly impacted by governmental regulations concerning water around the world. Any increase in regulatory restrictions could create additional costs for Xylem or adversely affect its operations. Contractual Nature of Infrastructure: While the number of competitors Xylem has in regards to its Water Infrastructure segment is limited, the nature of the business may preclude Xylem from certain markets for a significant amount of time if a competitor is able to secure a deal first. Given how large of a project water infrastructure systems can be, governments tend to lock in contracts with companies for extended periods of time. Low Barriers to Entry for Sensus: While Xylem's primary businesses of Water Infrastructure and Applied Water has relatively high barriers to entry, its Sensus business does not. It is conceivable that any company, regardless of its affiliation with the water industry, could create smart technology with the same or superior quality to that of Sensus with relative ease. Decrease in Tax Revenues: Any large scale decrease in tax revenues for governments will likely decrease demand for Xylem's Water Infrastructure business.

Conclusion:

Xylem operates in an industry with secular growth prospects, firm power over buyers, and strong growth potential. Current trends indicate a future full of strong performance and the company is positioning itself well to capitalize on it. In the long term, this company seems like it will be able to achieve its goal of solving the world's water issues while simultaneously generating a handsome profit.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.