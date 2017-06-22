Lending Club: Take A Look At The Competition

When it started in 2007, Lending Club (NYSE:LC) offered an innovative product: unsecured personal loans, applied for and disbursed over the internet. Although Prosper was an also-ran in the same space, the real implicit competition was credit cards. Millions of Americans carried thousands of dollars of credit balances at high interest rates, and Lending Club's selling point to consumers was that a loan from them was way cheaper than paying the bank 20% or so indefinitely.

Fast forward ten years. Lending Club's business model has been commoditized and they no longer offer the consumer an innovative product. The long-term viability of their business depends on how well they match their competitors. This article will take a look at Lending Club's competitive environment. I will pay special attention to the newest and, in my opinion, most formidable entrant, Marcus by Goldman Sachs.

The competitive environment for online lending

CreditKarma is a personal finance website. They provide a list of online personal loan options, given some basic information. I put in $10,000 as my desired loan amount and selected a credit score of 700-749. I got the following list of offers:

Lender APR Payment 6.47% $306 10.99% $327 11.95% $332 11.76% $331 12.04% $332 12.12% $333 12.95% $337 13.65% $340 14.00% $342 13.80% $341 22.88% $386

That's eleven online, unsecured personal loan providers. The list does not include some others, like SoFi and Lightstream. Try it yourself here.

The bottom line here is that, as far as the consumer is concerned, Lending Club does not do anything that, literally, a dozen other websites do. This is not a good situation to be in, for a business: as a rule, commodity businesses have their profits competed down to subsistence level.

Lending Club is not winning this competition on price. Their APR is smack in the middle of the list. I varied the inputs but this list is representative: Lending Club has no special pricing edge.

Lending Club is not going to win this competition on service, either. To see why, let me introduce the newest and fiercest competitor on this particular block: Marcus by Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS).

Marcus by Goldman Sachs

Marcus by Goldman Sachs is the name of the online lending platform unveiled by Goldman Sachs last October. It competes directly with Lending Club. I covered its genesis here.

The team that created Marcus made a special effort to be customer-oriented and rethink the loan process from the ground up. They did extensive research to see what consumers did and didn't like about the lending process. This effort shows up numerous ways on the Marcus platform:

No fees. Borrowers understand that they have to pay their loan back but it turns out that they hate fees. So Marcus does not charge any fees of any kind. If a borrower is late on payment, interest rolls into principal, and eventually the loan defaults. But no fees. In contrast, Lending Club charges an origination fee of about 5%, late fees, and a check processing fee if you pay with a physical check.

Flexible terms. Marcus will lend money at terms anywhere from 2 to 6 years. Borrowers worry about (1) their loan amount, and (2) their monthly payment. So Marcus lets them select those variables, and the term of the loan is an output. If you want to borrow for 29 or 43 months, you can do that. In contrast, Lending Club offers 3-yr and 5-yr loan terms. This standardization is useful for packaging loans up to sell to investors. But Goldman Sachs keeps the loans on its balance sheet, so they can forgo investor-focused standardization for customer-focused flexibility.

Payment deferral. In another nod to customer-focused flexibility, once a borrower has made twelve payments on time, they are allowed to defer a payment. This is useful for many people, for example, around Christmas. Again, loans packaged for investors couldn't offer this kind of flexibility, but a balance-sheet lender can.

Customer service. People want to be able to call their lender if they have a problem. Marcus maintains a customer service center in Utah, and the number is easy to find on every page of their website. Now head on over to Lending Club and look for a phone number.

Speed. Marcus advertises funds available in 1-2 business days, though some reviews I saw said it took 3-4 business days. Lending Club says their loan process "typically takes about 7 business days."

Lending Club vs. Marcus

The two companies have very different funding models and risk profiles. Lending Club is an originate-to-distribute lender, while Marcus is a balance-sheet lender. Lending Club gives much of the profit of a loan to its investors, along with default risk and prepayment risk. Marcus keeps the risks and the profit. If we assume that Marcus's loans look like Lending Club's, with interest rates averaging 14% and defaults averaging 6%, then the income from each loan looks approximately like this:

LC: 5% origination fee + 1% servicing fee = 6% of loan principal

GS: 14% interest - 6% default - 1% cost of funds = 7% of loan principal

LC's income is heavily front-loaded while Goldman has to wait, so given the time value of money, the economics come out roughly the same. Goldman is in a position to improve their margins and/or lower rates by limiting defaults, and Marcus is indeed marketed to higher-credit borrowers.

The real difference, though, is in the flexibility of the business models. For one thing, Lending Club needs to grow (they aren't anywhere near profitability yet) and their growth is constrained by the amount of investment capital they can attract. As competition in their space heats up, investment capital gets harder to come by: maybe it is significant that Lending Club originations haven't moved much in a year. Nobody knows what the P/L on Marcus looks like. But Marcus' growth has no similar constraint: it will be a lot easier for Goldman to raise, or redirect, cheap capital as needed.

Second, Lending Club is only superficially immune to default risk. Investors bear this risk, and they respond to the characteristics of the loan portfolio. Elevated defaults mean investors withdraw money, which Lending Club cannot afford. So Lending Club must manage defaults at least as vigorously as Goldman does.

More importantly, it is a lot more painful for Lending Club to cut back on loan originations, for example in a downturn, and it doesn't necessarily control the pace of lending. If Lending Club stops originating loans, the lion's share of its income dries up immediately. A relatively minor pullback in lending capital in 1Q16 led the founder and then-CEO of Lending Club, Reynaud Laplanche, to cut a few corners in order to maintain Lending Club's profitability and growth profile. (For a few details, see an earlier article of mine.) That caused a scandal, a DoJ investigation, and a change of CEO.

If Marcus stops originating loans, in contrast, it still has a steady stream of loan payments coming in. Defaults would hurt, but Marcus can start lending again when it believes the coast is clear. When defaults rise on Lending Club's platform, investors rather than the company control when the lending starts up again. In other words, Goldman retains the flexibility to say, "this is not a good time to lend," while Lending Club never has that luxury, and they can step back in when they, not outside investors, judge it prudent.

Summary

Lending Club was an innovative product when it started a decade ago. Success breeds imitation, however, and now any number of companies are helping consumers cut their credit card payments. The addressable market is truly gargantuan-consumer debt in the US stands at $3.4T and almost $1T of that is revolving debt (source)-but still, the competition has begun to intensify and over time it will get fierce. The real winners will be borrowers. The companies that come out on top will be those with cheap funding and excellent customer service. Balance-sheet flexibility will be an asset.

Goldman has all of these bases covered, and they are a tech-savvy, highly experienced, deeply connected competitor. Lending Club has no special advantages at this point. The easy growth, when competition was thinner, is behind them. I have no predictions to make about the short term fate of the company, but the long term future looks dim.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.