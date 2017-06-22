Prospect Capital's NAV, Dividend And Valuation Compared To 10 BDC Peers (Post Calendar Q1 2017 Earnings) - Part 2

My near-term dividend sustainability projection for each of the ten other BDC peers within this analysis is stated in the Conclusions Drawn section of the article.

This two-part article is a very detailed analysis comparing PSEC to some of the company's BDC peers. I am writing this two-part article due to the continued requests that such an analysis be specifically performed on PSEC and some of the company's BDC peers at periodic intervals. For readers who just want the summarized conclusions/results, I would suggest to scroll down to the "Conclusions Drawn" section at the bottom of the each part of the article.

Focus of Article:

The focus of PART 2 of this article is to compare PSEC's recent dividend per share rates, yield percentages, and several other dividend sustainability metrics to ten other BDC peers. This analysis will show recent past data with supporting documentation within Table 3 below. This article will also project each company's near-term dividend sustainability which is partially based on the metrics shown in Table 3 and several additional metrics shown in Table 4 below.

By analyzing these metrics, one will better understand which BDC generally has a safer dividend rate going forward versus other peers who have a higher risk for a dividend decrease. This is not the only data that should be examined to initiate a position within a particular stock/sector or project future dividend per share rates. However, I believe this analysis would be a good "starting-point" to begin a discussion on the topic. At the end of this article, there will be a conclusion regarding various comparisons between PSEC and the ten other BDC peers. I will also provide my current BUY, SELL, or HOLD recommendation and price target on PSEC.

Side Note: As of 6/16/2017, Ares Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:ARCC), Fifth Street Finance (NYSE:FSC), Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. (NASDAQ:FSFR), Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC), Medley Capital Corp. (NYSE:MCC), and NEWTEK Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT), had stock prices that "reset" lower regarding each company's quarterly dividend accrual. In other words, each company's "ex dividend date" for the quarter has occurred. PSEC, American Capital Senior Floating Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACSF), Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV), Main Street Capital Corp. (NYSE:MAIN), and Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) had stock prices that have not reset lower in reference to each company's June 2017/calendar second quarter of 2017 dividend accrual. Readers should take this into consideration when the analysis is presented below.

Dividend Per Share Rates and Yield Percentages Analysis - Overview:

Let us start this analysis by first getting accustomed to the information provided in Table 3 below. This will be beneficial when comparing PSEC to the ten other BDC peers regarding quarterly dividend per share rates and yield percentages.

Table 3 -Dividend Per Share Rates and Yield Percentages

(Source: Table created entirely by myself, obtaining historical stock prices from NASDAQ and each company's dividend per share rates from the SEC's EDGAR Database)

Using Table 3 above as a reference, the following information is presented in regards to PSEC and ten other BDC peers (see each corresponding column): 1) dividend per share rate for the calendar first quarter of 2017 (including any special periodic dividends); 2) stock price as of 3/17/2017; 3) trailing 12-month dividend yield (dividend per share rate from the calendar second quarter of 2016 through the calendar first quarter of 2017); 4) annual forward dividend yield based on the dividend per share rate for the calendar first quarter of 2017 using the stock price as of 3/17/2017 (for monthly dividend payers, the latest monthly dividend per share rate during the quarter); 5) annual forward dividend yield based on the dividend per share rate for the calendar first quarter of 2017 using the NAV as of 12/31/2016 (for monthly dividend payers, the latest monthly dividend per share rate during the quarter); 6) dividend per share rate for the calendar second quarter of 2017 (including any special periodic dividends); 7) stock price as of 6/16/2017; 8) trailing 12-month dividend yield (dividend per share rate from the calendar third quarter of 2016 through the calendar second quarter of 2017); 9) annual forward dividend yield based on the dividend per share rate for the calendar second quarter of 2017 using the stock price as of 6/16/2017 (for monthly dividend payers, the latest monthly dividend per share rate during the quarter); 10) annual forward dividend yield based on the dividend per share rate for the calendar second quarter of 2017 using the NAV as of 3/31/2017 (for monthly dividend payers, the latest monthly dividend per share rate during the quarter); and 11) trailing 12-month dividend increase (decrease) percentage (for monthly dividend payers, dividend per share rate fluctuation from June 2016-June 2017). Let us now begin the comparative analysis between PSEC and the ten other BDC peers.

