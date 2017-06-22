Legacy Reserves: Over 20% Yield, Maturing December 2020

This week, we take our third look at an oil and gas producer whose focus is primarily in the Permian Basin in Texas. We have looked at Legacy Reserves (NASDAQ:LGCY) twice, once in July 2016 and most recently in December 2016. Since that time, the company has released its Q1 2017 financials. As oil and natural gas prices have been on the road to recovery this year, Legacy has stepped up to invest in its joint development agreement and the results, along with increasing commodity prices, are reflected in its Q1 results.

Increased oil production quarter over quarter by 9%.

A whopping 51.2% increase in total revenues.

Operating income was $2.3 million as compared to an operating loss of $16.8 million a year ago.

Excellent interest coverage of nearly 2x.

With the share of Legacy's revenues now almost half natural gas and half oil, the company has added a level of diversification to its revenues sources. Legacy's 2020 bonds couponed at 8.0% are currently trading at about 71, indicating a yield-to-maturity that's over 20%. These high-yielding bonds are ideal for additional weighting in our FX2 portfolio as well as our Distressed Debt 1 hedge fund. View the most recent aggregate performance of our managed FX2 portfolio below.

Legacy's Q1 Quarterly Results

Legacy recently posted its Q1 2017 results. Evidence of commodity price increases over the past year can definitely be seen in its revenues, net income and EBITDA. Also, production is beginning to increase thanks to its horizontal drilling program.

51.2% increase in total revenues, primarily due to the increase in oil and natural gas prices as compared to Q1 2016.

Generated net income of $16.4 million in Q1.

Adjusted EBITDA grew from $29.1 million a year ago to $40.2 million, a 38.1% increase.

Grew oil production by 9% relative to Q4 2016, driven primarily by the company's recent Permian horizontal drilling efforts.

Operating income was $2.3 million as compared to an operating loss of $16.8 million a year prior.

Ramping Up Capital Expenditures

After a long spell of very minimal capital expenditures [CAPEX], Legacy Reserves has set its CAPEX guidance at $55 million for 2017. In Q1, the company spent just under $24 million, most of it towards drilling and completing seven Permian horizontal wells under the company's joint development agreement (which is covered later in this article). This increase in CAPEX marks a turning point for Legacy as it emerges from the depressed oil and gas prices that have lasted nearly three years. This increase in CAPEX contributed to the company's 9% quarter-over-quarter production increase.

About the Issuer

Legacy Reserves LP is a master limited partnership headquartered in Midland, Texas, focused on the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties primarily located in the Permian Basin, Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions of the United States. Its primary business objective is to generate stable cash flows from the acquisition and development of long-lived oil and natural gas properties, allowing the company to support and increase quarterly cash distributions over time. Since 2006, Legacy has made 137 acquisitions of producing properties for approximately $2.6 billion. In its efforts to generate stable cash flows and reduce its commodity price risk, the company has an active oil and natural gas hedging program.

Targeting Production Through Joint Development Agreements

As discussed in our last review, Legacy has continued its partnership with TPG Special Situation Partners [TSSP]. Under this agreement, TSSP initially funds 95% of Legacy's development costs in specific Permian Basin properties. In exchange for the upfront development costs, TSSP has a scaled interest in the wells' production, beginning at 87.5% and decreasing to 15% as certain return parameters are met. This agreement maximizes the potential of Legacy's high-quality, underdeveloped Permian acreage, reduces its capital expenditures in capital intensive, high-cost horizontal drilling and maintains a long-lived, low-decline production profile.

This partnership continues to pay dividends for Legacy. In its latest earnings call, Paul Horne, Legacy's CEO, disclosed that on net-to-Legacy basis, this joint development agreement produced over 30,000 additional barrels of oil quarter over quarter. This was a result of 7 newly completed wells during the quarter. In addition, the company expects that over the next four months, an additional 15 wells should come online. This should add significant increases to production in Q2 and Q3.

Legacy: An Oil And Natural Gas Company

Legacy is probably most recognized as an oil company. However, an increasing share of the company's revenues in the past few years has been derived from natural gas. Between 2011 and 2013, Legacy generated between 16.5% and 21.5% of its total revenues from natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Since 2014, that percentage has continued to climb.

