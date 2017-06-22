HP Inc.: Income And Total Return Play With Projected Growth

The company's dividend yield of 3.0% is well above average and is suitable for the income investor, and the growth in the share price is also good.

This article is about HP, Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) and why it's a buy for the income investor and the total return investor. HP manufactures and sells personal computing, imaging and printing products in the United States and foreign countries. It is 1.22% of The Good Business Portfolio and is one of three companies I have not written about that are in the portfolio. This article will be followed by articles on the other two companies in the next couple of weeks. So, you will soon see what The Good Business portfolio thinks of all its 25 companies.

Fundamentals of HP will be reviewed in the following topics below: The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines, Total Return and Yearly Dividend, Last Quarter's Earnings, Company Business and Takeaways and Recent Portfolio Changes.

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am taking a look at. For a complete set of the guidelines, please see my article "The Good Business Portfolio: Update To Guidelines and July 2016 Performance Review." These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

Good Business Portfolio Guidelines

HP has only been a separate company for 21 months, and some of the guidelines are long term and will not be evaluated for this report. The company passes 8 of 9 (applicable) Good Business Portfolio Guidelines. These guidelines are only used to filter companies to be considered in the portfolio. Some of the points brought out by the guidelines are shown below.

HP does pass my dividend guideline of having a dividend of at least 1% and is not applicable for the 10-year test. It is therefore a choice for the dividend income investor, and the dividend is safe. The earnings payout ratio is low at 30%. After paying the dividend, this leaves cash remaining for investment in expanding the business and increasing the dividend.

HP is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $31.9 billion. The size of the company plus its cash flow of $2.6 billion give it the ability to grow the business going forward and increase dividends. The worldwide scope of the business is shown in the slide below from the second-quarter earnings call slides.

(Source: HP earnings call slides)

I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses. My dividends provide 3.2% of the portfolio as income, and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.1%. The three-year forward CAGR (S&P Capital IQ) of 2.0% does not meet my requirement.

HP's S&P Capital IQ rating is four stars or Buy, with a target price of $22.0. Finbox.io has a target price of $21.86, about the same as S&P. HP stock price is presently 26% below the target. It is under the target price at present and has a low P/E of 12, making the stock a good buy at this entry point considering the growth potential.

One of my guidelines is: Would you buy the whole company if you could? The answer is yes, all portfolios need some great companies in the making - just give HP a few more quarters and I think you will see good growth continuing. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, make a fair profit, invest profits back into the business and also generate a fair income stream. Most of all, what makes HP interesting is the growth in the Information Technology sector. Also, the possibility of reduced foreign taxes will help earnings.

Total Return And Yearly Dividend

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. HP's total return YTD outperforms the Dow baseline by 10.26%, making it a great growth investment going by its 21-month time as a separate company. The good total return of 19.20% makes it a good investment for the total return investor YTD and does provide a good income as the dividend increases with earnings. HP presently has a yield of 3.0%, which is above average and makes it a good choice for the income investor.

Dow's YTD total return baseline is 8.94%

Company Name YTD Month total return Difference from Dow baseline Yearly Dividend percentage HP +19.20% +10.26% 3.0%

When I scanned the 3-year chart, HP has had a good showing, going up and to the right for the past 21 months of its existence as a separate company, which shows the growth unleashed by the spin-off.

HPQ data by YCharts

Last Quarter's Earnings

For the last quarter on May 23, 2017, the company reported earnings per share of $0.40 that beat expectations by $0.01. Total revenue was $12.4 billion, up 7% year over year, and beat revenue expectations by $520 million. This was a good report, with the bottom line and top line hitting their targets. The next earnings report will be out in August 2017 and is expected to show earnings per share at $0.42.

As seen in the graphic below, HP is a growing company and has met its projected targets for this year.

(Source: HP earnings call slides)

Business Overview

HP is a manufacturer and sells personal computing, imaging and printing products in the United States and foreign countries.

As per Reuters, "HP is a provider of products, technologies, software, solutions and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and enterprises, including customers in the government, health and education sectors. The Company provides personal computing and other access devices, imaging and printing products, and related technologies, solutions and services. Its segments include Personal Systems, Printing and Corporate Investments. The Personal Systems segment provides Commercial personal computers (PCs), Consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, Commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other accessories, software, support and services for the commercial and consumer markets. The Printing segment provides consumer and commercial printer hardware, supplies, media, solutions and services, as well as scanning devices. The Corporate Investments segment includes the operations of HP Labs and certain business incubation projects."

Overall, HP is a good business with low CAGR projected growth by S&P, but actual earnings and revenues show a stronger capability of 7% growth. HP could continue growing strongly as the growth of the Information Technology sector continues.