PSEC:

Using Table 3 above as a reference, PSEC declared a dividend of $0.0833 per share for January, February, and March 2017. When the three monthly dividends are combined, this was a total quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share which was unchanged when compared to the prior quarter. PSEC's stock price traded at $9.31 per share on 3/17/2017. When calculated, this was a trailing 12-month dividend yield of 10.74%, an annual forward yield to PSEC's stock price as of 3/17/2017 of 10.74%, and an annual forward yield to the company's NAV as of 12/31/2016 of 10.39%. When comparing each yield percentage to PSEC's BDC peers within this analysis, all three yield percentages were slightly-modestly above average.

When combining this data with various other analytical metrics, I correctly projected in the following prior PSEC article the company's dividend would remain stable for May-August 2017:

Prospect Capital's Dividend And NAV Sustainability Analysis - Part 2 (Including May-August 2017 Dividend Projection)

To provide readers several additional, important metrics to consider regarding each BDC's dividend sustainability, Table 4 is provided below. Again, it should be noted there are additional dividend sustainability metrics that I perform for each company. However, those metrics are more elaborate in detail and require additional analysis/discussion which I believe is beyond the scope of this particular article. That type of analysis would be better suited when analyzing each company on a"standalone" basis versus a comparison article. I have discussed these more elaborate metrics in prior PSEC, FSC, FSFR, MAIN, and NEWT articles (see my profile page for links to prior articles regarding those companies).

Table 4 - Several Additional Dividend Sustainability Metrics

(Source: Table created entirely by myself, partially using data obtained from the SEC's EDGAR Database [link provided below Table 3])

Using Table 4 above as a reference, PSEC had a weighted average annualized yield on the company's debt investments of 12.30% as of 3/31/2017 which was still the highest out of the eleven BDC peers within this analysis (see blue reference "D"). PSEC also had a materially higher weighted average annualized yield percentage when compared to the mean of 9.41%. However, when compared to the prior quarter, PSEC's weighted average annualized yield on the company's debt investments decreased (0.9%). This was a notable decrease for just one quarter which was mainly attributable to the reduced weighted average yield on PSEC's collateralized loan obligation ("CLO") portfolio and the refinancing of First Tower Finance Company LLC's (First Tower) debt investment. First Tower's Subordinated Term Loan had a payment-in-kind ("PIK") provision that was reduced from an interest rate of 12% to 7% during the calendar first quarter of 2017 (due to weakening operating performance).

In my opinion, another important metric to consider regarding any BDC's long-term future dividend sustainability is each company's weighted average cash London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) floor ("forward-looking" data). Unlike in prior periods, due to the fact 1- and 3-month LIBOR rates as of 3/31/2017 approached and surpassed 1.00%, respectively, this specific metric has started to impact each company's future dividend sustainability as early as the calendar second quarter of 2017 (current quarter). Due to the net increase of LIBOR across all tenors/maturities during the first half of 2017 (through 6/16/2017), I decided it was appropriate to update each BDC's weighted average cash LIBOR floor this quarter. As the Federal Open Market Committee ("FOMC") continues to increase the Federal ("FED") Funds Rate (current indications are three 25 basis point [bp] "rate hikes" in 2017), a BDC's weighted average cash LIBOR floor will determine when the investment portfolio will begin to see a net increase in investment income due to rising current/"spot" LIBOR on variable-rate loans. This factor will help offset the recent "yield compression" experienced throughout debt/bond markets (when dealing with the intermediate-long end of the yield curve).

