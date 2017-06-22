GE - Transportation Query

GE's John Flannery has set assessment and evaluation as his first task as CEO transportation may need exactly that.

Introduction

GE (NYSE:GE) is working to end its chronic underperfomance. CEO-to-be John Flannery is taking a no holds barred overview of the company.

A 6/15/17 presentation, at the Stifel Industrials Conference by sub-chieftain Jamie Miller, president and CEO of GE transportation, convinced me that GE's transportation group merits an early view.

This article will show how Flannery's treatment of GE transportation will provide a significant tell on his priorities.

GE's transportation group is a bellwether for GE's old new paradigm.

GE's transportation group has been a mainstay at GE for over 100 years. Slide 2 below, from the above referenced Stifel presentation, provides an excellent overview of the scope of this venerable group.

Looking at this slide in isolation immediately causes the realist in me to expect that the transportation group is likely facing issues. After all, the railroad and mining industries are both enduring significant, well-known, long term headwinds.

The optimist in me tries to ignore these points and instead focuses on the services, digital, global, and marine aspects of the group operations. Don't these suggest that there could be a happy synergy at work?

Slide 3 below indicates that there are indeed specific positives and negatives in place for this group. It doesn't tell how things truly

stand on balance. Certainly the fact that 4000+ locomotives are parked has to be a foreboding statistic for a company in the business of building and selling locomotives.

The truth of the situation does not take a long time to uncover. The next slide is more revealing. Slide 4 below shows a sorry lack of

growth on both the top and bottom lines. This is unacceptable in the face of a thesis for GE as an industrial powerhouse that has found the magic elixir (digital/services/additive/global) to allow it to grow through downcycles.

Is this a canary in the coal mine spelling trouble, "T-R-O-U-B-L-E", or is it simply the result of a distortion in the normal ebb and flow of a successful industrial business?

Introducing GE transportation's boss, Jamie Miller.

Transportation CEO Jamie Miller has been at the helm since October 1, 2015. At the time she took over the group it was performing well. Locomotive sales were gangbuster in 2014. Group backlogs for both equipment (up a staggering 148%) and services (up a serviceable 22%) were favorable.

In 2015, GE transportation sold its freight signaling business to Alstom as a tail end to the larger transaction in which GE bought Alstom's power generation business. GE retained:

...the digital traffic control and train management systems which remain part of GE Transportation's Rail Connect 360 portfolio.

Excluding signaling, 2015 was another strong year. As reported by Jeff Bornstein in the Q4, 2015 CC, GE transportation:

...grew revenues 7%, operating profit 16% and improved margins 150 basis points. They launched and delivered 425 Tier 4 locomotives on time, on cost and the performance is significantly exceeded customer expectations.

The first year for which transportation CEO Jamie Miller might reasonably be tagged as responsible was last year, 2016. CFO Bornstein reported as follows during the Q4, 2016 CC:

Transportation orders of $1.4 billion were down 58%, consistent with the North American market. Equipment orders of $64 million were down 98% on no locomotive orders versus 1,113 units last year, including the large 10-year, 1,000 loco India order. Service orders of $1.3 billion were very strong, up 2X, driven by large multiyear modernization order to retrofit 500 locomotives of the North American class one railroad over five years. Backlog finished the year at $20.1 billion, down $2.4 billion, driven by equipment liquidation.

He concluded his 2016 Q4 CC transportation remarks with a dour forecast for 2017 as follows:

Operating profit of $370 million was down 6%, primarily driven by lower volumes, partially offset by cost out and restructuring benefits and mix. Margins exceeded 450 basis points in the quarter. The transportation team executed well in 2016 in a very tough environment. Consistent with the outlook meeting, we expect 2017 to be even tougher with expected loco shipments down 50%, pressuring operating profit down double-digits. Having said that, we expect the team will outperform the industry.

So it is that transportation group president and CEO Miller finds herself at the head of a challenged group that is one of the smaller pieces in a challenged corporation.