Year 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 % of Revenues from Natural Gas / NGLs 21.5% 17.4% 16.5% 25.5% 41% 51.5%

On the natural gas front, prices have varied between $2.94 and $3.41 per thousand cubic feet since January 2017. Gas use typically hits a seasonal low with spring's mild temperatures before warmer weather increases demand for gas-fired electricity generation to power air conditioning. The U.S. Energy Information Administration regularly tracks and makes projections for commodity prices and the outlook for natural gas looks fairly stable.

Oil Prices

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has continued an agreement put in place last November to cut production in an effort to prop up prices. OPEC recently agreed to extend its production cuts for an additional nine months, which means the agreement would expire in March / April of 2018. Although oil prices have certainly shown some recovery from their lows of $27 per barrel (WTI pricing) in January 2016, they are still at less than half of what they were in mid-2014. Oil will most likely continue to remain in the $45 to $54 per barrel range [WTI], with the EIA predicting WTI to average $50.78 per barrel this year and $53.61 in 2018.

Excellent Interest Coverage

Interest coverage is of primary importance for bondholders as it indicates the company's ability to cover the interest on its outstanding debt. For its latest quarterly results, Legacy had operating income of $39.2 million (without depreciation and impairment charges) and interest expense of $20.1 million. This calculates to an interest coverage ratio of nearly 2x, a fantastic coverage for bonds with a yield-to-maturity over 20%.

Risks

The risk for bondholders is whether Legacy can continue to increase production and revenues as well as whether it can continue to improve its balance sheet by paying down debt. With its 2017 CAPEX planned at $55 million, this should provide the company cash to invest with its joint development partner with an eye to increasing its production. It has already registered a 9% quarter-over-quarter production increase in its most recent quarter. With an expected 15 additional wells coming online in Q2/Q3, Legacy should experience some nice increases in production. Also, the company reduced its borrowings outstanding by $15 million in the first quarter. Considering these factors, the +20% yield-to-maturity on these 41-month bonds appears to outweigh the risks identified.

Legacy generates its revenues from the sale of oil and natural gas. While both oil and natural gas have experienced significant price volatility in the last few years, both appear to be making a recovery. The recent OPEC deal has favorably affected oil prices, and natural gas prices appear to be stabilizing as well. Both of these developments bode well for Legacy to increase its future revenues if prices continue to rise.

In general, bond prices rise when interest rates fall and vice versa. This effect tends to be more pronounced for lower couponed, longer-term debt instruments. Any fixed income security sold or redeemed prior to maturity may be subject to a gain or loss. Higher yielding bonds typically have lower credit ratings, if any, and therefore involve higher degrees of risk and may not be suitable for all investors.

Summary and Conclusion

Legacy has spent the past few years cutting costs, reducing debt and preserving production. With oil and gas prices in recovery territory this year, Legacy has pulled the trigger on increasing CAPEX with an eye to increasing production and, in turn, revenues. The market's uncertainty spells opportunity for investors as Legacy's 2020 bonds, couponed at 8.0%, are selling at a significant discount and have a current yield-to-maturity of over 20%. As we already have positions in this bond in our managed portfolios, we have marked these for additional weighting in both our FX2 global, high-yield fixed income portfolio as well as our Distressed Debt 1 hedge fund. The most recent performance of our Distressed Debt 1 Hedge Fund can be seen below.

Issuer: Legacy Reserves LP

Ticker:

Coupon: 8.0%

Ratings: Caa3 / CC

Maturity: 12/01/2020

Pays: Semi-annually

Price: 71.1

Yield to Maturity: ~20.02%

Disclosure: Durig Capital clients may have positions in Legacy Reserves December 2020 bonds.

Please note that all yield and price indications are shown from the time of our research. Our reports are never an offer to buy or sell any security. We are not a broker/dealer, and reports are intended for distribution to our clients. As a result of our institutional association, we frequently obtain better yield/price executions for our clients than is initially indicated in our reports. We welcome inquiries from other advisors that may also be interested in our work and the possibilities of achieving higher yields for retail clients.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.