PSEC's weighted average cash LIBOR floor, when excluding the company's CLO portfolio, was 1.34% as of 3/31/2017 (see blue reference "E"). When calculated, this was a 2 basis point ("bp") increase during the calendar first quarter of 2017. It should also be noted PSEC's weighted average cash LIBOR floor as of 3/31/2017 was still the highest out of the eleven BDC peers within this analysis. As current/spot LIBOR continues to rise in the future, PSEC's investment portfolio as of 3/31/2017 would not benefit as much as most sector peers if LIBOR only gradually increased and/or would take the longest amount of time to benefit from such an increase.

As I have stated in various prior articles, it should also be noted one of the main determinants of a CLO's valuation (including current income accrual) is the current/projected future cash flows of the underlying investments which are directly impacted by movements within LIBOR/the forward LIBOR curve. Since most of PSEC's CLO investments have leveraged variable-rate liabilities, an increase to the forward LIBOR curve typically negatively impacts projected future discounted cash flows under most scenarios until the cash LIBOR floor of a majority of underlying assets is surpassed. Simply put, an increase to a CLO's "cost of funds" rate typically occurs. However, similar to the discussion above, a majority of PSEC's CLO investments also have underlying assets with cash LIBOR floors of 1.00%. As such, once LIBOR within the 1- and 3-month maturities surpasses 1.00%, these investments should also begin to see a gradual increase in current income accruals as long as credit risk remains subdued (life cycle of each securitization also needs to be considered). In addition, some of PSEC's CLO investments have recently been refinanced( floating-rate liabilities) at more attractive interest rates as yield spreads have continued to tighten. This factor will help offset the recent yield compression experienced throughout debt/bond markets (lower-yielding assets). Readers should also understand each specific CLO investment needs to be separately valued as each securitization has different underlying loans directly impacting overall performance (including different input factors/variables dependent upon the "tranche" of a particular securitization). Further discussion of this specific topic is beyond the scope of this article but will be further discussed in a future PSEC projection article.

The next metric shown in Table 4 above is each BDC's weighted average interest rate on all debt outstanding as of 3/31/2017. PSEC had a weighted average interest rate of 5.37% on the company's outstanding borrowings as of 3/31/2017 (excludes commitment fees and loan issuance costs; see blue reference "F"). This compared to a weighted average interest rate of 5.35%, 5.36%, and 5.38% as of 6/30/2016, 9/30/2016, and 12/31/2016, respectively. When compared to the ten other BDC peers within this analysis, PSEC continued to have the highest weighted average interest rate on all debt outstanding. With that being said, PSEC has refinanced a portion of the company's Senior Convertible Notes at a slightly more attractive rate during the calendar second quarter of 2017. As some readers know, the longer-end of the yield curve has net decreased over the past year while the short-end of the yield curve has notably increased (percentage wise). This has benefited most BDC peers (and most companies in general) when it comes to the liabilities portion of the balance sheet by issuing new debt at historically low interest rates and/or refinancing higher-cost existing debt. However, as stated earlier, this has also recently caused yield compression when it comes to each BDC's investment portfolio (asset side of the balance sheet; reduced weighted average annualized yields).

I believe there are several reasons why PSEC continued to have the highest weighted average interest rate on all debt outstanding. In my opinion, the most important reason was due to the fact PSEC had none of the company's outstanding borrowings in debt instruments that bore floating interest rates (which are mainly based on LIBOR) while 100% bore fixed interest rates. So, while PSEC had the highest weighted average interest rate on all debt outstanding as of 3/31/2017, readers should also understand as LIBOR continually increases, the company's weighted average interest rate on its outstanding borrowings would likely increase less severely when compared to most (if not all) of the BDC peers within this analysis. Of course, between now and then many variables will change within each BDC which should be considered as well. However, taking a "snapshot" of each BDC's weighted average interest rate on all debt outstanding as of 3/31/2017 allows readers to better understand which companies will experience generalized characteristics in the future. PSEC has continued to minimally utilize the company's low-cost $885 million revolving credit facility over the past several quarters. As of 3/31/2017, PSEC's revolving credit facility bore interest at one-month LIBOR plus 225 bps. I would like to see PSEC materially utilize the company's lower-cost revolving credit facility versus its higher-cost alternative debt financing in the future. This includes PSEC's "at-the-market" ("ATM") 2024 Notes program and Prospect Capital InterNotes®. In the end, this would positively impact PSEC's NII/net ICTI over the next few years.