Miller joined GE in 2008. Her resume is devoid of industrial operational experience. At GE she started as Vice President, Controller and Chief Accounting Officer. She migrated to a CIO role before taking over as head of transportation group. Before GE, she previously worked for Wellpoint in a variety of financial roles and prior to that she was a partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP.

Her background gives little reason to suspect that she is the one who can take transportation and turn it into the little champion that GE needs. I read her Stifel presentation avidly to see if I could find any clues as to her effectiveness.

I found some encouraging points and some real causes of concern. Frustratingly the most encouraging are tightly bound with the most frustrating. I will start with the encouraging bit. Hold on, it is rather spectacular.

GE transportation's fabulous growing foreign book of business is very exciting.

Transportation has some massive international orders that could serve it and GE well for years to come. It has an order for 1,000 locomotives to be delivered over 10 years from India. It has an order for 255 locomotives from South Africa. It has secured preferred bidder status for a consortium in which it is a bidder in a 250 locomotive opportunity in Nigeria. It is working on deals:

... in Kazakhstan, we are doing a lot of work right now in Russia and the CIS's surrounding countries.

Transportation has a 20 locomotive deal in Pakistan. On June 17, 2017 SA published the following news item:

General Electric (NYSE:GE) signs a $575M deal with the government of Egypt to provide 100 new multi-use locomotives, including spare parts and technical support, as the company looks to more opportunities to invest in transportation in the Middle East and Africa. The government says the agreement also includes maintenance and upgrades on 81 trains the Egyptian National Railways bought in 2008, as well as training Egyptian engineers. "We see tremendous opportunities for growth" in the Middle East, and GE is interested in railway opportunities in Turkey and Algeria as well as the next phase of Egypt's transport expansion, says vice chairman John Rice. GE says it will finance the deal with the help of Canada's export credit agency Export Development Canada.

GE transportation is truly taking advantage of GE's global scale to build an apparently sustainable and growing book of business.

Is GE transportation's Jamie Miller in too deep?

This global success for GE is extraordinarily exciting. Once the US railroad network picks back up there is no reason to think transportation will be anything but a top performer.

Perhaps in five years, Jamie Miller will be the toast of GE. Perhaps, we will hear her bruited as Mr. Flannery's successor when the time comes ... or perchance her transportation successes will turn into nasty challenges as the years flow by.

I have already shown Miller's yawning resume lacunae when it comes to industrial manufacturing. Unlike her soon to be new boss Mr. Flannery, she appears to be similarly devoid of any experience in managing a fast growing book of international business. I find this lack of relevant international experience to be quite disturbing given transportation's vast and growing international opportunities.

The places where transportation is moving forward with such success are all tough places to operate. Take India for example. I once owned stock in Vodafone and Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM).

Tata is an Indian company run by one of India's most competent, influential, wealthy and savvy industrialist families. Its exciting plans to build world's least expensive cars, the Nano met its Waterloo when it tried to build a plant in a hostile Indian state environment.

Even the vast resources of the Tata Group and its then leader, Ratan Tata, were insufficient to push through its initial factory location as planned. India dogged Vodafone (NASDAQ:VOD) over tax issues for years. In both cases, the stock of their respective companies suffered materially.

GE is smarter than Tata or Vodafone you say. OK, I agree that GE has access to the world's very best experts on international business transactions. Surely, GE is being careful. It is not making bets that exceed its comfortable competence.

But why is Jamie Miller, with little apparent international experience running this ship? There will be challenges in building locomotives in India. Just a brief internet search reveals one potential whopper. An article from US News and World Report, titled "GE Transportation Works to Fill Largest Order in Its History" offers the following tidbit about GE's plans:

At a recent media event, attended by railroad journalists from around the United States, company officials were quick to acknowledge the location was one they would never have chosen. Not only was the proposed plant site in a flood plain, but it was also located in a high-risk area for earthquake activity, had spotty electrical service and no proven workforce. But GE took the gamble.

There are engineering solutions to building in a flood plain and in earthquake areas. The article goes on to outline GE's fixes for these issues.

India, South Africa, Kazakistan, Nigeria, Egypt, Pakistan etc. ... GE is a global company and has long been one. So why be a nervous-Nelly over transportation's recent global successes?

