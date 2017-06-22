Data Download: Primary Oil Inventories Resume Downward March

Every week, after the EIA releases their Weekly Petroleum Status Report, I download the updated files, consolidate them, and ultimately link them to a simple Excel dashboard file which you can download for free at Excel-Data-Junkies.com. Open it up to follow along below, then let's discuss it in the comments section below. For a methodology review, take a look at the intro "Data Download."

Three Weeks of Anomalies?

Heading into the 5/26 weekly inventory report, US inventories of primary oil stocks (crude+gasoline+distillate+jet fuel) had been declining at a slow but steady pace of around 4 million bbls a week. My hypothesis has been that this trend would continue through October, providing a solid $50 floor for crude, with the potential to make a run at $60 heading into 2018.

The 5/26 report did not disappoint, showing a 9 million bbl decline in primary oil stocks that didn't really make any headlines. A surge in net imports the following week (6/2) did however make headlines, as the EIA reported a huge 15.5 million bbl increase in total inventories, including a 9.6 million bbl increase in primary oils. While all it did was zero out the prior week's steep declines, the market saw it as evidence that inventories were headed back up, and the price of crude (USO) started to collapse from ~$50 down to about $42.

While last week's report (6/9) showed a small decline of 0.7, Wednesday's 6/16 report shows a 4.7 million bbl decline. Just a single data point brings us some evidence that perhaps inventories will resume their slow march downward. Time will tell, but at this point I am not ready to abandon my hypothesis that we should see slow but steady inventory draws in primary oils through the end of October. We can't ignore the fact that we had a few bearish reports, but by taking a step back we can see that they probably were not as bearish as widely reported, and we now have a few weeks of draws indicating we may be back on track.

The next few weeks will bring their own anomalies, with tropical Storm Cindy scheduled to make landfall on the Texas/Louisiana border early Thursday. Cindy doesn't appear to be particularly severe, but you can be sure that some imports will be delayed, and most residents in the path have made a point to top off their tanks just in case. You never know, but we could see a larger-than-normal drop in the next report, followed by an increase in the 6/30 report.

OPEC Cuts

Our good friends from OPEC have managed to string together 3 weeks of imports under their 2016 average of 3.022 million bbl/d. This isn't terribly impressive, actually, but at least they haven't surprised us with a ~4 million bbl/d week in a while. Saudi Arabia now claims they will be actively reducing their US exports. I saw one figure at 750k bbl/d, compared to their 2017 average so far of nearly 1.2 million bbl/d. As with everything OPEC related, I won't believe it until I see it in the data, but there is no doubt this reduction would have a material effect on US inventories, should they follow through. In isolation, this could nearly double the weekly draws from 4 million bbl/week to 7 million bbl/week, resulting in an additional ~50 million bbl draw in 2017, depending, of course, on when it starts (if ever).

Gut Feeling

As I write this, oil is down to about $42. I continue to think the recent collapse is a bit overdone based on a few odd data points and growing distrust of OPEC. Even if I am right, clawing back to $50 is going to take a while, even if the ~4 million bbl/week draw trend re-establishes itself in the coming weeks. Of course, if we get a few more bearish reports - and by that I mean anything that isn't a draw - getting back into the $30s could happen in the blink of an eye. For what it's worth, I actually think it would be good for the long-term market if oil could sit at about $40 for a few months. This would give consumers incentive to burn a little more, but more importantly, it might be just enough to convince some of the troubled US producers like Chesapeake (NYSE:CHK) to stop pretending they can make money drilling for oil at these prices and scale back their drilling programs.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.