The last metric shown in Table 4 is each BDC's proportion of debt investments with floating interest rates as of 3/31/2017 (additional forward-looking data). PSEC's proportion of debt investments with floating interest rates was 88.28% as of 3/31/2017 (see blue reference "G"). PSEC's percentage was slightly more attractive when compared to the mean of the eleven BDC peers within this analysis of 87.02%. I would point out AINV's and MAIN's proportion of debt investments with floating interest rates as of 3/31/2017 was 57.87% and 65.00%, respectively. Both those percentages continued to remain materially below the mean of the eleven BDC peers within this analysis but both percentages have slightly-modestly increased over the past year.

Once again using Table 3 as a reference, PSEC declared a dividend of $0.0833 per share for April, May, and June 2017. When the three monthly dividends are combined, this was a total quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share which was unchanged when compared to the prior quarter. PSEC's stock price traded at $8.06 per share on 6/16/2017. When calculated, this was a trailing 12-month dividend yield of 12.40%, an annual forward yield to PSEC's stock price as of 6/16/2017 of 12.40%, and an annual forward yield to the company's NAV as of 3/31/2017 of 10.60%. When comparing each yield percentage to PSEC's BDC peers within this analysis, all three yield percentages were modestly-materially above average.

Various Comparisons Between PSEC and the Company's Ten Other BDC Peers:

A large number of readers have continued to request that I provide yield percentages, dividend per share rates, and other metrics for the BDC stocks I currently cover in ranking order. As such, using Table 3 and Table 4 above as a reference, the following metrics are provided for PSEC and the ten other BDC peers:

A) Trailing 12-Month Yields as of 6/17/2016 and 6/16/2017, Respectively (Including Annual Dividend Change; Based on Lowest to Highest Percentage as of 6/17/2016) (Good General Indicator of "Back-Testing" Dividend Sustainability; Exceptions Apply):

1) GBDC: 7.41%; 7.93% (Stable Dividend Calendar Q2 2016 - Q2 2017)

2) MAIN: 8.31%; 7.08% (3% Dividend Increase Calendar Q2 2016 - Q2 2017)

3) SLRC: 8.45%; 7.35% (Stable Dividend Calendar Q2 2016 - Q2 2017)

4) FSFR: 10.56%; 11.16% (16% Dividend Decrease Calendar Q2 2016 - Q2 2017)

5) ARCC: 10.84%; 9.33% (Stable Dividend Calendar Q2 2016 - Q2 2017)

6) ACSF: 11.08%; 9.27% (Stable Dividend Calendar Q2 2016 - Q2 2017)

7) PSEC: 12.90%; 12.40% (Stable Dividend Calendar Q2 2016 - Q2 2017)

8) AINV: 14.63%; 9.29% (25% Dividend Decrease Calendar Q2 2016 - Q2 2017)

9) FSC: 14.97%; 13.07% (89% Dividend Decrease Calendar Q2 2016 - Q2 2017)

10) MCC: 18.46%; 12.85% (47% Dividend Decrease Calendar Q2 2016 - Q2 2017)

11) NEWT: 34.65%*; 9.70% (14% Dividend Net Increase Calendar Q2 2016 - Q2 2017)

* = Includes one-time special periodic dividend of $2.69 per share in relation to entity status change from a Corporation (C-Corp.) to Regulated Investment Company ("RIC") per the Internal Revenue Code ("IRC"). Excluding this dividend, percentage was 12.92%.

