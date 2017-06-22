Enbridge: A Rational Investment For The Mid-Term

Our DCF model shows that the stock is undervalued. An aggressive scenario in our valuation model shows an upside opportunity of 35%.

The analysis provided in this article has found a substantial upside potential in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) shares in the future. The company's stock can be considered as a good opportunity for investors seeking stable dividend income. Our DCF analysis shows that ENB is undervalued in the base scenario, which is built on an optimistic rate of revenue growth in the forecast period. The aggressive scenario sets an upside opportunity of up to 35% from the current market price of the stock.

We start by analyzing Enbridge's segments and financial results. You can see that the top line has achieved a level of $8.4 billion in the last quarter, up 31% year over year:

(Source: Bloomberg, calculations by author)

The earnings are at $638 million, a decrease of $636 million compared to Q1 2016. The decrease in net profit is mainly due to higher operating and administrative costs in eliminations. You can see Enbridge's operating income broken into segments in the diagrams below. We would like to notice that the company's operating profit has been mostly dependent on revenues from the Liquids Pipelines division. Nevertheless, since Q1 2016, this segment has fallen substantially, while it constitutes the biggest share of operating income:

(Source: Bloomberg, calculations by author)

The recent press release contains some interesting information about the development of the near-term projects:

(Source: Q1 2017 Joint Earnings Presentation)

The company is going to diversify its business structure. We appreciate ENB's projects in the segments of Green Power and Liquids Pipelines. We suppose the development of these divisions gives it the ability to effectively confront different risks that are inherent to the industry.

ENB's operating ratios have recovered in the last quarter. The operating profit margin has increased to 7.5% of revenues. However, these metrics are lower than the industry averages. Some of its peers have higher numbers (in particular Trans Canada Corp. (NYSE:TRP), whose EBIT margin is almost 3 times higher). Thus, we can say that the company's operating efficiency needs enhancement, as well as management's efficiency. The decline in ROA and ROE is due to the growth of assets and equity, which is a result of the merger with Spectra Energy.

The current level of debt-to-equity ratio is around 112%, which seems to be in line with the benchmark. However, some peers have reasonably lower figures. For example, the D/E ratio of Energy Transfer Partners LP (NYSE:ETP) is almost two times lower. The interest coverage ratio has improved and stands at 3x, which is a relatively high figure. We believe there is sufficient debt capacity to fuel expansion and fund the expensive capital expenditure projects.

(Source: Bloomberg, calculations by author)

(Source: Q1 2017 Joint Earnings Presentation)

Enbridge is trying to recover its free cash flow generation ability. Moreover, you will notice that the company consistently pays dividends even in periods of negative free cash flow. Besides, the size of dividends paid has been growing continuously. We should mention the fact that ENB is quite shareholder-friendly, no matter how substantial its capital expenditures and other costs and obligations are. The dividend per share is constantly growing, and last year's dividend amounted to $1.70 per share. The implied dividend yield is 3.4% and growing. As for the payout ratio, we see the last twelve months' figure at 108% of net income. The company is planning to reduce the payout ratio to a range within 50-60% of net income. Overall, ENB can be considered a favorable investment opportunity for retirees or other income-oriented investors.

(Source: Bloomberg, calculations by author)

(Source: Q1 2017 Joint Earnings Presentation)

For comparison purposes, we would like to show you the competitors' dividend yields. You can see that this industry has companies paying greater yields. This pertains to Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) and Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA):

(Source: Bloomberg, calculations by author)

Apart from the financial and operating results, we should also consider several industry-related risks in our valuation (these considerations are based on various Bloomberg research papers, especially "BI 2017 Outlook: Midstream Oil and Gas, North America" presented by Gurpal Dosanjh):

Liquefied gas, new infrastructure and flexible contracts are changing the global energy sector (Source: Long Promised, the Global Market for Natural Gas Has Finally Arrived, Wall Street Journal, June 6, 2017).

Midstream players have reduced spending plans and slowed down growth in distributions to investors as cash coverage ratios shrink. Sponsored MLPs and those without incentive rights have stronger growth visibility: Energy Transfer Partners, Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:EEP) and Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) are among the largest.

The Trump administration's stance on infrastructure has already upended delays to the Dakota Access pipeline due to direct federal intervention in the project, but that control may not extend to natural gas infrastructure. Natural gas project setbacks - possibly tied to a greater volume of third-party efforts slowing state and federal agencies - are playing out in various courts around the U.S. as projects fend off regulatory delays. Without a sea change in the FERC process, little can affect the unfolding delays.

President Donald Trump will likely provide clearer timelines for crude pipeline projects by streamlining the permitting process, which hampered Dakota Access, Keystone XL and other conduits. Trump has highlighted energy independence and infrastructure development in multiple speeches, and has already singled out Dakota Access for completion and Keystone for approval.

"The world economy continues to electrify, with nearly two-thirds of the increase in global energy will be send into the power sector. As a result, the share of energy used for power generation rises from 42% in 2015 to 47% by 2035" (Source: BP Energy Outlook 2017). The substantial threat for oil companies is that this rising demand for power generation is expected to be satisfied mainly by natural gas.

In addition, we would like to present a list of risks inherent to the oil & gas industry as a whole. You can read more about this in our recent article on Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM).

DCF Model

Our DCF model is presented in the diagrams below. The model incorporates historical data and certain assumptions about the future (data in CAD):

Revenue CAGR is set at 5% in the forecast period (2017-2021). The total revenue is forecasted to be around $39.5 billion in FY2017. We expect a 7% revenue growth rate in 2017, which will decline thereafter.

The EBIT margin is set at 5% in 2017 and declines thereafter.

The net income is expected to be around $1.8 billion in 2017, while the net margin is set at 4.5% of revenue.

The effective tax rate is expected to be around 4.5% in 2017.

The growth rate for CAPEX for the forecast period is set at 13% in 2017.

We use the EV/EBITDA multiple of 25.2X, which is based on the last twelve months' figure.

We admit that our projections are quite optimistic.

The model shows that, after adjusting for balance sheet items, the fair value of equity is around $89.3 billion. Consequently, the stock's fair value is around $55 per share (~$41.25 USD), which is 10% higher than the current share price.

(Source: Author's DCF model)

Sensitivity

Our analysis is based on certain assumptions. The sensitivity analysis covers a range of possibilities resulting from deviations from the base scenario. Assumptions related to WACC and the Terminal EV/EBITDA multiple show that the base scenario implies a fair price range between $49 and $60 per share. This means the upside potential is between -2% and 20%:

(Source: Author's DCF model)

However, if investors estimate the value of the company by using the multiple of 27.2x, they will find a stronger upside opportunity in the stock. This aggressive scenario sees an upside opportunity of up to 35%, depending on what WACC is chosen. The model's WACC of 4% is calculated in line with the current capital structure of company (almost 60% of assets are financed by equity).

(Source: Author's DCF model)

Note that the implementation of the 27.2x EBITDA multiple is quite feasible. As you can see in the diagram above, the implied perpetuity growth rate of free cash flows in the case of the 27.2x EBITDA multiple is realistic, particularly at the current WACC value of 4%.

Conclusion

In the fundamental analysis of Enbridge, we have identified a number of positive catalysts supporting a further appreciation in the stock's value in the near future. We also think the company's stock can be considered a good opportunity for investors seeking stable dividend income, especially given the growing trend in free cash flow generation. According to the comprehensive DCF model presented above, we set a target price range of $36-45 per share in the base scenario (in USD terms), while the aggressive scenario implies an upside opportunity of around 35%. Therefore, we recommend buying this stock for the mid-term.