The economy is showing moderate economic (about 1.7%) growth right now, and the Fed has raised rates in June 2017, with future rate increases dependent on the United States economy. The Fed projects for one more increase in 2017. I feel the Fed is going slow - it doesn't want to trigger a slowdown in the economy.

On the May 17, 2017, earnings call, Dion Weisler (chief executive officer and chairman) said:

"This quarter was a breakthrough quarter for us because it was the first time since 2010 that we had both business segments printing and personal systems grow. Our printing business grew at 2% year-over-year as reported and our personal systems business grew for the second quarter in a row at 10%. And we did all that while expanding margins in our printing business taking profitable share in both segments, delivering EPS at the high-end of that range it’s $0.040. We reaffirmed our cash flow projection for the full year 2.3 to 2.6 and said would be at the higher end of that range.



And we effectively raised with the outlook that we gave for the remainder of the year. So we felt pretty good about our journey along the reinvention of the company across all of our pillars of the strategy core growth infusion. I would say that the team is feeling incredibly proud of doing what we said we would do. It was very important to us as a new company that we have the trust of our customers, our partners, investors and consistently quarter after quarter we've been delivering the financial results that we promised and doing that the right way through incredible innovation."

This shows how top management feels with regard to continued growth of HP's business and delivering value to the company's customer and shareholders.

The graphic below shows the earnings and cash flow guidance for 2017.

(Source: HP earnings call slides)

Takeaways and Recent Portfolio Changes

HP is an investment choice for the income investor and the total return investor with its well-above-average total return and strong growth potential in computer Information Technology business sectors. Revenues and earnings are just starting to grow, as it has only been a separate company for 21 months. HPQ forms 1.22% of The Good Business Portfolio and will be held and may be increased as cash is available. I keep the portfolio at 25 companies or less, since I can't keep track of more than that, and 25 gives good diversification. There is no open slot in the portfolio at this time.

Recently, on June 19, Boeing (NYSE:BA) was trimmed from 10.1% of the portfolio to 9.6%. Great company, but you have to be diversified. The Paris Air Show has Boeing with a large order book beating Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF), and the show is not over yet.

Added to position of Digital Reality Trust (NYSE:DLR), now at 1.7% of the portfolio. I feel the computer industry facilities business has nowhere to go but up, and DLR pays an above-average 3% dividend. I wrote an article on Digital Reality Trust this year, if you are interested. This is another specialty REIT in a growing sector.

Trimmed Harley Davidson (NYSE:HOG) to 1.3% of the portfolio. Growth looks likely to be negative again this year. S&P raised HOG target to $60, but sales look slow for a while. 3M (NYSE:MMM) is intended to be bought after the position in HOG has been sold off.

Wrote some HOG June 30 strike 53.0 calls on a portion of the holding. If the call remains in the money, it will be moved up and out as it gets closer to the expiration date.

Started a position (position number 25, portfolio now full) in American Tower (NYSE:AMT), a specialty REIT, at 0.4% of the portfolio. The company's earnings for the first quarter were great, beating expectations by $0.13 and with revenue increasing 21.3% year over year.

Added to position of Texas Instruments now at 4.4% of the portfolio a full position. S&P recently raised TXN's target price to $84 from $77.

Increased the position of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) to 6.2% of the portfolio. I wanted a little more income.

The Good Business Portfolio generally trims a position when it gets above 8% of the portfolio. The four top positions in The Good Business Portfolio are Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) at 8.5% of the portfolio, Altria Group (NYSE:MO) at 8.1% of the portfolio, Home Depot (NYSE:HD) at 8.3% of portfolio and Boeing at 9.6% of the portfolio. Therefore, BA, JNJ, MO and HD are now in trim position.

Boeing is going to be pressed to 10% of the portfolio because of it being cash flow positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $316 million in the first quarter, an increase from the fourth quarter. The first-quarter earnings were good, with the company beating estimates by $0.07 at $2.01. S&P Capital IQ also raised its 1-year target to $210.

JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because it's so defensive in this post-Brexit world. Earnings in the last quarter beat on the top and bottom lines, but Mr. Market did not like growth going forward. JNJ is not a trading stock but a Hold forever. It is now a Strong Buy, as the healthcare sector is under pressure.

Please see my article "The Good Business Portfolio: 2017 First Quarter Earnings and Performance Review" for the complete Good Business Portfolio list and performance. Become a real-time follower and you will get each quarter's performance after the earnings season is over.

I have written individual articles on JNJ, Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSE:EOS), General Electric (NYSE:GE), Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR), MO, BA, PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), OHI, Texas Instruments (NYSE:TXN), DLR and HD that are in The Good Business Portfolio and other companies being evaluated by the portfolio. If you are interested, please look for them in my list of previous articles.