When comparing each company's trailing 12-month dividend yields, a general conclusion that can be drawn is that the lower a company's percentage was as of 6/17/2016, the lower the probability of a dividend decrease (or the higher the probability of a stable/increasing dividend) during the calendar third quarter of 2016-second quarter of 2017. In addition, generally the higher each company's trailing 12-month dividend yield was as of 6/17/2016, the higher the risk for a future dividend decrease (or the lower the probability of a stable/increasing dividend) over the same timeframe. Again, there are some exceptions to this general "trend" but I believe one can see some patterns arise when analyzing each company's trailing 12-month dividend yields.

For instance, since GBDC (rank 1), MAIN (rank 2), and SLRC (rank 3) had a relatively low trailing 12-month dividend yield as of 6/17/2016, I do not believe it was a surprise each company either had a stable or slightly increasing dividend per share rate during the calendar third quarter of 2016-second quarter of 2017 (in GBDC's and MAIN's case also declaring special periodic dividends). As one moves down this list, it is also not surprising AINV (rank 8), FSC (rank 9), and MCC (rank 10) had a greater than (25%) decrease to the company's dividend per share rate during the calendar third quarter of 2016-second quarter of 2017. These three companies also continued to have the largest percentage of investments on non-accrual status as of 3/31/2017. As covered in PART 1, this was a negative trend that factored into each company's notable dividend reduction. Regarding NEWT and the company's extremely high trailing 12-month dividend yield was as of 6/17/2016, this BDC had a unique event when it declared a "one-time" special periodic dividend of $2.69 per share during the calendar fourth quarter of 2015. This event was fully discussed in a prior NEWT article.

B) Annual Forward Yield Based on Stock Price as of 6/16/2017 (Based on Lowest to Highest Percentage) (Another Good General Indicator of Near-Term Dividend Sustainability; Exceptions Apply):

1) FSC: 2.01%**

2) MAIN: 5.69%

3) GBDC: 6.63%

4) SLRC: 7.35%

5) ACSF: 9.27%

6) AINV: 9.29%

7) ARCC: 9.33%

8) NEWT: 9.76%

9) MCC: 10.03%

10) FSFR: 12.10%

11) PSEC: 12.40%

** = FSC declared a dividend of $0.02 per share for the calendar second quarter of 2017. FSC has declared a dividend of $0.125 per share for the calendar third quarter of 2017. When basing FSC's annual forward yield on the dividend for the calendar third quarter of 2017, this percentage would be 12.56%.

As correctly stated in a prior quarter's BDC comparison article, along with FSC having the highest annual forward yield based on a stock price as of 3/17/2017, the company also had several large non-accruals within its investment portfolio which put heightened risk on its near-term dividend sustainability. We now know FSC notably reduced the company's dividend during the calendar first quarter of 2017, including a very notable reduction for the calendar second quarter of 2017 as well. This mainly stemmed from FSC basically doubling the amount of non-accruals within the company's investment portfolio during its calendar fourth quarter of 2016.

Going forward, I believe FSFR is still under pressure to reduce the company's quarterly dividend, along with PSEC. I also believe ARCC's recent performance has now begun to put pressure on the company's quarterly dividend, mainly due to the performance of its joint venture ("JV"), Senior Secured Loan Fund LLC.

C) Annual Forward Yield Based on NAV as of 3/31/2017 (Based on Lowest to Highest Percentage) (A Very Good General Indicator of Near-Term Dividend Sustainability; Exceptions Apply [for instance FSFR]):

1) FSC: 1.11%***

2) FSFR 7.02%

3) MCC: 7.16%

4) SLRC: 7.36%

5) GBDC: 8.06%

6) ACSF: 8.52%

7) AINV: 8.90%

8) ARCC: 9.21%

9) MAIN: 9.89%

10) PSEC: 10.60%

11) NEWT 11.18%

*** = When basing FSC's annual forward yield on the dividend for the calendar third quarter of 2017 ($0.125 per share), this percentage would be 6.92%.

