The 'Average' NYSE Stock Has A Trailing P/E Of 41.5

A 95% "trimmed mean" of the NYSE stocks with earnings had a P/E of 29.5.

Those NYSE stocks with earnings had an average P/E of 41.5.

On Wednesday, I downloaded basic data of all NYSE stocks from the WSJ for the close of trading on June 20th.

I was surprised to find that the data showed 550 stocks out of 2083 companies - over 25% - with no data for P/E ratios, meaning that these companies had lost money over the preceding 12 months.

The remaining 1,533 stocks have an average P/E ratio of 41.5!

The median P/E is 21.6, since this distribution is skewed to the "right" with a zero lower bound. Therefore, I took a "trimmed mean" measurement of the P/E ratios by cutting off the top and bottom 2.5% stocks.

This left 1455 stocks, and these stocks had an average P/E ratio of 29.5, or an earnings yield (E/P) of 3.5%.

Damodaran shows a historical equity risk premium of anywhere from 4.62% to 2.30%, based on the geometric average stock return compared to Treasury bonds. Currently, 10-year US Treasury yield are fluctuating around 2.3%.

2.3% + 2.3% = 4.6% = 21.7 P/E (Lowest Equity Risk Premium) 2.3% + 4.62% = 6.92% = 14.5 P/E (Highest Equity Risk Premium)

Remember, these figures do not included 550 stocks that lost money over the last year, which would lower the aggregate earnings of an equally weighted index - that is, the "E" in P/E - thereby making the P/E ratio even more expensive.

This data shows that stocks on average are expensive, especially on an equally weighted basis. A possible trade to research is long cap-weighted "value" stocks (low P/E companies) and short equal-weighted indexes, which have a high P/E in aggregate.