In order to be more sanguine, I would want transportation's boss overseeing these deals to have long experience in running deals in foreign climes. Miller's explanations in the Stifel conference seemed rather shallow to me. Her almost talismanic repetition of the word "deep" when describing GE's approach to foreign transactions gives me no confidence that she understands the potentially deep entanglements that can lurk in such inhospitable locales.

The following excerpts from Miller's Stifel presentation transcript exemplify my area of concern:

We are building a $200 million factory in the state of Bihar. Our work there, our design of the locomotive are specs on that. The work we are doing to build the manufacturing facility, the services shed, all right on track. Our first delivery is in November of this year. We are really excited about it. And what is even more exciting is this supply chain to deliver for the Indian market is 70% localized. So deep, deep investment and how we run a deep play for the Indian market. In South Africa, we've got Transnet as our deep partner there. We are right in the middle of delivery of our 233 locomotive contracts in South Africa, 55% localized there. So, again very deep skill set that we have built in Johannesburg and around in the surrounding areas in South Africa and to serve Greater Africa. In Nigeria, we were just named 3 weeks ago as the preferred bidder in a consortium to develop a deep concession with the Nigerian government around bringing back up their narrow gauge rail. ... And then in Kazakhstan, we are doing a lot of work right now in Russia and the CIS's surrounding countries. Kazakhstan, a couple of months ago, we just extended our commercial framework there with a 9-year deal to supply into that market. It's a very deep partnership. We also entered into a 50:50 JV for locomotive assembly. So deep, deep investments there, I'd see deep partners. (emphasis added...repetition of word "deep" is directly from transcript)

My long distant but fondly remembered childhood years on a rowdy playground have left me indelibly expecting one word after the phrase "deep, deep". It is not a word that I want to apply in the context of GE's foreign opportuinties, nor I expect, would CEO Miller.

GE's John Flannery has set assessment and evaluation as his first task as CEO. Transportation may need exactly that.

CEO-to-be, John Flannery, has set himself an ambitious task for the next several months. He described it as follows in his introductory remarks at GE's recent Co CEO Succession Investor Meeting:

I'm going to go do a comprehensive review of that portfolio. I'll look at each business, I'd say, with a focus on (1) its performance, (2) its growth outlook, (3) the cash, (4) the cost structures, (5) the returns, (6) the competitive environment. We'll review each of those businesses in the portfolio, (7) how it benefits and contributes to the broader company. And it's something you can expect us to do with speed and with urgency and with no constraint. I'd say my orientation and background as CEO will be around the prioritization of our capital allocation, a focus on returns, where are we investing, whether that's M&A, whether that's plant and equipment, new products, human capital, it's really prioritization around capital allocation. [numbers in parentheses added]

Speculation is rife that Flannery will elect to eviscerate the company once he completes his review. Credit Suisse's Julian Mitchell ventured the bold prediction that GE's aviation group will survive the imminent purge. I don't know the gentleman, but I will nonetheless nominate him for the honorific of "Captain Obvious" at my next Rotary meeting.

I take Flannery's statement above at full face value. I see him focusing on each of GE's businesses on each of the seven points mentioned. Aviation is solid on all seven. The only possible reason I can think for Mr. Mitchell's speculation is to emphasize that investors are expecting a splashy move from Mr. Flannery and will be grumpy if they don't get one.

Conclusion

Flannery did not specifically mention risk as one of his seven points of analysis but it is implied in most. For sure he needs to look at GE transportation to assure that its recent burgeoning success in global tenders is the product of sound business decisions rather than shortcuts.

As a GE shareholder and advocate of a bull thesis for the stock I am excited for the potential in this company. I am hopeful that transportation's CEO has able lieutenants and advisors who make up for her own apparent lack of experience.

Flannery is going to have an exceedingly full plate these next several months as he works to position GE for the success it so richly deserves. GE transportation needs to be a top contender for his early attention. If it passes his careful muster, it passes mine. If he is not fully satisfied, transportation should be the first to go.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may buy or sell shares or options in GE over the next 72 hours.