Regarding this specific metric, I would point out this type of comparative analysis in a prior quarter correctly identified two BDC peers (AINV and MCC) with heightened risk of a near-term dividend reduction. It was determined AINV and MCC had the highest annual forward yields based on each company's NAV as of 3/31/2016 of 10.99% and 12.24%, respectively. Since both companies declared a material dividend reduction for the calendar third quarter of 2016, I believe this specific metric proved to be highly useful.

D) Weighted Average Annualized Yield on Debt Investments as of 3/31/2017 (Based on Highest to Lowest Percentage) (Another Good General Indicator of Near-Term Dividend Sustainability; However Also Generally Heightens Risk for Investment Depreciation):

1) PSEC: 12.30% (0.9% Decrease Compared to Prior Quarter)

2) MCC: 11.60% (0.1% Decrease Compared to Prior Quarter)

3) FSC: 10.40% (0.1% Increase Compared to Prior Quarter)

4) AINV: 10.30% (0.6% Decrease Compared to Prior Quarter)

5) MAIN: 10.12% (0.03% Decrease Compared to Prior Quarter)

6) SLRC: 9.90% (0.1% Decrease Compared to Prior Quarter)

7) ARCC: 9.30% (No Change Compared to Prior Quarter)

8) FSFR: 8.40% (0.1 Decrease Compared to Prior Quarter)

9) GBDC: 7.70% (No Change Compared to Prior Quarter)

10) NEWT: 6.75% (0.25% Increase Compared to Prior Quarter)

11) ACSF: 6.71% (0.21% Increase Compared to Prior Quarter)

In regards to NEWT's low percentage, it should be noted a sizable percentage of the company's net ICTI comes from the capital gains associated with the sale of its small business administration ("SBA") Section 7(a) government-guaranteed loans. Premiums associated with these types of loans have ranged between 10%-15% over the past 5+ years. Simply put, these premiums have remained consistent, even during times when broader debt/credit markets have experienced heightened volatility in pricing/yields. In addition, NEWT continually recognizes dividend income from the company's many control investments. A majority of quarterly dividend income is recurring in nature. As such, NEWT's low weighted average annualized yield on debt investments is a bit deceiving when it comes to dividend sustainability.

E) Weighted Average Cash LIBOR Floor as of 3/31/2017 (Based on Lowest to Highest Percentage):

1) NEWT: Floating-Rate Debt Investments = Prime

2) ACSF: 1.00%

3) AINV: 1.01%

3) FSC: 1.01%

3) FSFR: 1.01%

6) SLRC: 1.02%

7) GBDC: 1.04%

8) ARCC: 1.05%

9) MAIN: 1.06%

10) MCC: 1.18%

11) PSEC 1.34%

F) Percentage of Debt Investments with Floating Interest Rates as of 3/31/2017 (Based on Highest to Lowest Percentage):

1) ACSF: 100%

1) FSFR: 100%

3) GBDC: 99.50%

4) NEWT: 98.07%

5) SLRC: 96.40%

6) ARCC: 89.77%

7) PSEC 88.28%

8) MCC: 83.40%

9) FSC: 78.92%

10) MAIN: 65.00%

11) AINV: 57.87%****

**** = AINV recently changed the company's calculation of its percentage of floating-rate debt investments within its SEC disclosures. This revision resulted in AINV's percentage of floating-rate debt investments to notably increase versus prior calculations/disclosures (without a notable change in the company's investment portfolio). As such, I would point out to readers AINV's "revised" calculation of the company's floating-rate debt investments now excludes multiple sectors where fixed-rate debt investments are prevalent. AINV's revised percentage now excludes debt investments within the following sectors: 1) aviation; 2) commodities; 3) oil and gas; 4) renewables; 5) shipping; and 6) structured credit. Therefore, I believe AINV's revised percentage of the company's floating-rate debt investment is notably "skewed" and could be deceiving to some investors who do not fully read/understand this new methodology. As is consistent with all floating-rate debt investment percentages I calculate, my AINV percentage does not exclude any sector classifications.

Conclusions Drawn (PART 2):

This article has compared PSEC and ten other BDC peers in regards to recent dividend per share rates, yield percentages, and several other dividend sustainability metrics. This article also discussed PSEC's near-term dividend sustainability. Using Table 3 as support, below were the recent dividend per share rates and yield percentages for PSEC:

PSEC: monthly dividends totaling $0.25 per share for the calendar second quarter of 2017; 12.40% trailing 12-month dividend yield; 12.40% annual forward yield to the company's stock price as of 6/16/2017; and 10.60% annual forward yield to the company's NAV as of 3/31/2017

In addition, since PSEC as of 3/31/2017 still had the highest weighted average annualized yield on the company's debt investments (positive factor), had a minor cumulative undistributed taxable income ("UTI") balance (recent notable decrease so now a negative factor), continued to have the highest weighted average cash LIBOR floor (negative factor), the highest weighted average interest rate on all debt outstanding (negative factor), and a slightly higher percentage of floating interest rate debt investments (a neutral/slightly positive factor), I believe the company should have an annual forward yield to its NAV near-slightly above the average of the eleven BDC peers within this analysis.

When combining this data with various other analytical metrics not discussed within this specific article (some factors were covered in PART 1), I believe the likelihood of PSEC having a stable dividend for the months of September-October 2017 is a modest (50%) probability^. In comparison, last quarter I projected the likelihood of PSEC having a stable dividend for the months of May-August 2017 was a modest-relatively high (60%) probability.

When combining the analysis above with various other analytical metrics not discussed within this specific article (some factors were covered in PART 1), the following probabilities regarding each of the ten BDC peer's near-term dividend sustainability is provided:

MAIN: Very High (90%) probability of a stable-slightly increasing dividend for the months of September-November 2017^^

AINV, GBDC, NEWT, and SLRC: High (80%) probability of a stable dividend for the calendar third quarter of 2017

ACSF: Modest to high (70%) probability of a stable dividend for the months of August-October 2017^^

MCC: Modest to high (70%) probability of a stable dividend for the calendar third quarter of 2017

ARCC: Modest to relatively high (60%) probability of a stable dividend for the calendar third quarter of 2017

FSFR: Modest (50%) probability of a stable dividend for the calendar third quarter of 2017

FSC: ^^^

^ =Monthly dividends have currently been declared through August 2017 (per GAAP)

^^ =Monthly dividends have currently been declared through July 2017 (per GAAP)

^^^ = Due to the fact FSC has already declared a dividend of $0.125 per share for the calendar third quarter of 2017, it is deemed unwarranted to project this company's dividend for this particular period.

My BUY, SELL, or HOLD Recommendation:

From the analysis provided above, including additional factors not analyzed within this article, I currently rate PSEC as a SELL when the company's stock price is trading at less than a (10.0%) discount to its NAV as of 3/31/2017, a HOLD when trading at or greater than a (10.0%) but less than a (17.5%) discount to its NAV as of 3/31/2017, and a BUY when trading at or greater than a (17.5%) discount to its NAV as of 3/31/2017. These percentage ranges are unchanged when compared to my last PSEC article (approximately two weeks ago).

As such, I currently rate PSEC as a HOLD. My current price target for PSEC is approximately $8.50 per share. This is currently the price where my HOLD recommendation would change to a SELL. This price target is unchanged when compared to my last PSEC article. My current re-entry price for PSEC is approximately $7.80 per share. This is currently the price where my recommendation would change to a BUY. This re-entry price is also unchanged when compared to my last PSEC article.

For additional support on my BUY, SELL, or HOLD recommendation, I recently discussed some of PSEC's positive and negative catalysts/factors to consider in the following article (read the Conclusions Drawn section for quick access):

Assessing Prospect Capital's Results For Fiscal Q3 2017 (Including Future Dividend Considerations)

Final Note: Each investor's BUY, SELL, or HOLD decision is based on one's risk tolerance, time horizon, and dividend income goals. My personal recommendation will not fit each reader's current investing strategy. The factual information provided within this article is intended to help assist readers when it comes to investing strategies/decisions.

